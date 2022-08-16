How to Increase Follower Loyalty in Cult of the Lamb

Running a cult is not as easy as you think. People don’t just follow you around without any reason. You have to give them a reason to follow you and the better the reason, the more loyal your followers will be. This also applies to The Cult of the Lamb, and we are here to tell you everything you need to know about how to increase follower loyalty.

Tips to Increase Follower Loyalty in Cult of the Lamb

Follower Loyalty in Cult of the Lamb is one of the key mechanics you need to pay attention to if you want to become a great cult leader. Increasing follower loyalty is just as important as any other task in Cult of the Lamb.

Being a cult leader, it is important to increase your follower loyalty because there is no cult with a loyal following. If your followers are not loyal, your camp will soon start to look like a devasted and abandoned town.

There are several ways by which you increase your follower’s loyalty and most of them are easy enough that you can make them a part of your daily ritual and that will give your followers’ loyalty a huge boost.

Below we have listed some ways by which you can increase your follower loyalty.

Follower Actions are Your Friends

The simplest and the easiest way to increase your follower loyalty is by using the Follower actions to interact with your follower. When you first start playing the game, there will only be one available to you which is Bless.

Once you start picking up the right doctrines, more and more follower actions will be unlocked and soon you will be able to Inspire and Intimidate your followers or even Bribe them for a huge loyalty boost.

You can only perform these actions once a day so makes sure to come back every day to use these actions to increase your follower loyalty.

Never Say Never To A Quest

If you stay in your camp long enough, your followers will start to notice you and will come to greet you. Sometimes when they come to greet you, they will ask you to do a certain task which can be anything from finding an item to pranking another cult member.

Don’t say no to these quests as these are a big way of increasing your follower’s loyalty. Once you get the hang of it, you will be breezing through each one of these requests.

Temple Tasks

There are many tasks in the temple that will also increase your follower loyalty. These tasks include daily sermons that will give you faith as well as a loyalty boost. Unlocking Doctrines and then using them to increase your follower loyalty.

Along with these common tasks, there are certain uncommon tasks such as Ascending a follower will also give your loyalty the much-needed push. There is a certain Doctrine that will allow you to hire a Loyalty Enforcer whose job is to make sure that your follower loyalty is always increasing.

Good Food is the Way to One’s Heart

Just like in real life, good food will greatly improve your relationship with your cult members. As their cult leader, it’s your responsibility to fill their bellies and that too with good and delicious food.

At the very start of the game, only simple ingredients will be available to you, and you won’t be able to make very tasty food to feed your followers, but it will be good enough to do the job.

As you move forward, better ingredients will be available to you and you will be able to make yummy food that will also increase your follower loyalty. The best food for this purpose is the Magnificent Mixed Meal and the Splendid Vegetable Feast.

Gifts for Loyalty

While you are out in the world crusading and taking on enemies, you will often find rewards such as necklaces, boxes, or other gift items and these items can be given as a gift to your followers.

When you gift a follower something while you are issuing orders to them, it will give them some bonuses and will give you a follower loyalty boost. Be sure to give as many gifts as you can

Benefits of High Follower Loyalty

There are tons of benefits that can be gained by increasing follower loyalty and these benefits will not only help you with your followers but will also help you in crusading and much more.

Increasing follower loyalty will increase the overall Devotion that you gain from speaking to your followers during your daily sermons. Every follower starts at level 1 and every time they level up, they give you a commandment fragment and three commandment fragments can be exchanged for a doctrine.

Doctrine is one of the most crucial assets in the game that is used to unlock several items and upgrades so be sure to collect as many as possible. Improved follower loyalty will help you when you are sending your followers into the outside world

After building the Missionary and Summoning Circle, you will be able to send your followers into the world to perform several tasks, out of which one is collecting resources. The higher the follower loyalty, the more bonuses you will get.

Followers are much more capable than you think. They can accompany you as demonic spirits on your crusades. The higher the follower loyalty, the better chance they have of surviving the mission assigned to them