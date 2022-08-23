Cult Of The Lamb Fishing Guide

Fishing in Cult of the Lamb is one of the various fun-filled activities to take a break from your usual responsibilities as a cult leader. You can either sell this fish in the market or use it to feed members of your cult or complete objectives etc.

This mini-game needs to be unlocked as it is not available right at the start of the game. The following guide will provide some tips regarding the process to unlock the mini-game, fishing mechanics, and also the types of fish that can be obtained.

How To Unlock Fishing In Cult Of The Lamb

As you progress through the game, you will eventually run into the Fisherman NPC while in Darkwood. Meeting the Fisherman for the first time will unlock the Pilgrim’s Passage location on your World Map.

Now, using your teleporter, you can easily travel to Pilgrim’s Passage from your base to speak with the Fisherman again to unlock fishing in Cult of the Lamb.

Notice the tiny fishing sign to the left of the Fisherman. That is your designated fishing spot. Move to the location to start fishing.

How To Fish In Cult Of The Lamb

The fishing mini-game is pretty easy to learn. Once started, you will see a gauge that corresponds to the distance to which you can cast your line. Fill it up according to the distance for the line.

Once a fish gets hooked, a bar will appear on the right side of your screen. Your job is to keep the hook inside the green bar to successfully reel the fish in.

Fish Types In Cult Of The Lamb

You will observe three types of shadow during the mini-game which correspond to the type of fish you will obtain. A small shadow indicates Minnows whereas, for a medium shadow, you are likely to get either Salmon or Blowfish. Lastly, large shadows indicate several fishes like Tuna, Squid, Crab, Octopus, Swordfish, and Lobster.

You can also perform the Ritual of Ocean’s Bounty that will increase your chances of obtaining special and rare fish and you will also be able to catch an increased number of fish than usual.