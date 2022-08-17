In Cult of the Lamb, there are several elements and mechanics to discover, and many of them are essential for progressing through the game. Among these are the Crown Upgrades. This guide will walk you through the Crown Upgrades in Cult of the Lamb and which ones are the best for you.

What are Crown Upgrades

In Cult of the Lamb, there are a total of four Crown Upgrades available. Each upgrade will grant you unique abilities outside the Curses and weapons. All of the crown upgrades are mentioned below.

Resurrection

When you die on a Crusade, you can be resurrected by sacrificing a Follower and continue the run with 1 Red Heart of health.

The Hunger

Eat a meal once a day to receive a Blue Heart.

Omnipresence

While on a Crusade, hold a button Q on PC to Escape and return to the Cult in the middle of a run. However, you may lose 15% of your items.

Darkness Within

Begin each run with a diseased heart.

How to Get Crown Upgrades

In Cult of the Lamb, there are a total of four Crown Upgrades available at the temple. For starters, you’ll need an item, Eye of the Witness to get the crown upgrades.

In order to obtain the Eye of the Witness, you’ll need to defeat the Bishops. There are a total of four Bishops and each one will give you a Heart of the Heretic which can be expanded on one of the four crown upgrades.

Cult of the Lamb Best Crown Upgrades

It is difficult to single out the best Crown Upgrade. So, here are the best two out of all of them.

The best upgrade is Darkness Within and Resurrection. The Darkness Within gives you temporary hit points at each run and helps to extend your life. While on the other hand, Resurrection saves you from your first death.

The Omnipresence Crown Upgrade is also exceptional. It allows you to exit a run early if you feel you’ll be unable to make it through the next room. Not only that, but you can also leave right at the start of a run if you’re unhappy with the Weapon or Curse assigned to you.