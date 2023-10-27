Cyberpunk 2077 Heroes Walkthrough

To get the Heroes side job in Cyberpunk 2077, you must choose to send Jackie’s body back to his family during The Heist and complete Playing for Time. Once you finish this job, you will receive a call from Mama Welles, Jackie’s mom.

After this call, you will receive a message from her about meeting her at the El Coyote Cojo to discuss Jackie’s Ofrenda. If you complete this job, you will get a nice ride in the form of Jackie’s Arch, which you can add to your list of vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077.

You can revisit the El Coyote Cojo bar and go to the offering altar. From there, you can salvage La Chingona Dorada, which will be Jackie’s gun.

In this guide, I will cover all objectives for the side job Heroes in Cyberpunk 2077.

Meet Mama Welles at El Coyote Cojo

You can follow the marker to meet Mama Welles. She will be at a bar called El Coyote Cojo in Cyberpunk 2077. Once inside, you can see Mama Welles on the left side near a table. She will be talking to another NPC character.

You can then follow Mama Welles to another table and sit there. She will offer you a beer and ask about you. Mama will then tell you to look in his garage as his past is there and offer you the key.

Go to Jackie’s garage and Open it

You can take the key and leave the bar. Then, you can make your way to Jackie’s garage. Near that place, you will find another NPC character, Misty.

Make your way to Misty and speak with her. You can inquire about what she is doing there. Misty will be depressed about Jackie’s death and say she misses him.

You can sit along with her and then talk about Jack. She will mention that she knew Jackie pretty well. V will then say that Jackie talked a lot about her. You can then ask Misty to help you find something in Jackie’s garage that may seem appropriate for his funeral.

After that, you can open the garage using the key Mama Wells gave you in Cyberpunk 2077.

Scan and search the garage (Optional)

You can scan and search Jack’s garage, and there you will find some gym stuff along with the Jackie’s Arch motorcycle. V can complement it and then check his toolbox.

Next, you can check the portraits and find the book “For Whom the Bell Tolls” on the table. Then you can take the key to Jackie’s Room and observe his bear pack lying on the right side. If you look to the right side, you will find a basketball lying there so you can pick it up.

Then, you can enter his room and find a mandala lying on the floor. Misty will say that she suggested it to him. Look around, and you will find a tequila, a fish, and some photos on the wall of Jackie’s Dad. You can use his computer and buffer the code (BD,55,55, BD, BD, BD) to transfer the credits.

Leave an offering in Jackie’s memory

You can take the Tequila as an offering for the ofrenda in Cyberpunk 2077. Once you are about to leave, Misty will say that she will stay a little longer at Jackie’s place since Mama Welles’ wasn’t too fond of her. You can ask her to come as she was Jackie’s family too. Then, you can head back to the Coyote Cojo and participate in the ofrenda.

Talk to the bartender (Optional)

You can speak with the bartender on the right side of the bar. This way, you can learn that everyone was shocked to lose Jackie.

Talk to Mama Welles

You can then speak with Mama Welles and sit next to Viktor in Cyberpunk 2077. Mama Welles will tell everyone a story about Jackie’s past. After she finishes her speech, you can wait your turn and then give a speech about Jackie being your best friend and then offer the tequila you took earlier from his room and offer it to Jackie’s memory.

Then Mama Welles will toast Jackie’s memory. She will give you a key saying that Jackie wanted you to have it in Cyberpunk 2077.

Talk to Viktor (Optional)

You can find Viktor at the bar table, so you can sit with him and raise a toast to Jackie in Cyberpunk 2077.

Talk to Padre (Optional)

Similarly, you can find Padre upstairs alone. You can stand next to him and ask if he knows Jackie well. He will speak about Jackie, and then you can move on.

Talk to the Valentinos (Optional)

You will find the Valentinos on a small table on the right side of the bartender. Gustavo will raise a toast to Welles. You can ask how he met Jackie, and he will joke about it.

Leave the bar

After meeting the NPCs at the bar, you can leave the bar and, on your way out, speak with Misty as well. Once you step outside the bar, you will be notified about completing the job Heroes in Cyberpunk 2077.