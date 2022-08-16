How to Feed Followers in Cult of the Lamb

If you want your cult to be strong and prosperous in Cult of the Lamb, you need to take good care of your followers. One of the most important mechanics your followers in Cult of the Lamb have is their Hunger Meter which requires feeding followers.

To keep your followers happy and healthy, you need to feed them good food. This may seem like a simple job to do, but unfortunately, your culinary skills at the start of your Cult of the Lamb journey will be very subpar.

This means that you’ll need to learn the cooking mechanics, recipes and the process of setting up your own farm. To help you out with that, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you how to feed your followers in Cult of the Lamb.

How to Cook Food in Cult of the Lamb

The process of cooking food in Cult of the Lamb is surprisingly simple. To get started, you need to first construct a Cooking Pit.

Once you have your Cooking Pit ready, interact with it and it will show you all the meals that you can make with the ingredients you have on hand.

To start cooking a meal, select it from the menu and then complete the minigame. The minigame is very simple and intuitive, so you won’t have any trouble getting the hang of it. Do note that if you fail in the minigame, your meal will get burnt and it will become inedible.

If you successfully complete the minigame, your meal will be prepared in the Cooking Pit. As soon as it is prepared, your followers will automatically start heading to the Cooking Pit to get their piece of the meal.

When to Feed Followers

Now that you know how to cook food in Cult of the Lamb, let’s talk about when exactly you should feed your followers. You might think that you should feed them every day (or even multiple times a day) but that would be very inefficient.

Each one of your followers in the game has their own Hunger Meter, but there’s a collective Hunger Meter in the top left which shows the overall hunger level of your following.

To keep your followers satiated, you don’t actually need to feed them every day. Even if you feed them once every 2-3 days, you’ll notice that it won’t have that big of an impact on the Hunger Meter.

Note that if you want to feed a certain follower specifically, you can leave out a meal only for them and then command them to eat it.

Cult of the Lamb Cooking Recipes

The next step in your culinary journey is to learn the cooking recipes in Cult of the Lamb.

To unlock cooking recipes, you just need to find the ingredients that are included in them. So every time you find new ingredients, you’ll unlock new recipes automatically.

That said, there are a few specific recipes in Cult of the Lamb that you’ll have to learn during follower quests.

Each recipe in Cult of the Lamb has its own buff and/or debuff. So you have to be very careful with the food you feed your followers. Some of these recipes can give your followers terrible stomach problems; and some may even cause their death.

The table below shows the ingredients required for each recipe in Cult of the Lamb and the effects it grants.