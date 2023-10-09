Cyberpunk 2077 Crashing After 2.0 Update Fix 

The 2.0 update for Cyberpunk 2077 fixed a lot of issues in the game but at the same time created new ones. This update promised new additions to the gameplay, improved UI, and a better experience. To a certain extent, that worked but some systems started to crash after the Cyberpunk 2.0 update.

However, in this guide, we will show you the solution and provide you with a fix for Cyberpunk 2077 Crashing after the 2.0 update

These are the ways that you can fix the crashes of Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update for both PC and PS4/5

For PC

To fix a crash on your PC after the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update, follow these steps

First, start from the basics and reinstall your Graphics Card Driver. Use the AMD or Nvidia control panel to automatically uninstall and reinstall the latest version of driver software available. If this does not work, move on to the next

Reinstall Cyberpunk 2077 to a new disk drive. Sometimes, a few files will get corrupted during installation or afterward. It is difficult to pinpoint them exactly, but reinstalling the game will reset them.

Delete the old Cyberpunk 2077 folder after installing the game. This will ensure that the corrupted files are taken care of permanently. You can do this by going to (SteamLib/Steamapp/Common/Cyberpunk2077/Bin/x64) and deleting this.

Verify File integrity from Steam. This feature on Steam will automatically detect the corrupt files or missing files on your PC and download them. You can do this by going to settings in the Steam app, then to files, and clicking on verify Steam integrity.

For PS4/5

To fix a crash on your PS4/5 after the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update, follow these steps

For the first step, you can try Rebuild your PlayStation’s Database. You can do this by turning off your PlayStation, removing the power cable, and waiting 5 minutes.

Then, insert the cable and hold the power button for 10 seconds.

Connect your Dualsence controller and choose the Rebuild Database option from safe mode.

Delete Save files for Cyberpunk 2077 locally. Sometimes save files get corrupted, and they can cause game crashes, so try deleting the last save locally. It will sync with the save file on the cloud and fix it.

If deleting the save file does not work, Delete the game Cyberpunk 2077 and reinstall it. This is the end method but it will solve the issue at hand.

For XBox

To fix the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update crash for XBox, follow the following steps.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Delete Save files locally. After deleting them, whenever you launch the game, it will try to sync old data from the cloud and ask you whether you want to do it. Cancel it and start the game over.