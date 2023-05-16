Dark Souls 2 Magic Spells Guide – Sorcery, Miracles, Hexes, Pyromancy



Magic has various Schools of Spells in Dark Souls 2 and each of these require different statistics and items to perform them.

Sorcerers and Clerics are able to cast spells from the very beginning of the game. As for other classes, they need to have sufficient Faith and Intelligence to cast spells.

For more help on Dark Souls 2, read our Sorcery Locations, Miracles Locations, Hexes Locations and Pyromancy Locations Guide.

Dark Souls 2 Magic Spells

Spells provide players with different tactical advantages over enemies in different situations and can be used at all ranges.

Sorceries

Sorceries tend to have different kinds of spells and can be used in different scenarios. Along with Intelligence, you will need a Staff to cast spells. In addition to this, most sorcery spells take up only one Attunement slot and have high damage output.

Soul Arrow, Great Soul Arrow, Heavy Soul Arrow, and Great Heavy Soul Arrow

These can be acquired from Carhillion of the Fold and Magerold of Lanafir. These spells should be used to snipe target without alerting them. Their damage output is somewhat affected by the range but not much.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The reason they should be used as a sniper with Binoculars is that these work on a straight line and can be avoided by moving.

Homing Soul Arrow and Heavy Homing Soul Arrow

These can be acquired from Straid of Olapis. These spells over-compensate the disadvantages of Soul Arrow by following their targets. Moving targets cannot avoid these spells so you can set up another spell if the enemy tries to evade them.

These spells are also slower than the other spells and have little damage output so you cannot expect to kill enemies. The main purpose of these spells is to control the engagement in an area.

Homing Soulmass and Homing Crystal Soulmass

HS can be acquired from Weapon Ornifex and HCS can be acquired from Shrine of Amara.

Orbs appear on your head depending upon your Intelligence and you will lose a Soulmass for hitting any part of the environment.

The homing properties of the spell take a little time before activating. Therefore, it is advised that you use it before getting in a fight. The enemies walking near the orbs will take damage which puts you on an advantage.

Soul Spear and Crystal Soul Spear

SS can be acquired from Grave Warden Agdayne and CSS can be acquired from Straid of Olaphis. These spells have the highest damage output and are larger than the Soul Arrow which makes them very hard to evade.

They have moderate Casting Time and blocking them takes up a large chunk of Stamina. The number of uses is very low for these spells and you need to save them for the right moment.

Shockwave

It can be acquired from Carhillion of the Fold. These spells knock off the enemies to the ground if directly connected.

During this time, you can either cast another spell or take them out using any other source. The only downside of this spell is that it does not work against large enemies. However, you can use it on Invaders which will put you on a huge advantage.

Soul Spear Barrage

It can be acquired from Carhillion of the Fold. The damage output of this spell is very little but, it covers a wide area which can be used to hit multiple enemies for little damage.

However, this spell does have a very long Casting Time and you will be stuck in your place during the casting animation. In case, enemies evade the spell, they will have the time to cause a death blow on you.

Soul Shower

It can be acquired from Straid of Olaphis.

This spell kind of works like the Soul Spear Barrage but instead of hitting the enemies head on, it showers on them. It has a low damage output but is capable of covering even more area than the Soul Spear Barrage.

Furthermore, enemies will be able to evade it easily so your best bet is to use it against enemies who are multiple and slow.

Soul Greatsword

It can be acquired from Drangleic Castle.

Although this spell has small number of uses, the functions are amazing. This spells not only have a massive damage output, long range, wide arc, and fast Casting Speed but also, a very fast Recovery Time.

Soul Vortex

It can be acquired from Grave Warden Agdayne.

This spell does have a lengthy Casting Time but, large and numerous homing attacks make it very difficult to evade. However, the soul masses attack from different angles which make the damage a bit inconsistent.

The damage output of this spell is purely amazing and therefore, it should be used on bosses and areas with multiple numbers of enemies.

Soul Bolt

It can be acquired from the Drangleic Castle.

To use this spell effectively, you need to be really close to your targets as it starts to do damage as soon as it is casted. As for the damage output, it is pretty insane.

This spell is best used in tight areas so that enemies are not able to evade it because if they managed to do that, you will have no other option but to die miserably. Also, the damage output starts decreasing with each passing second.

Soul Geysar

It can be acquired from the Aldia’s Keep.

Despite of the fact that this spell has a very lengthy Casting Time, it is great in all departments. The masses hit the target over and over again and have very high damage output.

I would not recommend using it on small targets because it has very limited number of uses. It is a good idea to use it during boss battles as it can take out bosses within the blink of an eye.

Magic Weapon, Great Magic Weapon, and Crystal Magic Weapon

MW can be acquired from Carhillion of the Fold, GMW can be acquired from Royal Sorcerer Navlaan, and CMW can be acquired from the Dragon Aerie.

These spells add magic damage and increases elemental damage of your weapon for 90 seconds which can be increased by equipping Lingering Dragon Ring.

Also note that, not all weapons can be buffed up with these spells. The dual-wielding players can equip a Staff in their right hand and increase the damage for both weapons.

Strong Magic Shield

It can be acquired from Royal Sorcerer Navlaan.

This spell increases the defense of your shield against all sorts of attacks by 100%. Along with it, it also increases the shield stability by 10%. The only downside of this spell is effects only last for 30 seconds.

Yearn

It can be acquired from Carhillion of the Fold.

This spell keeps on traveling until it connects with something in the environment. It can be used to gather enemies in one area so that you can use a powerful spell or to get out of an area. You can also use it to divert the attention of the enemies.

The distracted enemies will stay distracted for 12 seconds or until you hit them. Make this hit count by hitting them with something powerful.

Hush

It can be acquired from Way of Blue Covenant (Level 2). Or you can find it in the Sentinel Boss room. Once you enter through the mist, drop down, and there will be an illusion wall on the left you can open with X. Climb the ladder and the chest contains the spell. Thanks Casey Schlender

This spell is best used against Invaders as they will not be able to hear your movement. Although it does not suppress all sounds, it does mask the sounds of rolling, jumping, and sprinting.

The effects of this spell last only for 90 seconds. Also, you cannot expect enemies to be blinded by using this spell as they will still see you coming.

Fall Control

It can be acquired from Weaponsmith Ornifex.

This spell enables you to fall from the heights without taking any damage. However, it should not be tested in all locations as the killing falls will still you.

It can be used to have tactical advantages over enemies by setting up strategies involving falls which would normally kill you.

Hidden Weapon

It can be acquired from Bell Keeper Covenant (Level 2)

This spell allows you to make your weapon invisible for 90 seconds which does not work well against enemies.

However, while invading or being invaded, you can use this to catch enemies with an element of surprise as they would not know which weapon you are using. So they would not know how to perfectly guard your attacks.

Repair

It can be acquired from Shrine of Winter

This spell partly replenishes the durability of all weapons, armor, and rings if they are not already broken. You should consider using this spell during long battles where you cannot reach a Blacksmith or Bonfire to repair your weapons.

However, it should be noted that it has a Casting Time of 3 seconds.

Cast Light

It can be acquired from Darkdiver Grandahl. This spells illuminates your path for 50 seconds which can be really useful in areas with utmost darkness and when you are left with no torchlight.

Chameleon

It can be acquired from Harvest Valley.

This spell transforms you into any surrounding object ranging from a barrel to a statue which can be really helpful while being invaded. However, you will only be restricted to moving as performing any other action will break the effects of the spell.

Unleash Magic

It can be acquired from Royal Sorcerer Navlaan.

This spells increases your magic damage by 20% for 60 seconds which is insane with spells which already have a high damage output.

Boss battles and tough enemies do not stand a chance with this spell. However, this spell takes three Attunement Slots and while using it, your HP will drop down by 30%, so use it wisely.

Miracles

Miracles primarily deal with Defense and Healing with some spells being Offensive. Faith and a Sacred Chime are required to cast this spell. Most of the spells tend to use Lightning-based attacks.

Heal, Med Heal, Great Heal Excerpt, Great Heal, and Soothing Sunlight

Heal can be acquired from Merchant Hag Melentia, Med Heal and Great Heal Excerpt can be acquired from Licia of Lindelt, Great Heal can be acquired from Cromwell the Pardoner, and Soothing Sunlight can be acquired from Licia of Lindelt.

The purpose of these spells is very obvious and that is, they heal you. Some of these will heal you more than an Estus Flask but, since these have a very long Casting Time, it is advised that they should be used outside the battle.

Replenishment, Resplendent Life, and Bountiful Sunlight

The first two can be acquired from Licia of Lindelt while the Bountiful Sunlight can be acquired from Chancellor Wellager.

These spells tend to increase your health over the course of time. All of these spells increase the same amount of health so it does not matter which one you choose. Furthermore, these spells also heal the nearby allies so it is a good idea to use them before a boss fight.

Caressing Prayer

It can be acquired from Licia of Lindelt.

This spell will cure you and all the nearby allies of all poison status conditions. This spell comes in really handy when using it in the areas with high poison fumes like The Gutter and Harvest Valley.

Force, Wrath of the Gods, and Emit Force

Force can be acquired from Licia of Lindelt, Wrath of the Gods can be acquired from Chancellor Wellager, and Emit Force can be acquired from Cromwell the Pardoner.

Force and Wrath of the Gods provide you with a bit of time to breath by knocking enemies in the backward direction and even staggering them. Although these spells do not deal any damage, they are still useful.

As for the Emit Force, it can be used to deal damage and stagger enemies. I would recommend using Emit Force as one of the most frequently used Miracles.

Heavenly Thunder

It can be acquired from Cromwell the Pardoner.

This spell showers a lightning thunders from the sky which can hit multiple or single enemy for massive damage output. It can be used to bring you out of a tight situation and even in boss battles.

The only downside of this spell is that the lightning showers are completely random and can miss the targets, sometimes.

Lightning Spear, Great Lightning Spear, and Sunlight Spear

Lightning Spear can be acquired from Licia of Lindelt, GLS can be acquired from Straid of Olaphis, and SS can be obtained from Heirs to the Sun (Level 3).

These spells have a very long range and large damage output which can be used to take out enemies without alerting them. The only downside of these spells is the lengthy Casting Time which hinders their use at close range.

Other than this, owning to their large damage and range, it should be in every Cleric’s Attunement Slots.

Soul Appease

It can be acquired from Stone Trader Chaloanne.

This spell does massive amount of damage to Hollow Enemies but not a tiny bit to Non-Hollowed Enemies. You can use it to take out a single tough enemy or multiple enemies at once.

The only downside of this spell is the low number of uses so use it wisely!

Blinding Bolt

It can be acquired from Straid of Olaphis. The best way to use this spell is by casting it in an area where there are no obstacles in its path.

If it directly hits an enemy, it will deal a small amount of damage. But, if it goes away, it will produce several projections which will deal massive amount of damage to all nearby enemies and boss.

You will require a good judgment and skill to master this skill as it can easily be wasted by directly hitting an enemy.

Magic Barrier and Great Magic Barrier

These can be acquired from Head of Vengarl and Chancellor Wellager.

These spells will increase your resistance against Magic, Lightning, Fire, and Dark elements for 90 seconds. The resistance depends upon the spell used and your Faith level but, it is a good idea to use it before a boss fight or while invading enemies.

Homeward

It can be acquired from Licia of Lindelt.

This spell makes you travel back to your last Bonfire within the blink of an eye which is pretty useful if you find yourself overwhelmed by enemies. You will not be giving up anything makes it even more fascinating.

Guidance

It can be acquired from Licia of Lindelt.

Guidance will make messages left by other players for 60 seconds which will tell you where to go next and what to do. However, you will always find some trying to hinder your path so read all messages before making a decision.

Sacred Oath

It can be acquired from Straid of Olaphis.

This spell increases the Defense and Attack of you and your nearby allies by a considerable amount for 60 seconds. Your allies need to be really close to you to get the benefit.

Since this spell has a long Casting Time, it is good to cast it before a boss fight.

Unveil

It can be acquired from Straid of Olaphis.

This spell unveils the location of the nearby enemy or Dark Spirit which gives you an idea of where to go next and how to plan your strategy.

Perseverance

It can be acquired from Cromwell the Pardoner.

This spell increases the resistance to status condition for 60 seconds which is really helpful in certain areas of the game. Furthermore, some invading players tend to have status effects on their weapons and this spell protects you from them.

Sunlight Blade

It can be acquired from Straid of Olaphis.

This spell increases the damage output of a weapon in hand (other than the one holding the Sacred Chime). The spell lasts for 90 seconds and can be used before the boss battles to make it a bit easier.

Pyromancies

These spells do not require Faith or Intelligence and can be casted simply with a Pyromancy Flame. Since all the Pyromany Spells are fire-based, anyone resistant to fire damage will not be affected by them.

These spells have a short range and lengthy Casting Time. However, the high damage output over-compensates that.

Fireball, Fire Orb, Great Fireball, and Great Chaos Fireball

Fireball and Fire Orb can be acquired from Rosabeth of Melfia, the Great Fireball can be acquired from Flame Salamanders. As for GCF, it can be acquired from Chancellor Wellager.

These spells allow you to hit multiple enemies with a single spell with increased damage. Other than this, these spells have an excellent range for their category. You will also receive quite a lot of number of uses with these spells.

The GCF also leaves a molten area which continues to damage enemies stepping on it.

Firestorm, Fire Tempest, and Chaos Storm

Firestorm can be acquired from Titchy Gren, FT can be acquired from Shine of Amara, and CS can be acquired from Iron Keep. These spells create a large number of pillars in the area which continues to damage everyone in its radius.

Although it is very hard to come out of the radius, using these spells during a boss fight will put you on a huge disadvantage because you remain stuck on your location the whole time.

Combustion and Great Combustion

These can be acquired from Rosabeth of Melfia and Drangleic Castle.

With their small Casting Time, these spells are an excellent way of damaging enemies who are not resistant to fire. The damage output of these spells is so high that it makes up for the small range.

Even the enemies with the toughest of armor and shields will not withstand the damage it deals. The only downside of these spells is that they consume insane amount of Stamina.

Fire Whip

It can be acquired from Titchy Gren.

This spell works like Combustion with increased range and damage but, when it comes to Casting Speed, it is no way near to Combustion.

You will be stuck in your place and enemies will easily be able to evade the effects of spell and reach to you. Therefore, it is advised that you use it in small areas with a small number of enemies.

Poison Mist and Toxic Mist

These can be acquired from Rosabeth of Melfia and Straid of Olaphis.

These spells poison the enemies for 8 seconds which continues to do damage. The Poison Mist is a bit weaker than the Toxic Mist but, still very handy.

The best way to use these spells is to try them out on a boss and see that HP go down.

Acid Surge

It can be acquired from Straid of Olaphis.

This spell work like Poison Mist and Toxic Mist but, instead of damaging enemies, it corrodes the weapons of your enemies by decreasing their durability.

Any weapon caught in the radius of this spell starts to lose durability and can even break. This spell can be used to control the engagements in an area as no enemy would pass through the spell. This spell also lasts for 8 seconds.

Lingering Flame

It can be acquired from Straid of Olaphis.

This spell creates a large fireball which does not move for 30 seconds but, if an enemy comes near it, it explodes to cause massive damage to all nearby targets. This is another great spell in order to control engagements in an area; especially while being invaded or invading.

Flame Swathe

It can be acquired from Straid of Olaphis.

This is just a variant of Lingering Flame but, instead of remaining static in its position, this fireball can be directed towards enemies and it explodes after a couple of seconds to deal massive damage.

Forbidden Sun

It can be acquired from Royal Sorcerer Navlaan.

With this spell, you will throw a large fireball towards the enemies for a massive damage. Both the direct impact and the explosion deal great amount of damage to the opponents.

So even if you miss your targets for the first time, the explosion will make up for it. The only downside of this spell is the small number of uses.

Flame Weapon

It can be acquired from Straid of Olaphis.

This spell makes your weapon imbued with the power of fire for 90 seconds. The increased damage at both hands can be really helpful in tackling bosses and tough enemies which are not resistant to fire.

Flesh Sweat

It can be acquired from Rosabeth of Melfia.

This spell increases resistance to fire by inducing sweat for 90 seconds which works really well against player who use fire attacks.

Iron Flesh

It can be acquired from Rosabeth of Melfia.

This spell increases your Defense by 100, all Resistance by 10, and Poise by 100. You will be able to use it for 20 seconds. However, during this time, your character will not be able to move at the normal rate and will not be able to run and dodge.

Therefore, this spell is useful for taking out enemies who are large and slow.

Warmth

It can be acquired from Grave Warden Agdayne.

This spell creates an orb which tends to heal you and your allies for 20 seconds. The Casting Time of this spell is fairly lengthy and, you should consider using it outside the battle. Furthermore, the healing radius of this spell is very small.

Immolation

It can be acquired from Iron Keep.

This spell sets your whole body on fire and starts depleting your HP gradually. Any enemy near you will also starts losing HP but, at a much faster rate than yours.

This spell should only be used if you are planning on getting near the enemies or using an item which requires you to have low HP. Also, note that Replenishment Miracle will remove the effects of the spell.

Hexes

These spells require both Faith and Intelligence along with Staff or Sacred Chime; depending upon the spell. These spells are very hard to use effectively and, you will develop the skill over the course of time.

Furthermore, some of the Hexes require more than one Attunement Slots.

Dark Orb and Dark Hail

These can be acquired from Straid of Olaphis.

These spell create a dark orb which can travel to farther distances to deal damage to the enemies. Dark Hail requires you to be closer to enemies to work more effectively. These orbs are also capable of dealing damage to multiple enemies, at once.

Dark Fog

It can be acquired from Straid of Olaphis.

This spell is just like the Poison Mist and Toxic Mist but, the enemies must come under the dark cloud at least once to start taking damage. This spell is once again very good to control the engagement as no enemy would pass the cloud.

Affinity

It can be acquired from Straid of Olaphis.

The effect of this spell depends upon your Faith and Intelligence. The orbs created are very large in radius and can do massive damage to the enemies.

These orbs also follow the targets and keep on attacking them until the effect lasts. Furthermore, the maximum number of orbs that can be created is five.

Dead Again

It can be acquired from Stone Trader Chloanne.

This spell makes the dead bodies of freshly dead enemies explode to deal massive damage to the surroundings. As you know, the dead bodies disappear after a couple of seconds; you need to really careful while using this spell.

This spell can be used effectively while a player is trying to invade and luring them near the dead enemies. However, the damage dealt by the explosion can be avoided by rolling sideways.

Dark Weapon

It can be acquired from Felkin the Outcast.

This spell increases the damage of the weapon in hand by imbuing it with Dark Energy for 90 seconds which can be really helpful to take out bosses.

Whisper of Despair

It can be acquired from Grave of Saints.

This spells decreases the defense of any enemies and most of the bosses by 100% which makes them vulnerable to most of your attacks.

However, the effect lasts only for 30 seconds and you really need to be precise with your aim to make it work as the orb needs to connect the enemy in order to have effect.

Repel

It can be acquired from Straid of Olaphis.

This spell makes you immune to all damage for 1.5 seconds. Although I do not recommend using this spell that much, the best way to use it will be during the boss fights and some of the invasions where you need seconds to get out of a situation.

Twisted Barricade

It can be acquired from Doors of Pharros.

This spell is a kind of Repel but, instead of providing you with the immunity against all damage; it deflects the all incoming spells. These spells do not go back to the caster but, you can always be hopeful!

Numbness

It can be acquired from Straid of Olaphis.

This spell decreases the damage taken by 35% for 20 seconds which provides you with a chance to be more offensive and less defensive. But a word of caution, after using this spell, you will have a tunnel vision because your screen will become filled with black mist on the sideways.

Therefore, I would not recommend using this spell against more agile enemies.

Scraps of Life

It can be acquired from Cromwell the Pardoner.

After casting this spell, pillars will emerge from the ground and will deal massive damage to enemies. And with this spell, you will be able to move soon after casting it. Furthermore, the pillars that come out are completely random. So it’s basically you luck.

Using this spell to take out a large boss seems like a good idea.

Darkstorm

It can be acquired from Magerold of Lanafir.

This spell creates a large number of orbs around you which deal massive damage to the enemies. However,

during the duration of this spell, you will not be able to move and it also has a long Casting Time.

I would certainly recommend not using this spell against other human players as they can easily evade it and kill you.

Resonant Soul, Great Resonant Soul, and Climax

These spells can be acquired from Pilgrims of Dark (Level 1 to 3)

These spells require you to have souls in order to do massive amount of damage. The lesser the number of souls, the lesser will be the damage. Also, the Casting Time of this spell is really lengthy but the projectile moves at a faster rate.

One more thing is that, even if you do not have any souls, you will still deal damage but, it will be very minute.

Resonant Flesh

It can be acquired from Felkin the Outcast.

This spell increases your Max HP on the cost of your souls. If you do not have any souls, the

difference in the health will be very less and the spell will last for 20 seconds.

However, with 2,000 souls, you will gain 20% increase for 60 seconds. This spell can come in real handy during the tough boss fight when all you need is a little increase in HP.

Resonant Weapon

It can be acquired from Felking the Outcast.

As the name suggests, this spell works exactly like the Resonant Flesh but, it increases the damage of the weapons by taking in souls. If you have no souls, the difference will be very small but, with 2,000 souls, the damage will increase by 50% with 50 Dark Magic for complete 60 seconds.

Lifedrain Patch

It can be acquired from Straid of Olaphis.

This spell creates a massive cloud for 8 seconds and anything (including you) in the radius of the cloud will constantly take damage until it comes out. Therefore, it is advisable that this spell should not be used in confined spaces. However, with large bosses, this spell can do wonders.

Another thing to note here is that the damage done by the cloud depends upon the number of souls at your disposal. Lastly, the Casting Time of this spell is really very long, therefore, it cannot be used in the heart of the battle.

Profound Still

It can be acquired from Darkdiver Grandahl.

This spell also creates a black cloud around you and any enemy caught in the radius of the cloud will not be able to cast any magical spells for 30 seconds.

While invading an area or being invaded, this spell has the ability to do wonders by restricting the enemy forces to cast any spells which gives you a complete advantage during the battle.

That’s all we have on Magical Spells, if you found anything missing or confusing, let us know in the comments below!