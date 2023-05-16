Dark Souls 3 Playthrough Checklist Guide – Bosses, Key Items, Optional Areas

Right from the start of Dark Souls 3, players are given the freedom to explore the world in any way they want, visit high-level areas – after a few initial areas – engage in optional boss battles, and basically do whatever they want!

Since the game does not tell you what to do or what not to do, this sense of freedom can be overwhelming for some players – it was for me when I originally played Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition.

Dark Souls 3 Playthrough Checklist Guide

In this guide, I have provided the optimal route that you should follow if you are new to SoulsBorne games. It details all the key items, mandatory boss battles, mandatory NPCs, and more.

To keep it spoiler-free, we have decided not to name any bosses or NPCs, but you should check on this list to see that you have everything before advancing towards the next area. Moreover, do note that the conditions written in Bold must be completed in order to progress through the game.:

To help you find all the required things, we have compiled separate in-depth guides on Dark Souls 3 NPCs Questlines and Dark Souls 3 Boss Battles Guide.

Cemetery of Ash

Defeat the Tutorial Boss

Kill the Titanite Lizard

Complete NPC battle

Access Central Firelink Shrine Hub

Reach Firelink Shrine Rooftop

High Wall of Lothric

Find and Recruit NPC

Find and Unlock Covenant

Acquire Key Item from an NPC

Complete the Boss Battle

Undead Settlement

Advance Through NPC Questlines

Find and Recruit NPC #1

Find and Recruit NPC #2

Find and Recruit NPC #3

Find and Recruit NPC #4

Find and Unlock a Couple of Covenants

Find and Acquire Umbral Ashes

Complete the Optional Boss Fight

Road of Sacrifices

Complete NPC battles – A total of Three – and Advance Through NPC Questlines

Find and Unlock a Covenant

Find and Acquire the Divine Tome, the Pyromancy Tome, and Coal

Find and Recruit Another NPC

Complete the Boss Battle

Farron Keep

Find and Unlock a Covenant

Complete the Optional Boss Fight

Find and Kill Giant Crystal Lizard in the Area

Find and Acquire Coal, Umbral Ashes, and a Couple of Scrolls

Complete the Boss Battle

Cathedral of the Deep

Progress Through NPC Questlines

Find and Kill Giant Crystal Lizard in the Area

Find and Acquire Coal and Divine Tome

Find and Unlock One More Covenant

Find and Recruit NPC

Complete the Boss Battle

Catacombs of Carthus

Find and Acquire Umbral Ashes and Pyromancy Tomes

Progress Through NPC Questlines

Complete the Optional Boss Fight and an NPC Fight

Find the Optional Area

Complete the Boss Battle

Optional Area – Smouldering Lake

Progress Through NPC Questline

Irithyll of the Boreal Valley

Find and Acquire Umbral Ashes

Progress Through NPC Questlines

Complete the Boss Battle

Irithyll Dungeon

Find and Recruit NPC

Progress Through NPC Questlines

Find and Unlock an Optional Area

Find and Acquire Umbral Ashes and Coal

Profaned Capital

Find and Acquire a Scroll

Complete the Boss Battle

Anor Londo

Progress Through NPC Questlines

Find and Unlock Another Covenant

Find and Acquire Coal

Complete the Boss Battle

High Wall of Lothric

Complete the Boss Battle

Lothric Castle

Find and Acquire the Divine Tome

Complete the Boss Battle

Optional Area – Consumed King’s Garden

Complete the Optional Boss Fight

Optional Area – Untended Graves

Complete the Optional Boss Fight and Acquire Item

Grand Archives

Find and Acquire a Scroll

Complete the Boss Battle

Progress Through the Questline

Optional Area – Archdragon Peak

Complete the Optional Boss Fights

Kiln of the First Flame

Complete the Boss Battle

Progress Through the Questline

This is all you need to have on your Dark Souls 3 Playthrough Checklist. If you found something missing or confusing? Let us know in the comments section below!