Cyberpunk 2077: Send In The Clowns Walkthrough

Send in the Clowns is a Watson side job in Cyberpunk 2077 that requires you to take a man by the name of Ozob out for Chinese Takeout. However, things go sideways when you have to escape with your lives.

This is a short and easy side gig to complete for a fairly useful reward: Ozob’s iconic nose grenade, which is the highest damage-dealing explosive in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to unlock and start “Send in the Clowns”

During your Act 2 in Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll be required the complete the Transmission main story quest in order to play the Send in the Clowns gig.

Shortly after you’ve completed the Transmission mission, a man by the name of Ozob will send you a text mentioning that he’s waiting for your call. Choose to respond by calling Ozob to begin the Send in the Clowns side job.

How to complete Send in the Clowns in Cyberpunk 2077

After calling Ozob a marker on your map will be added pointing toward the Cherry Blossom Market in Japantown, Westbrook where Ozob will be waiting for you. Once you’ve arrived at the location, blow your horn and wait for Ozob to arrive and sit in your car.

The horn can be blown by pressing the CTRL button on your PC, if you’re a console player, press the left D stick respective of your console and settings.

Ozob will then instruct you to take him to the Chinese takeout situated right next to Misty’s Esoterica. Upon arriving at the location Ozob will exit the car and enter the restaurant where you’ll hear a loud explosion and see Ozob getting attacked by Tyger enemies.

Help Ozob eliminate the Tygers and then go speak with him to complete the Send in the Clowns side mission in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Send in the Clowns rewards

2720X Eddies

210X Street Cred

36 EXP

Ozob’s Nose Grenade

Cyberpunk 2077 – Send in the Clowns bugs and fixes

Many players have reported facing a bug where Ozob fails to show up to sit in the car at the beginning of the Send in the Clowns mission. Since Ozob is the one who triggers the gig, you will be unable to start Send in the Clowns in Cyberpunk 2077.

The only solution to solve the “waiting for Ozob bug” in Cyberpunk 2077 is to save your game before you try to start the mission. This way, if the bug happens, you can always load the game again from the last save.

We recommend saving your game because Send in the Clowns rewards you with Ozob’s iconic Nose grenade, a mighty handy weapon to have in the game.