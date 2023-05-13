In this The Crew 2 Vehicles Guide we will list every type of The Crew 2 Vehicles in the game that you can get your hands on and take for a spin or flight or sail across the massive map.
The Crew 2 Vehicles
Everyone has a different type of racing fetish, this guide will include all the Cars, Bikes, Trucks, Planes, and Boats that will be present on release. You will also be able to see the price of vehicles, its speed, power rating, and in which contest you can use the specific vehicles. In the end, we will be recommending which free vehicles to get for starters.
The Crew 2 has a wide variety of vehicles spread among different racing categories that include vehicles from this generation to the vintage times. Some vehicles will only be available to Season Pass holders whereas some will only be obtainable as reward for completing challenges.
Street Racing
Street Racing category has the largest collection of vehicles in the game. Street Racing can be used to race on asphalt roads that include both bikes and cars.
|Street Racing
|Price (Bucks)
|Price (CC)
|Top Speed (Km/h)
|Performance Level
|Abarth 124 Spider
|105,700
|15,100
|232
|53/280
|Abarth 500
|51,800
|7,400
|205
|26/280
|Acura NSX
|389,900
|55,700
|308
|195/280
|Alpha Romeo 4c
|268,100
|38,300
|258
|120/280
|Alpha Romeo 8c Competizione
|350,000
|50,000
|290
|159/280
|Alpha Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
|356,300
|N/A
|307
|N/A
|Aston Martin V12 Zagato
|338,100
|48,300
|305
|166/280
|Aston Martin V8 Vantage S
|315,700
|45,100
|305
|158/280
|Aston Martin Vanquish
|Ubisoft Club
|Ubisoft Club
|323
|135/280
|Audi R8 Coupé V10 Plus
|520,100
|74,300
|330
|200/280
|Audi TT RS Coupé
|222,600
|32,600
|250
|114/280
|Bentley Continental Supersports
|356,300
|50,900
|300
|178/280
|BMW M2
|257,600
|36,800
|250
|120/280
|BMW M4
|277,900
|39,700
|250
|139/280
|BMW M5
|261,100
|38,200
|305
|167/280
|BMW R1200GS Adventure
|93,800
|13,400
|<200
|94/280
|BMW S1000RR
|452,200
|64,600
|322
|226/280
|BMW X6 M
|188,300
|34,300
|250
|120/280
|BMW Z4 sDrive35is
|203,700
|29,100
|250
|113/280
|Cadillac Escalade
|93,800
|13,400
|230
|47/280
|Cadillac Eldorado Brougham
|20,300
|2,900
|177
|10/280
|Chevrolet Camaro RS
|109,900
|15,700
|209
|55/280
|Chevrolet Camaro SS
|212,100
|34,600
|250
|121/280
|Chevrolet Camaro Z28
|100,100
|14,300
|180
|50/280
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
|Icon600
|57,400
|314
|201/280
|Chevrolet Corvette C2
|172,200
|24,900
|229
|87/280
|Chevrolet Corvette C3
|179,900
|25,700
|229
|90/280
|Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
|345,800
|49,400
|300
|173/280
|Chevrolet Impala Sport Sedan
|86,100
|12,600
|201
|44/280
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|9,800
|3,100
|160
|10/280
|Chrysler 300 SRT8
|198,800
|29,400
|281
|147/280
|Dodge Challenger R/T
|189,700
|27,100
|235
|95/280
|Dodge Challenger SRT-8 392
|191,800
|30,800
|293
|154/280
|Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat
|340,200
|50,100
|<322
|195/280
|Dodge Charger R/T Hemi
|135,800
|19,400
|215
|68/280
|Dodge Charger SRT-8
|280,000
|40,000
|281
|140/280
|Dodge SRT Viper GTS
|374,500
|53,500
|330
|208/280
|Dodge Viper SRT-10 Coupe
|358,400
|51,200
|325
|199/280
|Ducati Diavel
|364,000
|52,000
|270
|135/280
|Ducati Hypermotard
|364,000
|40,600
|240
|142/280
|Ducati Monster 1200S
|329,700
|47,100
|250
|165/280
|Ducati Panigale R
|459,900
|65,700
|325
|230/280
|Ferrari 458 Speciale
|587,300
|N/A
|325
|N/A
|Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
|683,900
|97,700
|340
|228/280
|Ferrari F40
|581,700
|83,100
|324
|194/280
|Ford F-150 SVT Raptor
|51,800
|7,400
|160
|26/280
|Ford Focus RS (2010)
|133,000
|20,400
|264
|102/280
|Ford Focus RS (2016)
|207,900
|35,700
|266
|125/280
|Ford GT (2005)
|345,800
|49,400
|330
|176/280
|Ford GT (2017)
|504,000
|N/A
|347
|N/A
|Ford Mustang GT
|216,300
|29,700
|242
|104/280
|Ford Mustang GT Fastback
|240,100
|32,000
|250
|112/280
|Ford Shelby GT500 (2013)
|315,000
|45,000
|321
|197/280
|Ford Shelby GT500 (1967)
|123,900
|17,700
|212
|85/280
|Harley-Davidson Iron 883
|51,100
|7,300
|170
|17/280
|Harley-Davidson Street Glide
|57,400
|8,200
|200
|32/280
|Honda Civic Type R
|217,700
|31,100
|270
|109/280
|Hummer H1 Alpha
|60,200
|8,600
|145
|10/280
|Indian Chief Dark Horse
|56,700
|8,100
|202
|19/280
|Indian Scout
|53,900
|7,700
|200
|90/280
|Jaguar F-Type SVR Coupe
|382,200
|54,600
|322
|191/280
|Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8
|202,300
|28,900
|275
|101/280
|Jeep Wrangler
|9,800
|2,900
|158
|10/280
|Kawasaki GPZ 900 R “Ninja”
|303,800
|43,400
|254
|152/280
|Kawasaki KX450F Street Race Edition
|41,300
|5,900
|165
|69/280
|Kawasaki Ninja H2
|438,200
|62,600
|400
|219/280
|Kawasaki Z1000 ABS
|324,100
|46,300
|262
|162/280
|KTM 1190 RC8 R
|441,700
|63,100
|287
|221/280
|KTM 1290 Super Duke R ABS
|389,900
|55,700
|260
|195/280
|KTM 450 EXC Street Race Edition
|39,200
|5,600
|162
|65/280
|KTM X-Bow R
|240,100
|N/A
|231
|N/A
|Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera
|520,100
|74,300
|325
|200/280
|Lamborghini Huracán LP610-4
|623,700
|89,100
|350
|208/280
|Lamborghini Miura SV
|378,800
|N/A
|290
|N/A
|Lamborghini Murciélago LP640
|582,400
|83,200
|340
|208/280
|Lotus Evora GTE
|345,800
|49,400
|277
|135/280
|Lotus Exige S
|317,800
|45,400
|290
|159/280
|Maserati Gran Turismo S
|303,800
|43,400
|295
|120/280
|Mazda MX-5
|Free
|31,400
|214
|110/280
|Mazda RX7
|112,000
|16,000
|252
|112/280
|Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe (W196)
|186,200
|26,600
|284
|93/280
|Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Coupé Black Series
|326,200
|46,600
|300
|163/280
|Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-AMG GT
|510,300
|72,900
|337
|135/280
|Mercedes-Benz SL 63 AMG (R230)
|259,700
|37,100
|250
|120/280
|Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren 722 Edition
|450,800
|64,400
|337
|205/280
|Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG (C197)
|368,200
|52,600
|317
|184/280
|Mini Cooper S 2010
|95,900
|15,100
|225
|53/280
|Mini Cooper S Countryman All4
|37,800
|6,900
|214
|24/280
|MV Agusta F4 RR
|445,900
|63,700
|320
|223/280
|Nissan 370Z (Z34)
|133,000
|19,000
|255
|95/280
|Nissan 370Z Nismo
|216,300
|30,900
|250
|108/280
|Nissan Fairlady Z 234 (PS30)
|60,200
|8,600
|210
|15/280
|Nissan GT-R
|373,800
|53,400
|316
|187/280
|Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34)
|186,200
|26,600
|252
|93/280
|Porsche 911 GT3 RS
|594,300
|85,300
|310
|199/280
|Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6
|SeasonPass
|SeasonPass
|280
|121/280
|Proto HuP One
|130,200
|18,600
|209
|65/280
|Renault New Renault Megane R.S.
|193,900
|27,700
|255
|96/280
|TVR Sagaris
|368,200
|52,600
|298
|184/280
|Volkswagen Golf GTI
|130,200
|18,600
|244
|65/280
|Volkswagen Touareg NF
|140,000
|20,000
|242
|70/280
Recommendations
You will be doing most of your racing in this category, it is important you choose the vehicles that go the long way but is also cost-effective. The most cost-effective car on release is Dodge SRT Viper GTS 2013 mode.
This is one of the few cars that should be in your garage as soon as possible, this car is only worth 374,500 Bucks while being in the performance range of 208/280. At this performance range, most of the cars are in 500,000 or 600,000 Bucks bracket.
There are few bikes in the game and most of them are relatively close in both performance and cost. There are few exceptions which include bike like Ducati Panigale R and BMW S1000RR they are relative of the same price with the performance level of 230 and 226 respectively.
Hyper Cars
The Hyper Cars category includes the fastest cars in the Crew 2. Most of these cars can got top speed of more than 350 km/h with some crossing 400 km/h. These Cars are insanely expensive to get with some of them costing a million bucks. There are total 16 Hyper-cars in the game at release. Here are the details:
|Hyper Cars
|Price (Bucks)
|Price (CC)
|Top Speed (Km/h)
|Performance Level
|Ferrari 458 Speciale
|1,028,300
|146,900
|320
|226/320
|2014 Ferrari LaFerrari
|ICON 600 lvl
|N/A
|350
|258/320
|Ford GT
|900,900
|128,700
|348
|234/320
|Jaguar C-X75 Concept
|724,500
|105,300
|354
|234/320
|Koenigsegg Agera R
|910,000
|140,500
|440
|281/320
|Koenigsegg Regera
|1,584,800
|243,100
|>400
|286/320
|Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4
|759,500
|113,500
|350
|227/320
|Lamborghini Veneno
|1,073,800
|165,200
|355
|236/320
|Maserati MC12
|514,500
|63,300
|>330
|211/320
|McLaren 12C
|777,000
|111,000
|333
|222/320
|McLaren F1
|815,500
|120,500
|386
|241/320
|MCLaren P1
|Ultimate
|Ultimate
|350
|252/320
|Pagani Huayra
|812,000
|120,000
|360
|240/320
|Pagani Zonda F
|534,100
|78,800
|345
|225/320
|Porsche 918 Spyder
|1,003,800
|144,000
|345
|240/320
|Saleen S7 Twin-Turbo
|836,500
|122,000
|400
|244/320
Recommendations
These cars are insanely powerful but at times have a lot of difference in power. These are also one of most costly cars in the game so you will need to farm a lot to get one of these. The most cost effective car in this category would be Koenigsegg Agera R, which is barely losing to Koenigsegg Regera but is 600,000 Bucks cheaper.
Koenigsegg Agera R is a bit slower in initial release going a bit slower from 0-90 km/h but got a higher top speed which can be even out by an experienced driver. Koenigsegg Agera R have performance level of 282/320 which is only surpassed by Koenigsegg Regera at 286/320.
Drift Cars
Drift Cars are cheaper as compared to their counterpart in Street Racing category.
Initially you won’t be able to access this category in career as its locked behind progression but you do you will be able access its events in which you can use these cars. Here is the list of all the Drift Cars present in game at release:
|Drift Cars
|Price (Bucks)
|Price (CC)
|Top Speed
|Performance Level
|BMW M5
|270,900
|38,700
|305
|139/240
|BMW Z4 sDrive35is
|226,800
|32,400
|250
|126/240
|Chevrolet Camaro SS
|223,300
|31,900
|250
|124/240
|Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
|367,500
|52,500
|300
|144/240
|Dodge Challenger SRT-8 392
|195,300
|27,900
|293
|130/240
|Dodge Charger R/T Hemi
|174,300
|24,900
|215
|116/240
|Dodge SRT Viper GTS
|392,700
|56,100
|330
|154/240
|Ferrari 458 Speciale
|585,200
|N/A
|>325
|N/A
|Ford Focus RS
|153,300
|21,900
|264
|128/240
|Ford GT
|364,700
|52,100
|330
|152/240
|Ford Mustang GT
|184,800
|26,400
|242
|123/240
|Ford Mustang GT Fastback
|253,400
|36,200
|250
|130/240
|Ford Shelby GT500
|84,000
|12,000
|212
|112/240
|Koenigsegg Agera R
|915,600
|N/A
|440
|N/A
|Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4
|786,800
|112,400
|350
|159/240
|Lamborghini Murciélago LP640
|600,600
|85,800
|340
|154/240
|Mazda RX7
|98,000
|14,000
|252
|131/240
|McLaren 12C
|371,700
|N/A
|333
|N/A
|Nissan 370Z (Z34)
|187,600
|26,800
|250
|125/240
|Nissan 370Z Nismo
|237,300
|33,900
|250
|132/240
|RUF 3400 K
|359,800
|51,400
|290
|120/240
|RUF CTR-3
|394,100
|56,300
|370
|160/240
Recommendations
Ford GT is the car to get in this category if you can handle the car that if managed can make this car very cost effective and powerful. If you can’t handle a GT consider getting a Viper which got more smooth handling with the similar power level and speed.
Drag Racing
Drag racing is one of the most famous racing scenes of the world, this is the only category where performance level is similar of all the cars available at release.
The only difference these cars have are in price and top speed, most of the time you won’t be able to use the top speed of car because of how the drag racing happens there are very limited instances where it can be used. On occasions, cars can lose control on turns if you are over speeding.
|Cars Drag Race
|Price (Bucks)
|Price (CC)
|Top Speed (Km/h)
|Performance Level
|Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
|172,900
|24,700
|300
|333/400
|Dodge Challenger SRT-8 392
|147,000
|21,000
|290
|334/400
|Dodge SRT Viper GTS
|159,600
|22,800
|330
|333/400
|Ford Focus RS
|133,000
|19,000
|265
|334/400
|Ford Mustang GT
|133,700
|19,100
|250
|334/400
|Nissan 370Z (Z34)
|133,700
|19,100
|250
|335/400
|Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34)
|147,700
|21,100
|300
|335/400
|RUF 3400 K
|147,700
|21,100
|290
|335/400
|RUF CTR-3
|161,000
|23,000
|380
|335/400
Recommendations
Drag Racing is where it can matter more on the skill of the driver than the stats of the car. What should you look for in this category the cars you are comfortable with in other categories because you will have a better grip on it which can be greatly helpful.
Cars Rally Cross
Cross Rally events are one of the most watched events in the world of racing. In these events, you race on both asphalt and gravel tracks so you have to choose something that get you the power and the grip required. Here are the list vehicles available at release for Rally Cross racing:
|Cars Rally Cross
|Price (Bucks)
|Price (CC)
|Top Speed (Km/h)
|Performance Level
|Abarth 124 Rally
|237,300
|44,900
|213
|131/230
|Chevrolet Camaro RS
|196,000
|28,300
|209
|99/230
|Chevrolet Camaro SS
|191,800
|31,400
|250
|110/230
|Citroën C3 Racing
|319,200
|39,900
|200
|127/230
|Dodge Challenger SRT-8 392
|203,700
|32,300
|293
|113/230
|Dodge Charger R/T Hemi
|182,000
|28,000
|215
|91/230
|Dodge Charger SRT-8 Rally Cross Edition
|228,200
|32,600
|292
|105/230
|Ford Focus RS
|163,000
|23,300
|264
|102/230
|Ford Focus RS RX
|352,800
|63,600
|266
|159/230
|Lancia Delta S4
|268,100
|49,000
|250
|156/230
|Lancia Rally 037
|257,600
|43,700
|250
|139/230
|Lotus Exige S
|228,200
|36,300
|274
|127/230
|Mini Cooper S
|205,800
|34,900
|225
|122/230
|Mini Cooper S Countryman All4
|156,800
|26,300
|214
|115/230
|Nissan 370Z (Z34)
|198,100
|28,800
|250
|112/230
|Nissan Fairlady Z 234 (PS30)
|168,000
|24,700
|235
|108/230
|Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34)
|233,800
|33,400
|300
|117/230
Recommendations
In this category, cars are rather cheaper compared to other mostly hovering over the 200k+ range. Car to get in this category is Lancia Delta S4 which is about 84k cheaper than the highest rated car. It Costs 268k with a performance level of 156/230 which is quite good as highest available is 159/230.
Cars Rally Raids
Rally Raids is one of the hardest competitions in the game because driving on gravel is not an easy task to do. You do cross county racing in this category with considerably higher amount of cars available for you. Here is the list of cars at release:
|Cars Rally Raids
|Price (Bucks)
|Price (CC)
|Top Speed (Km/h)
|Performance Level
|BMW R1200GS Adventure Rally Raid Edition
|242,900
|34,700
|200
|77/140
|BMW Z4 sDrive35is
|210,700
|30,100
|190
|43/140
|Cadillac Escalade
|147,000
|21,000
|190
|42/140
|Chevrolet Camaro RS
|154,000
|22,000
|190
|44/140
|Chevrolet Camaro SS
|147,000
|21,000
|190
|42/140
|Chevrloet Silverado 1500 Evo 1
|143,500
|25,000
|190
|50/140
|Chevrloet Silverado 1500 Evo 2
|143,500
|28,000
|190
|56/140
|Dodge Challenger SRT-8 392
|164,500
|23,500
|190
|47/140
|Ducati Hypermotard Rally Raid Edition
|226,800
|32,400
|200
|72/140
|Ducati Monster 1200S Rally Raid Edition
|207,900
|29,700
|210
|66/140
|Ford F-150 Raptor Race Truck
|244,300
|34,900
|160
|41/140
|Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Evo 2
|150,500
|N/A
|190
|43/140
|Ford Focus RS
|143,500
|20,500
|190
|41/140
|Ford Mustang GT
|150,500
|21,500
|190
|43/140
|Hummer H1 Alpha Evo 1
|122,500
|17,500
|190
|35/140
|Hummer H1 Alpha Evo 2
|154,000
|22,000
|190
|44/140
|Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8
|131,600
|21,000
|190
|42/140
|Jeep Wrangler EVO 1
|164,500
|26,500
|190
|53/140
|Jeep Wrangler EVO 2
|150,500
|29,000
|190
|58/140
|Kawasaki KX450F Rally Raid Edition
|176,400
|25,200
|120
|63/140
|KTM 450 Rally
|187,600
|26,800
|180
|63/140
|Mercedes-Benz X-Class
|135,800
|19,400
|176
|43/140
|Nissan 370Z (Z34)
|147,000
|21,000
|190
|42/140
|Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34)
|157,500
|22,500
|190
|45/140
|Peugeot 3008 DKR Maxi
|404,600
|57,800
|205
|77/140
|Porsche 959 Raid
|504,000
|72,000
|210
|60/140
|Proto Buggy
|136,500
|19,500
|N/A
|42/140
|RUF 3400 K
|310,100
|44,300
|290
|59/140
|Volkswagen Race Touareg 3
|157,500
|22,500
|190
|45/140
Recommendations
In this category remember to factor in power, as most of the other stats are pretty much the same. In the motorbikes BMW R1200GS is the one to get considering it’s the most powerful with a higher margin.
In cars, Peugeot 3008 DKR Maxi one of the best vehicles in RR category can be obtained as a reward at ICON level 400 this means most of us won’t be able to get our hands on it early. The other option being a customized Jeep Wrangler Evo 2 to a sizeable margin for your needs, It’s cheaper and can be very effective.
Cars Turing
You won’t be able to access Turing Class cars at the start. This is also one of the baggiest categories in the game alongside street racing. There is wide variety of option but most of the vehicles in this category are expensive and cost 300k plus. Here is the list of vehicles:
|Cars Turing
|Price (Bucks)
|Price (CC)
|Top Speed (Km/h)
|Performance Level
|Alpha Romeo 8c Competizione
|380,800
|54,400
|300
|238/320
|Aston Martin Vulcan
|Ultimate
|Ultimate
|330
|258/320
|Bentley Continental Supersports
|366,100
|52,300
|329
|229/320
|BMW M Performance M4 Racing
|Icon600
|68,900
|300
|232/320
|BMW Z4 GT3
|364,700
|52,100
|300
|228/320
|Cadillac Escalade
|354,900
|49,800
|300
|218/320
|Chevrolet Camaro RS
|328,300
|48,900
|300
|214/320
|Chevrolet Camaro SS
|348,600
|51,700
|300
|226/320
|Chevrolet Corvette C6R
|364,700
|55,500
|325
|243/320
|Chevrolet Impala Sport Sedan
|341,600
|48,800
|201
|237/320
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|321,300
|52,100
|200
|240/320
|Dodge Challenger SRT-8 392
|339,500
|50,500
|300
|221/320
|Dodge Charger R/T Hemi
|324,800
|48,000
|300
|210/320
|Dodge Charger SRT-8 Touring Car Edition
|346,500
|49,500
|285
|228/320
|Dodge Viper Competition Coupe
|361,900
|51,700
|309
|236/320
|Ferrari 365 GTB4 Competizione
|508,900
|78,300
|310
|214/320
|Ferrari 458 Italia GT2
|585,900
|106,800
|300
|246/320
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|588,000
|113,800
|300
|249/320
|Ferrari F40 LM
|714,000
|113,400
|324
|248/320
|Ferrari FXX K
|812,000
|N/A
|365
|N/A
|Ford F-150 SVT Raptor
|272,300
|39,500
|300
|216/320
|Ford Focus RS
|252,000
|36,200
|300
|226/320
|Ford GT
|354,900
|53,700
|300
|235/320
|Ford Mustang GT
|337,400
|52,300
|300
|229/320
|Ford Shelby GT500
|339,500
|50,300
|300
|220/320
|Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Super Trofeo
|550,900
|101,200
|329
|246/320
|Lamborghini Huracán LP620-2 Super Trofeo
|624,400
|111,500
|300
|244/320
|Lamborghini Murciélago R-GT
|590,100
|106,800
|340
|246/320
|Maserati Gran Turismo S
|363,300
|51,900
|300
|227/320
|Maserati MC12 Versione Corse
|410,900
|64,600
|330
|257/320
|Mazda MX-5
|298,200
|42,600
|300
|233/320
|McLaren 12C GT3
|388,500
|77,800
|333
|243/320
|Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe (W196)
|307,300
|43,900
|300
|192/320
|Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-AMG C 63 Touring Car
|490,700
|70,100
|300
|236/320
|Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-AMG C-Coupé Touring Car
|382,200
|54,600
|300
|239/320
|Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-AMG GT3
|368,200
|52,600
|300
|230/320
|Mercedes-Benz SL 63 AMG (R230)
|364,700
|52,100
|300
|228/320
|Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren 722 GT
|460,600
|65,800
|337
|240/320
|Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT3
|375,900
|53,700
|300
|235/320
|Mini Cooper S 2010
|257,600
|35,400
|300
|238/320
|Nissan 370Z (Z34)
|277,900
|41,700
|300
|228/320
|Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34)
|354,900
|53,700
|300
|235/320
|Pagani Zonda R
|390,600
|65,400
|398
|260/320
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup
|549,500
|90,900
|317
|229/320
|Proto HuP One
|361,900
|51,400
|300
|225/320
|Saleen S7R
|388,500
|58,100
|400
|254/320
Recommendations
As this category is not available to start you can save up for it get something that you like. Pagani Zonda R is a decent option but be sure to get the car, its fast but it got some handling issues which can cause issues if you are not careful. The other option is Saleen S7R it got same stats as Pagani but its handling is bit worse.
Monster Trucks
Monster truck racing is bit low budget as compared to other categories as most of it hover around 100k. This category most of the trucks are kind of similar in terms of performance can be divided into lower and upper category. Here is the list:
|Monster Trucks
|Price (Bucks)
|Price (CC)
|Top Speed (Km/h)
|Performance Level
|Abarth 500
|70,000
|10,000
|205
|14/140
|Chevrolet Camaro SS
|70,000
|10,000
|250
|14/140
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|49,700
|7,100
|210
|10/140
|Dodge Challenger SRT-8 392
|79,800
|11,400
|N/A
|16/140
|Ford F-150 SVT Raptor
|100,100
|14,300
|N/A
|20/140
|Ford Mustang GT
|84,700
|12,100
|N/A
|17/140
|Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8
|90,300
|12,900
|250
|18/140
|Nissan 370Z (Z34)
|135,800
|19,400
|N/A
|17/140
|Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34)
|135,100
|19,300
|N/A
|18/140
Recommendations
Ford F-150 SVT Raptor is the recommended option in this category as its balanced in stats with higher performance compared to other trucks.
Cars Alpha
Cars Alpha category is only limited to 2 vehicles at the moment, here is the list:
|Cars Alpha
|Price (Bucks)
|Price (CC)
|Top Speed (Km/h)
|Performance Level
|Proto Alpha
|583,800
|83,400
|340
|279/340
|Red Bull RB13
|418,600
|59,800
|340
|278/340
Recommendation
Pretty just two options one of cheaper and one I bit expensive. This is one of that category that shouldn’t be your priority but when you are ready you can check both of them. Performance wise both are similar.
Bikes Rally Raid
Bikes Rally Raid is one of the tough categories to race in as it’s in cross-country gravel track. Which is tough so you need to balance out your power with handling. Which is crucial to balance out your bike which can go out of bounds easily.
|Bikes Rally Raid
|Price (Bucks)
|Price (CC)
|Top Speed (Km/h)
|Performance Level
|BMW R1200GS Adventure
|185,500
|13,400
|200
|94/280
|Ducati Hypermotard
|161,000
|40,600
|200
|142/280
|Ducati Monster 1200 S
|133,000
|47,100
|250
|165/280
|Kawasaki KX450F
|109,900
|N/A
|145
|N/A
|KTM 450 Rally
|143,500
|N/A
|145
|N/A
|Proto Buggy
|Free
|N/A
|190
|N/A
Recommendations
Ducati Monster 1200 S is the best things you can get in this category. It’s also one of the cheapest options which makes it even more worth to get it.
Bikes Motor-Cross
Bike Motor Cross category feature bikes that very balanced but the category feature very few bikes to choose from which can be problem if you like this category. Here is the list:
|Bikes Motor-cross
|Price (Bucks)
|Price (CC)
|Top Speed (Km/h)
|Performance Level
|Kawasaki KX450F
|109,900
|N/A
|145
|N/A
|KTM 450 EXC
|98,700
|N/A
|145
|N/A
|KTM 450 EXC Red Bull Edition
|165,200
|N/A
|145
|N/A
|Suzuki RM -Z450
|124,600
|N/A
|145
|N/A
Recommendations
This category recommendation goes down as what you can afford because there is hardly any difference in stats. It all goes down what you feel is the bike you need.
Power-Boats
Power-Boat racing is quite tricky for some as it’s hard to control the boat because of a rare power engine, they are also very light. This category can be a lot of fun if you are playing with friends and can get frustrating if you are playing online. Here is the list of Power-Boats at release:
|Power-Boats
|Price (Bucks)
|Price (CC)
|Top Speed (Km/h)
|Performance Level
|DCB M31 Widebody
|315,000
|45,000
|292
|84/250
|Frauscher 1414 Demon
|405,300
|37,100
|125
|52/250
|ICE Marine Bladerunner 35
|SeasonPass
|SeasonPass
|170
|70/250
|Proto Offshore MK1
|247,800
|35,400
|236
|99/250
|Proto Offshore MK2
|Icon600
|49,200
|240
|106/250
|Vector V40R
|515,900
|65,700
|220
|115/250
Recommendations
Recommended boat in this category is Proto Offshore MK1 and Proto Offshore MK2 both of them can be obtained for free. Therefore, you will not be able to invest in this category.
Jet-Boat
Most of us have been on a Jet-Boat in our life as it’s very commonly available on any Sea/Lake resort. Jet-boat can be a lot of fun because it is very maneuvering nature. Here is the list of Jet-boats at release:
|Jet-Boat
|Price (Bucks)
|Price (CC)
|Top Speed (Km/h)
|Performance Level
|Proto Brawler
|76,300
|10,900
|132
|17/120
|Proto Hornet
|44,800
|6,400
|131
|10/120
|Proto Leopard
|135,100
|19,300
|135
|30/120
|Proto Sportsman NZ Edition
|107,800
|15,400
|134
|24/120
Recommendations
Proto Leopard is option to go in this category because of very limited options. You should go for the best, it is most expensive but beat everyone in performance quite heavily.
Aircraft Acrobatics
Aircraft Acrobatics is a very fun activity, it’s also quite difficult at times due to the nature of race. Higher difficulty can also be contributed to the fact that you can to continually upgrade your aircraft or change its dynamics from time to time. Here is the list of Aircrafts you can use in Acrobatics:
|Aircrafts Acrobatics
|Price (Bucks)
|Price (CC)
|Top Speed (Km/h)
|Performance Level
|Gee Bee R-1
|336,000
|48,000
|340
|70/220
|Harmon Rocket HR III
|319,900
|45,700
|420
|80/220
|North American P-51 Mustang Strega
|200,200
|28,600
|650
|50/220
|Pilatus PC-21
|352,100
|50,300
|685
|88/220
|Slick Aircraft Slick 360HP
|203,700
|29,100
|418
|85/220
|Supermarine Spitfire MK IX
|SeasonPass
|SeasonPass
|650
|66/220
|Waco Aircraft Corp. Waco YMF-5D Super
|321,300
|45,900
|344
|73/220
|Zivko Edge 540 V3
|288,400
|41,200
|426
|103/220
Recommendations
Zicko Edge 540 V3 will be the obvious choice in this category as its quite powerful compared to everyone else. You can get this aircraft as a reward after completing introductory part.Slick Aircraft Slick 360HP can become quite competitive if modified a bit. This is one of the categories where you will need quite a lot of practice with your aircraft to be effective.
Aircraft Racing
Aircrafts in this category are same as Acrobatics one but are heavily tuned to suit the straight up racing. In this category top speed will matter a lot of more as it will be a deciding factor on most of the tracks. Here is the list:
|Aircrafts Racing
|Price (Bucks)
|Price (CC)
|Top Speed (Km/h)
|Performance Level
|Gee Bee R-1
|424,900
|60,700
|340
|118/270
|Harmon Rocket HR III
|312,200
|35,700
|420
|104/270
|North American P-51 Mustang Strega
|405,300
|57,900
|650
|135/270
|Pilatus PC-21
|498,400
|71,200
|685
|151/270
|Slick Aircraft Slick 360HP
|191,800
|27,400
|418
|128/270
|Supermarine Spitfire MK IX
|SeasonPass
|48,300
|650
|141/270
|Waco Aircraft Corp. Waco YMF-5D Super
|356,300
|50,900
|344
|108/270
|Zivko Edge 540 V3
|240,100
|34,300
|426
|100/270
Recommendations
Pilatus PC-21 is the strongest in this category but if you have bought the Slick Aircraft Slick 360HP as recommended in Acrobatics category can be tuned for use in this. We are strongly suggesting you to keep the aircraft you bought in either of Acrobatics or Racing category and customize it to suit your needs in both.
Free Vehicles
There a lot of vehicles that you can get for free in The Crew 2. Most of those vehicles are tied to progression in Career Mode. You can get some of the vehicles at the start of the game by default while some can be obtained by completing challenges.
Most of the vehicles you get are a low performance one in each category while some tied to achievement can be quite useful. There is also Ubisoft loyalty program for The Crew that can give you a lot of vehicles if you have played The Crew a lot.
Audi TT RS Coupe or Ford Mustang GT Fastback or Mazda MX-5 – These are the cars you will get at the start of the Street Racing category. We suggest you pick Ford Mustang GT fastback as it’s the most powerful of all three.
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is another vehicle of SR category that can be obtained for free when completing Icon 100 Level. Aston Martin Vanquish can be obtained by Ubisoft Club program and require 50 Ubisoft Club Points. This vehicle is quite powerful and cannot be obtained through cash. Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6 in SR category will be a reward for Season Pass holders.
Proto Buggy is the bike; you will be able to get an introduction to Rally Raid category. Mercedes Benz X Class car of the same category can be obtained when you complete Mercedes-Benz X-Class event. Peugeot 3008 DKR Maxi is another vehicle of RR category that can be obtained for free when you complete Icon 400 Level.
Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe you can get this vehicle as a reward of Going Back to My Roots event in Miami. This vehicle is quite powerful can help you a lot in TC events.
BMW M Performance M4 Racing is another vehicle of TC that can be obtained for free by completing icon level 500. Aston Martin Vulcan can be obtained for free as well in TC category after defeating a Pro Racing Master.
Ferrari LaFerrari of HC category can be obtained for free when reaching Icon Level 600. This is one of best cars to get in HC. McLaren P1 of the same category can be obtained by beating a Street Racing Master. Both of these cars have similar Power Levels and are only behind Koenigsegg Duo in HC racing category.
Zivko Edge 540 V3 of Aerobatics Category can be obtained for free after completing freestyle category. Waco Aircraft Corp. Waco YMF-5D Super can be obtained for free after completing Icon Level 200. Supermarine Spitfire MK IX a vintage aircraft can be obtained if you are Season Pass holders.
Proto Offshore MK1 and MK2 of Powerboat category can be obtained for free. MK1 can be obtained after completing introduction and MK2 can be obtained when you complete Icon Level 400. Both of them are quite powerful boats to have. ICE Marine Bladerunner 35 in same category can be obtained if you are a Season Pass holder.
Proto A500 is a unique helicopter that can be obtained by beating an off-road master. ProtoXT3 is a unique hovercraft that can be obtained by beating a freestyle master. Both of these rewards are sole vehicles of their respective category and are count as a collectible rather than a racing machine.
Season Pass Exclusive Vehicles
ICE Marine Bladerunner 35, Spitfire MK IX, and 911 Turbo 3.6 are Season Pass exclusive vehicles! They will automatically be available to you when if you purchase the Crew 2 season pass.
How to Change Vehicles
To change Vehicle in Crew 2, hold down the left thumbstick which will open the menu from where you can change to your desired vehicle.