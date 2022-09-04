Fans Get Damaged The Last of Us Part 1 Firefly Editions, Sony Won’t Replace

The Last of Us: Part I Firefly Edition is facing furious customers who are saying that they have received damaged packages. Moreover, according to multiple reports on Twitter and Reddit, Sony will not replace the damaged The Last of Us Part 1 Firefly Editions. It is interesting because the collector’s edition is only available on the PlayStation Direct store.

Although the price of the remake has drawn much criticism, some The Last of Us fans were willing to pay more for a collector’s edition. Given that the Firefly Edition costs $99.99 and the standard game costs $69.99, you’d expect the limited collector’s edition to be safely ported. However, Sony may be experiencing shipping issues that it ignores.

Many The Last of Us fans noted that their Firefly Edition copies were severely damaged after delivery. A customer posted on Reddit about the box, which had wrapping remnants stuck to the side and was entirely smashed on top. “Terrible shipping, both mine and my brothers. Thanks Sony,” the Reddit user wrote in the post.

Received #TheLastofUsPartI Firefly Edition, but I am EXTREMELY disappointed with the poor packaging used by @PlayStation, resulting in damage! C’mon @AskPlayStation you need to do better, there was ZERO packing material. People paid collector level pricing for this! @Naughty_Dog pic.twitter.com/vw28dhzSOz — Minneapolite (@revolutionwifi) September 2, 2022

“Mine was pretty beat up too,” responded another player and showed the state of the packages. “All four corners were damaged, and the plastic holding the comics was torn on one corner which caused the bottom part of the spines to get a bit damaged. I doubt they’ll fix it.”

According to the owner, Sony has just issued refunds so far and hasn’t offered to replace the Firefly Edition. “There’s no replacements,” claimed a customer on Reddit. “They’re giving bullshit 20% off another game on their store.”

Firefly Edition includes the complete The Last of Us single-player story and celebrated prequel chapter. In addition, it contains a Limited edition SteelBook display case, The Last of Us: American Dreams #1 – #4 comics reprint with new cover art, and early in-game unlocks.

Nonetheless, neither Sony nor Naughty Dog have commented on this issue.