Dark Souls 3 Playthrough Checklist Guide – Bosses, Key Items, Optional Areas

Right from the start of Dark Souls 3, players are given the freedom to explore the world in any way they want, visit high-level areas – after a few initial areas – engage in optional boss battles, and basically do whatever they want!
Since the game does not tell you what to do or what not to do, this sense of freedom can be overwhelming for some players – it was for me when I originally played Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition.
For more help on Dark Souls 3, read out our Dark Souls 3 Multiplayer Guide, Dark Souls 3 NPCs Questline Guide, and Dark Souls 3 Shields Guide.
Dark Souls 3 Playthrough Checklist Guide
In this guide, I have provided the optimal route that you should follow if you are new to SoulsBorne games. It details all the key items, mandatory boss battles, mandatory NPCs, and more.
To keep it spoiler-free, we have decided not to name any bosses or NPCs, but you should check on this list to see that you have everything before advancing towards the next area. Moreover, do note that the conditions written in Bold must be completed in order to progress through the game.:
To help you find all the required things, we have compiled separate in-depth guides on Dark Souls 3 NPCs Questlines and Dark Souls 3 Boss Battles Guide.
Cemetery of Ash
- Defeat the Tutorial Boss
- Kill the Titanite Lizard
- Complete NPC battle
- Access Central Firelink Shrine Hub
- Reach Firelink Shrine Rooftop
High Wall of Lothric
- Find and Recruit NPC
- Find and Unlock Covenant
- Acquire Key Item from an NPC
- Complete the Boss Battle
Undead Settlement
- Advance Through NPC Questlines
- Find and Recruit NPC #1
- Find and Recruit NPC #2
- Find and Recruit NPC #3
- Find and Recruit NPC #4
- Find and Unlock a Couple of Covenants
- Find and Acquire Umbral Ashes
- Complete the Optional Boss Fight
Road of Sacrifices
- Complete NPC battles – A total of Three – and Advance Through NPC Questlines
- Find and Unlock a Covenant
- Find and Acquire the Divine Tome, the Pyromancy Tome, and Coal
- Find and Recruit Another NPC
- Complete the Boss Battle
Farron Keep
- Find and Unlock a Covenant
- Complete the Optional Boss Fight
- Find and Kill Giant Crystal Lizard in the Area
- Find and Acquire Coal, Umbral Ashes, and a Couple of Scrolls
- Complete the Boss Battle
Cathedral of the Deep
- Progress Through NPC Questlines
- Find and Kill Giant Crystal Lizard in the Area
- Find and Acquire Coal and Divine Tome
- Find and Unlock One More Covenant
- Find and Recruit NPC
- Complete the Boss Battle
Catacombs of Carthus
- Find and Acquire Umbral Ashes and Pyromancy Tomes
- Progress Through NPC Questlines
- Complete the Optional Boss Fight and an NPC Fight
- Find the Optional Area
- Complete the Boss Battle
Optional Area – Smouldering Lake
- Progress Through NPC Questline
Irithyll of the Boreal Valley
- Find and Acquire Umbral Ashes
- Progress Through NPC Questlines
- Complete the Boss Battle
Irithyll Dungeon
- Find and Recruit NPC
- Progress Through NPC Questlines
- Find and Unlock an Optional Area
- Find and Acquire Umbral Ashes and Coal
Profaned Capital
- Find and Acquire a Scroll
- Complete the Boss Battle
Anor Londo
- Progress Through NPC Questlines
- Find and Unlock Another Covenant
- Find and Acquire Coal
- Complete the Boss Battle
High Wall of Lothric
- Complete the Boss Battle
Lothric Castle
- Find and Acquire the Divine Tome
- Complete the Boss Battle
Optional Area – Consumed King’s Garden
- Complete the Optional Boss Fight
Optional Area – Untended Graves
- Complete the Optional Boss Fight and Acquire Item
Grand Archives
- Find and Acquire a Scroll
- Complete the Boss Battle
- Progress Through the Questline
Optional Area – Archdragon Peak
- Complete the Optional Boss Fights
Kiln of the First Flame
- Complete the Boss Battle
- Progress Through the Questline
This is all you need to have on your Dark Souls 3 Playthrough Checklist. If you found something missing or confusing? Let us know in the comments section below!