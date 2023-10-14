How To Get Axolotl In Cyberpunk 2077

After the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update, the Axolotl is one of the most sought-after cyberware in the game, thanks to the massive buff to all implants. Being an Iconic implant, the Axolotl can reduce the cooldown of all your other cyberware, making it a great pick for Netrunner builds in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to unlock Axolotl in Cyberpunk 2077

To unlock Axolotl in Cyberpunk 2077, you have to complete 23 gigs for Regina Jones in the Watson region of Night City. The fixer, Regina Jones, will provide this task to you. Watson region is on the north side of the city.

Every gig has different objectives and tasks you must go through. You will also get rewards once the gig is completed. When you successfully complete all these gigs, you will be given a final quest to get you to Axolotl implant.

The side quest you have to complete is “Last Call.” When progressing through this side quest, this will take you to your apartment. Get in there and go towards your stash. Once you open it, you will discover the Axolotl Cyberware Implant. When you have it, add it to your inventory, and to install it in your character, reach Ripperdoc.

Where to buy Axolotl in Cyberpunk 2077

If you are not interested in going through the gigs given by Regina Jones, you can just buy the Axolotl cyberware. You need to reach out to the nearer Ripperdoc. We prefer you to go to Ripperdocs, which is close to fast travel points, so this will save you time.

There are several Ripperdoc locations where you can get the Axolotl in Cyberpunk 2077. The EBM Petrochem Stadium in Dogtown, and Kabuki in Watson Pinewood Junction fast travel points are good places to start. Once you reach a Ripperdoc near these locations, purchase the Axolotl cyberware from them to make use of reduced cooldown.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Whether you play the gigs to get it or buy it, it’s your choice. Going through the gigs will enhance your game knowledge, and you will learn many new things.