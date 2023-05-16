Dark Souls 3 Rings Locations Guide – Best Rings, Effects

So, you want the locations of all Dark Souls 3 Rings? You’ve come to the right place. In Dark Souls 3, you can equip up to four rings at a given time. Each Dark Souls 3 ring has a unique effect that it offers its wearer. It’s usually best to find the ring that suits your playstyle, your build, and your given situation.

There is a very large amount of Dark Souls 3 Rings. Thankfully, all of them can are listed here. Note that certain rings have +1, +2, and even +3 versions of themselves. Unless stated otherwise, +1 versions are available only in NG+, +2 in NG++, and so on.

Dark Souls 3 Rings Locations

Here is the list of all the rings in the game:

Aldrich’s Ruby

Recover HP from critical attacks

Location: Kill the giant beast in Anor Londo before the boss door.

Aldrich’s Sapphire

Recovers FP from critical attacks

Location: On a corpse in Cathedral of the Deep where the giant spider mini-boss is.

Ashen Estus Ring

Increases FP restored with Ashen Estus Flask

Location: Located in the Untended Graves, left of the first bonfire.

Bellowing Dragoncrest Ring

Boosts Sorceries by 25%

Location: Located in one of the caged rooms in Irithyll Dungeon, straight into the large room from the bonfire and to the right till the end of the corridor.

Bloodbite Ring

Increases Bleed Resistance

Location: Found in Undead Settlement, dropped by the giant rat in the sewers. +1 version found in Smoldering Lake near the giant ballista.

Blue Tearstone Ring

Increases damage absorption when HP is low

Location: Given by Greirat.

Calamity Ring

Increases the damage you take

Location: Use the Path of Dragon gesture in the shrine with two stone statues in Archdragon Peak.

Carthus Bloodring

Boosts rolling invincibility, but lowers defense

Location: Found at Catacombs of Carthus, from the second bonfire past the bonewheel skeletons.

Carthus Milkring

Slightly boosts Dexterity and obscures dodge animation

Location: In Catacombs of Carthus in the room with many vases.

Chloranthy Ring

Increase Stamina Recovery Speed

Location: Found in a tower in Undead Settlement after defeating the fire demon with Siegward. Accessed through the house on the left side. +1 version is found below the pedestal in Irithyll with Sun’s First Born Ring in NG+. +2 version is found left of the Corvian mage after Road of Sacrifices in NG++.

Covetous Gold Serpent Ring

Increases items discovery by +50

Location: Found in Irithyll Dungeon, where Siegward of Catarina is trapped. +1 version is up the ladder in the room with the ghost slaves in Irithyll. +2 version found in Archdragon Peak after defeating Nameless King.

Covetous Silver Serpent Ring

Fallen foes yield more souls

Location: In a chest behind illusionary wall at the top of Firelink Shrine. +1 version is in the elevator near the first bonfire in Irithyll Dungeon. +2 version is found on top of the building with fire in the Undead Settlement with Siegward.

Cursebite Ring

Increase Curse Resistance

Location: Found in the Profaned Capital near Yhorm’s boss arena.

Dark Clutch Ring

Increases dark attack, but decreases dark defense

Location: Mimic Chest in Irithyll Dungeon in the area with the multiple jailers.

Dark Stoneplate Ring

Increases Dark Resistance

Location: Just before Anor Londo, after Pontiff Sulyvahn fight head left and below the Deacons, left of the dead giants. +1 version is in Lothric Castle next to the white wyvern. +2 version is in Farron Keep, near the first flame you interact with for the door.

Darkmoon Ring

Gives 2 extra attunement slots

Location: Rank 1 reward from the Darkmoon Covenant

Deep Ring

Allow attunement of additional spells.

Location: Dropped by a deacon in a tower outside the Cathedral of Deep, on the way up to the rafters area.

Dragonscale Ring

Backstab damage done to you is reduced

Location: Found in Consumed King’s garden. Get off the elevator halfway during the shortcut to the priest enemy. The ring is next to him.

Dusk Crown Ring

Reduces consumption of FP, but lowers HP

Location: Found in Irithyll Dungeon in the room with six jailers, after the giant’s cell.

Estus Ring

Increases HP restored with Estus Flask

Location: Located at the bottom of the Tower in Firelink Shrine, after you gain access with the Tower Key.

Farron Ring

Reduces Skill FP Consumption

Location: Acquired from Hawkwood in Firelink Shrine.

Fire Clutch Ring

Increases fire attack, but decreases fire defense

Location: Found on a corpse in Undead Settlement, where you rescue Ornyx.

Flame Stoneplate Ring

Increases Fire Resistance

Location: Found on a corpse near entrance of the tower with the giant in Undead Settlement. +1 version found in Profaned Capital, on a ledge where you fight NPC with Logan’s Scroll. +2 version located in Demon Ruins behind the Black Knight.

Fleshbite Ring

Increase Poison, Bleed, Frost, and Curse Resistance

Location: Found in Smoldering Lake across the entrance, behind a destructible wall. +1 version found in High Wall of Lothric, left of the ladder on a roof near the first crystal lizard of the game.

Flynn’s Ring

Lowering equip load increases attack power.

Location: On a corpse on top of a roof in Undead Settlement where you fight the Fire Demon with Siegward.

Great Swamp Ring

Boosts Pyromancies

Location: Starting equipment for Pyromancer.

Havel’s Ring

Increases maximum equip load

Location: Acquired by transposing Soul of a Stray Demon

Hawk Ring

Extends range of arrows

Location: Dropped by Archer Giant on the tower in Undead Settlement.

Hornet Ring

Increases Critical Damage by 30%

Location: Outside the True Firelink Shrine, where the dog usually is.

Horsehoof Ring

Boosts kick effect

Location: Sold by Unbreakable Patches after he has killed Greirat. Also dropped by him if he is killed.

Hunter’s Ring

Increases Dexterity by 5

Location: At the tower with the Winged Knights before the stairs leading to Lothric and Lorian boss fight.

King Slayer’s Ring

Enemies lose more stamina when guarding attacks

Location: By killing Black Iron Tarkus.

Knight’s Ring

Increases Strength by 5

Location: In the Sunlight Altar in Lothric Castle, near the Dragonslayer Armor boss fight arena.

Leo Ring

Strengthens thrust weapon counter attacks

Location: Found in a chest on the second floor of the room with Gwynevere’s painting in Irithyll.

Life Ring

Increases HP by 7%.

Locations: Can be bought from the Shrine Handmaid for 1000 Souls. It is also a Starting Gift. +1 version is located in Undead Settlement, behind Siegward while he is sitting on the ledge in the tower in NG+. +2 version is in Lothric Castle in NG+. +3 version is in Dark Firelink Shrine behind a throne NG++.

Lightning Clutch Ring

Increases lightning attack, but decreases lightning defense

Location: On a corpse in Archdragon Peak, to the left of the gate that leads to Ancient Wyvern.

Lingering Dragoncrest Ring

Extends length of spell effects

Location: Located in Farron Keep.

Lloyd’s Shield Ring

Boosts damage absorption when HP is full

Location: Can be purchased from Shrine Handmaid after giving her the Paladin’s Ashes.

Lloyd’s Sword Ring

Boosts attack when HP is full

Location: Found on a corpse in Cathedral of the Deep near the White Tree outside the Cathedral.

Magic Clutch

Increases magic attack, but decreases magic defense

Location: In Irithyll, head back from the 3rd bonfire to the semi-circular hall. An illusory wall to the right holds the ring.

Magic Stoneplate Ring

Increases Magic Resistance by 10

Location: Dropped by second Greatsword-wielding knight in front of Oceiros’ boss room. +1 version found in Farron Keep where the Basilisks are. +2 version found in Profaned Capital.

Morne’s Ring

Boosts Miracles

Location: Located under the bridge between the first two Road of Sacrifices bonfires.

Obscuring Ring

Harder to be detected by enemies

Location: Rank 1 reward for Rosaria’s Fingers covenant.

Poisonbite Ring

Increases Poison Resistance

Location: Found in the Cathedral of the Deep. +1 version found in Undead Settlement near the white birch tree.

Pontiff’s Left Eye

Restores HP with successive attacks

Location: Soul Transposition of Soul of Vordt of the Boreal Valley.

Pontiff’s Right Eye

Boosts attacks, as long as attacking persists

Location: Dropped by the giant Crocodile/Dog miniboss on the bridge to Irithyll.

Priestess Ring

Increases Faith by 5

Location: Sold by Shrine Handmaid in Dark Firelink Shrine.

Prisoner’s Chain

Increases Vigor, Endurance, and Vitality by 5, but you take more damage

Location: Souls Transposition of Soul of Champion Gundyr

Red Tearstone Ring

Increases attack when HP is low

Location: Lothric Castle, in the balcony near the elevator preceding the Dragonslayer Armor boss fight

Ring of Favor

Increases HP, Stamina, and Equip Load

Location: Found after Pontiff Sulyvahn boss fight in the area with Archdeacon McDonell. +1 version found in Pontiff Sulyvahn boss fight on the second floor in NG+. +2 version found in Cathedral of Deep, behind the hollow with a giant axe near praying hollows (NG++).

Ring of Sacrifice

Wearer loses nothing upon death, but ring will break.

Location: In Irithyll at the edge of the large water area. Can also be purchased from Yuria of Londor for 3000 each (3 times).

Ring of Steel Protection

Increases physical defense

Location: To the right of the Ancient Wyvern in Archdragon Peak. +1 version found in Untended Graves in NG+ behind the tower unlocked by Tower Key. +2 version found in NG++ in Catacombs of Carthus, below the starting bridge.

Ring of the Evil Eye

Absorb HP from each defeated enemy.

Location: Rewarded by Anri of Astora after following her/his quest. +1 version can be found just before Deacons of the Deep fight, behind the altar. +2 version is found in High Wall of Lothric from the second bonfire.

Ring of the Sun’s First Born

Greatly Boosts Miracles

Location: On the platform with the three Pontiff Knights, left of the Church of Yorshka bonfire entrance in Irithyll.

Sage Ring

Shortens spell casting time

Location: In the swamp area of the Road of Sacrifices. +1 version found in the rafters above the Grand Archives. +2 version found in Consumed King’s garden, dropping down halfway while going down the elevator on a set of broken stairs.

Saint’s Ring

Allow attunement of additional spells

Location: Sold by Irina of Carim for 300 souls

Scholar Ring

Increases Intelligence by 5

Location: Grand Archies, at the wooded in the middle of the room where the Crystal Sage retreats after you attack it in the base room.

Silvercat Ring

Removes fall damage

Location: Givn by Sirris after you help her defeat Creighton in Irithyll.

Skull Ring

Easier to be detected by enemies

Location: Dropped by Ludleth of Courland (including at the end of the game)

Slumbering Dragoncrest Ring

Masks the sounds of the wearer

Location: Given by Orbeck of Vinheim after you give him every scroll and have purchased all his sorceries.

Speckled Stoneplate Ring

Increases Magic, Fire, Lightning, and Dark Resistance

Location: Found in Smoldering Lake, behind a destructible wall on the left side. +1 version found next to the first Giant Crystal Lizard.

Sun Princess

Gradually Restore HP (2 per second)

Location: In Gwynevere’s chamer in Anor Londo, after Aldrich boss fight.

Thunder Stoneplate Ring

Increases Lightning Resistance

Location: Found in Archdragon Peak after second bonfire, outside on the scaffolds. +1 version found in the pots area in Catacombs of Carthus. +2 version found before Dragonslayer Armor boss, by dropping down a hole in the railing.

Untrue Dark Ring

Retain human appearance even when hollow

Location: Purchased from Yuria of Londor.

Untrue White Ring

Take the appearance of a phantom

Location: Purchased from Yuria of Londor.

Witch’s Ring

Greatly boosts Pyromancies

Location: Found in Catacombs of Carthus after destroying the rope bridge. Climb down and continue to the left of the bonfire to find it on a body at the end of the hall.

Wolf Ring

Increases Poise

Location: Rank 2 covenant reward for Watchdogs of Farron. +1 version found near the second Farron Keep bonfire. +3 found in the area after Iudex Gundyr boss fight.

Wood Grain

Slows equipment degradation.

Location: Purchased from Shrine Handmaid after giving her Easterner’s Ashes. +1 version found behind the elevator in Consumed King’s Garden. +2 found in Irithyll in an alcove.

Young Dragon Ring

Boosts Sorceries by 15%

Location: Starting equipment for Sorcerer. Can also be acquired from Orbeck of Vinheim after purchasing several spells.