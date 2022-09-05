How to Unlock All Fleeces in Cult of the Lamb

When it comes to Cult of the Lamb, you have multiple options for customizing your gameplay to suit your style. Fleeces are the primary way to do so as these items can completely change your experience with crusades. Some grant you more damage when it comes to fighting enemies, others will make you draw tarot cards at the start of a run. But first, you’ll need to know how to unlock Fleeces in Cult of the Lamb.

Unlocking Fleeces in Cult of the Lamb

Unlocking fleeces is no easy feat – you will need the dedication to do so, especially when you are on a quest to unlock them all. Here is the information you need to start unlocking fleeces in Cult of the Lamb, including all the quests you need to complete and the materials you need to gather.

Collect Pieces of Holy Talismans

You must first gather four pieces of a holy talisman before you can begin unlocking fleeces. You can then swap out your complete holy talisman for your choice of fleece. It is quite rare to gather these resources early on, but as you play through, you will discover many ways to get them. Here are some:

Fishman Quests

This character is found at the pilgrim’s passage and will exchange holy talisman pieces for completing a few quests.

Sozo Quests

Sozo is one of the more notable NPCs in Cult of the Lamb. They are known for teaching you the brainwashing ritual but for completing some of their quests you can get a holy talisman piece.

Give an Eye of Witness

An Eye of Witness can be obtained by revisiting and clearing old areas that you have already cleared. You can then trade an eye of witness to Plimbo for a holy talisman fragment.

Sacrifice Followers

Midas is found in Midas’s cave and sacrificing followers to Midas can also get you a holy talisman fragment.

Talk to the Cloaked Figure

In all four areas, the enigmatic cloaked figure appears in the middle of the night. They will ask for different objects in exchange for holy talisman fragments.

How to Unlock New Fleeces

Once you have your completed holy talisman you are finally ready to unlock new fleeces. Here’s what you need to do:

First, you need to go to your .

Interact with the altar at the end of your shrine

Select the option names ‘Crown’

Scroll to find the fleece section

Pick the fleece of your choice and unlock it. There are five different fleeces, and each offers a different perk that might prove useful.

Click on a Fleece to equip it and take advantage of its benefits.

Fleeces are incredibly useful. They don’t come easily, but the effort is well worth it. They add a lot of replayability to your game while also assisting you in combat. Be sure to check out each one to see how it will affect your gameplay experience with Cult of the Lamb.