Cyberpunk 2077 Shoot To Thrill Walkthrough

Cyberpunk 2077 Mission ‘Shoot to Thrill’ can help you get your hands on a unique weapon if you finish in first position. This mission will take place in the shooting range of the Robert Wilson. He is primarily a gunsmith and specializes in selling weapons of various kinds.

Shoot to Thrill mission will not give you a hard time, but you must put in effort to get rewards. In this guide, I will cover how to start and complete the Shoot to Thrill quest in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Start Shoot to Thrill quest in Cyberpunk 2077

To unlock the Shoot to Thrill quest, you must initiate Act Two. Later on, as you progress into Act Two, you will get a quest called ‘Playing for time.’ After its completion, Robert Wilson will invite you to his shooting range to compete in a tournament.

The gun range is found in Megabuilding H10. This will then unlock the Shoot to Thrill quest successfully in Cyberpunk 2077. After getting the invitation, leave your main apartment in the Megabuilding H10.

However, make sure to craft as many bullets as you can and go locked and loaded completely. This will ensure you do not run out of bullets, as that can severely affect your overall result during the quest, and I don’t want that.

Also, calibrate your shooting sensitivity to kill your targets while considering the time constraint effectively. Equip a gun with a rapid-fire rate and overall low recoil. One of the guns in this description is Cyberpunk 2077 Dying Light. But you can also find any other weapon that fits these requirements.

How to get first position in Shoot to Thrill

As the timer starts, you get the 60s to shoot as much as possible over the targets spawned. Shoot as many targets as possible in 60 seconds, and thoroughly utilize all your bullets. You must shoot fast and equip the right gun in Cyberpunk 2077 to get the first position in Shoot to Thrill.

Also, shoot on other’s targets to maximize your score and equip your slow-time ability to reload fast and shoot more in the given timeframe. This will ensure your first position in the Shoot to Thrill mission. After 60 seconds, the shooting competition will conclude.

Shoot to Thrill Quest Rewards

After securing first place, you will be rewarded with an iconic pistol and some monetary gains, including some extra eddies. The name of the iconic pistol is M-10AF Lexington.

If you don’t do well in the shooting contest, you can still be second, provided you put in the due effort and still avail some Street cred points.

However, any position apart from that will not earn you any rewards in Cyberpunk 2077 Shoot to Thrill. The collection of rewards will then complete the Shoot to Thril quest.