Crysis 2 Remastered Does 1440p 60FPS On PS5, Possibly 4K On Xbox Series X

Crysis 2 Remastered will be the next overhauled offering from the franchise to deliver the same original gameplay but with a lot of graphical sheen.

According to a report by Digital Foundry earlier today, Crysis 2 Remastered has been optimized by developer Crytek to run “close to” 60 frames per second at 1440p native resolution on PlayStation 5. The same frame rate can be expected on Xbox Series X but at a higher resolution which could possibly be 4K.

It is important to note that Crysis 2 Remastered has been labeled as a cross-generation project. Crytek has hence used a PlayStation 4 Pro version of Crysis 2 on PlayStation 5. The backwards compatibility process though should not be of concern as Crytek has reportedly “learned from the original Crysis Remastered” and the new remasters will be “significantly smoother” in comparison.

Digital Foundry furthermore points out that Crytek previously enhanced the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of the original Crysis instead of the PC version. This decision meant the absence of features and content but which were later restored. Crysis 2 Remastered however sees Crytek using the relatively newer and better versions as a foundation.

“For the last two chapters in the Crysis Trilogy, Crytek has access to much better PC versions, built on more modern CryEngines that support DX11 features. The baseline for Crysis 2 is the DX11 code then, so key features such as tessellation do appear in the remaster – but the team has gone beyond that.”

Crysis 2 Remastered will support ray tracing as well as a series of other graphical options on PC but not on consoles because Crytek is “concentrating on getting the right balance between fidelity and performance in one single mode.”

Not to forget, there will also be a Nintendo Switch version which is apparently optimized enough to deliver stable 30 frames per second.

Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered are both scheduled to release in the coming months.