Cyberpunk 2077: Best Cyberdecks And Their Locations

If you are a netrunner looking to quickhack or breach (hack) operating systems in Cyberpunk 2077, you are going to need the best cyberdecks Night City has to offer.

Whether they are security cameras, remote-controlled turrets, or cybernetic enemies, you can hack them to upload a powerful Daemon program for various results. Depending on the cyberdeck and target, you can, for example, shut down systems or use them against enemies.

Cyberdecks play a big role in Cyberpunk 2077 and have become even more important following the 2.0 update. You need them to hack your way through Night City. Certain missions will also have alternative routes provided that you have a high enough hack level.

In this article, we have compiled a list of and ranked the best cyberdecks in Cyberpunk 2077.

10. BioDyne M.K 2

A rare cyberdeck, the BioDyne M.K 2 is extremely useful and one of the best cyberdecks you can get early in Cyberpunk 2077 as the street cred requirement is only 12.

The BioDyne has a base RAM of 9, a buffer size of 6, and comes with 4 slots. It allows you to perform quickhacks on targets while scanning and increases RAM recovery rate by 3 units per 60 seconds.

It will cost you 10,000 eddies to get this, and you can buy it from the Ripperdoc Cassius at Northside.

9. Raven Microcyber M.K 4

Another amazing cyberdeck is the legendary Raven Microcyber M.K 4 and you need a street cred level of 40 to purchase it.

Its base RAM is 10, buffer size 8, and it has 6 slots. It allows you to perform quickhacks while scanning, has a RAM recovery rate of 6 units per 60 seconds, increases quickhack spread by 60%, and increases an enemy netrunner’s hack time on you by 100%.

It is also arguably one of the best cyberdecks for contagion. The Raven Microcyber M.K 4 will cost you 2800 eddies and you can get it from Dr Chrome in Watson.

8. BioTech M.K 3

This epic cyberdeck can be purchased at a street cred level of 30. The BioTech M.K 3 has 10 base RAM, 7 buffer size, and 5 slots.

It increases the RAM recovery rate by 9 units per 60 seconds, allows quickhacks while scanning, and when used, quickhacks deal 20 % more damage. You can get this for 16000 eddies from the Ripperdoc at Japantown.

7. Netwatch Netdriver M.K5

You will need a street cred level of 40 for this iconic cyberdeck as well. The Netwatch Netdriver has a base RAM of 11, a buffer size of 8, and 6 slots.

It allows you to perform quickhacks while scanning, and allows for offensive quickhacks to be uploaded onto 3 targets inside a 6-meter radius.

It also increases damage dealt by quick hack by 30%, quickhack spread by 60%, and RAM recovery rate by 9 units per 60 seconds.

This makes the Netwatch Netdriver incredibly valuable and perhaps the best cyberdeck for netrunners in Cyberpunk 2077.

You can purchase it from the Ripperdoc at Heywood, Wellsprings for 35,000 eddies.

6. Stephenson Tech M.K 4

At a street cred level of 40, you’ll be able to get this cyberdeck. The Stephenson Tech M.K 4 has 10 base RAM, buffer size 8, and 6 slots.

All quickhacks using this cyberdeck have cooldown reduced by 45%. It reduces quickhack upload time by 25% and increases combat quickhack duration by 50%: a lethal combination.

It also performs quickhacks while scanning. You can get this for 28000 eddies from the Ripperdoc at West Wind Estate.

5. Militech Paraline M.K 4

The Militech Paraline M.K 4 has base RAM 9, buffer size 12, and 8 slots. It performs quickhacks while scanning and comes with +10% quickhack damage.

Additionally, it has 2% monowire damage per RAM unit being used up to a max of 30%. Also, if you shoot an enemy with a smart weapon after uploading a quickhack on him, the upload speed will increase.

Lastly, when Overlock is active, monowire and smart weapons cause electrical damage equal to 40% of normal damage. You can get this cyberdeck from Buck’s clinic or Dr Chrome, both in Watson.

4. Fuytsuki Tinkerer M.K 3

Another legendary cyberdeck, you can acquire the Fuytsuki Tinkerer M.K 3 at a street cred level 40.

With a base RAM of 8, buffer size of 7, and 6 slots, this cyberdeck increases the RAM recovery rate by 9 units per 60 seconds while also increasing quickhack spread distance by 40%.

Furthermore, it allows combat quickhacks a 50% longer duration as well. The price is 35000 eddies, and you can get it from the Ripperdoc at West Wind Estate.

3. Militech Canto

Militech Canto is one of the new cyberdecks added with Phantom Liberty. It is also one of the best cyberdecks to have in Cyberpunk 2077.

Carrying a base RAM of 10, buffer size 12, and 4 slots is the Militech Canto, which can only be unlocked under a certain set of conditions after you complete the Phantom Liberty DLC.

The Militech Canto allows you to perform quickhacks on enemies while scanning and unlocks the quickhack called Blackwall gateway which essentially guarantees you an instant kill.

2. Arasaka M.K 4

Yet another legendary cyberdeck, the Arasaka M.K 4 can be bought after reaching a street cred level of 40 as well.

The base RAM for it is 10, the buffer size is 8, and it has 6 slots. It reduces the cost of stealth quickhacks by 2, increases the duration of combat quickhacks by 40%.

Once you quickhack a pinged enemy, it refreshes the ping duration, which makes it all the more deadly.

1. Tetratronic Rippler M.K 5

Finally, the best cyberdeck to get in Cyberpunk 2077 is the Tetratronic Rippler M.K 5.

It is a legendary cyberdeck that boasts a base RAM of 20, a buffer size of 12 and has 8 slots. It also gains +12 RAM at tier 5++.

The cyberdeck lets you perform quickhack on enemies while scanning. It has +15% damage against enemies impacted by non-combat quickhacks and +40 damage when combat quickhacks are followed immediately by non-combat quickhacks.

It automatically uploads reboot optics and weapon glitch to all enemies within 8 meters when Overclock is active. You can get it from Buck’s Clinic in Watson.