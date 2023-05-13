In this The Crew 2 Vehicles Guide we will list every type of The Crew 2 Vehicles in the game that you can get your hands on and take for a spin or flight or sail across the massive map.

The Crew 2 Vehicles

Everyone has a different type of racing fetish, this guide will include all the Cars, Bikes, Trucks, Planes, and Boats that will be present on release. You will also be able to see the price of vehicles, its speed, power rating, and in which contest you can use the specific vehicles. In the end, we will be recommending which free vehicles to get for starters.

The Crew 2 has a wide variety of vehicles spread among different racing categories that include vehicles from this generation to the vintage times. Some vehicles will only be available to Season Pass holders whereas some will only be obtainable as reward for completing challenges.

Street Racing

Street Racing category has the largest collection of vehicles in the game. Street Racing can be used to race on asphalt roads that include both bikes and cars.

Street Racing Price (Bucks) Price (CC) Top Speed (Km/h) Performance Level Abarth 124 Spider 105,700 15,100 232 53/280 Abarth 500 51,800 7,400 205 26/280 Acura NSX 389,900 55,700 308 195/280 Alpha Romeo 4c 268,100 38,300 258 120/280 Alpha Romeo 8c Competizione 350,000 50,000 290 159/280 Alpha Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 356,300 N/A 307 N/A Aston Martin V12 Zagato 338,100 48,300 305 166/280 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S 315,700 45,100 305 158/280 Aston Martin Vanquish Ubisoft Club Ubisoft Club 323 135/280 Audi R8 Coupé V10 Plus 520,100 74,300 330 200/280 Audi TT RS Coupé 222,600 32,600 250 114/280 Bentley Continental Supersports 356,300 50,900 300 178/280 BMW M2 257,600 36,800 250 120/280 BMW M4 277,900 39,700 250 139/280 BMW M5 261,100 38,200 305 167/280 BMW R1200GS Adventure 93,800 13,400 <200 94/280 BMW S1000RR 452,200 64,600 322 226/280 BMW X6 M 188,300 34,300 250 120/280 BMW Z4 sDrive35is 203,700 29,100 250 113/280 Cadillac Escalade 93,800 13,400 230 47/280 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham 20,300 2,900 177 10/280 Chevrolet Camaro RS 109,900 15,700 209 55/280 Chevrolet Camaro SS 212,100 34,600 250 121/280 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 100,100 14,300 180 50/280 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Icon600 57,400 314 201/280 Chevrolet Corvette C2 172,200 24,900 229 87/280 Chevrolet Corvette C3 179,900 25,700 229 90/280 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 345,800 49,400 300 173/280 Chevrolet Impala Sport Sedan 86,100 12,600 201 44/280 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 9,800 3,100 160 10/280 Chrysler 300 SRT8 198,800 29,400 281 147/280 Dodge Challenger R/T 189,700 27,100 235 95/280 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 392 191,800 30,800 293 154/280 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat 340,200 50,100 <322 195/280 Dodge Charger R/T Hemi 135,800 19,400 215 68/280 Dodge Charger SRT-8 280,000 40,000 281 140/280 Dodge SRT Viper GTS 374,500 53,500 330 208/280 Dodge Viper SRT-10 Coupe 358,400 51,200 325 199/280 Ducati Diavel 364,000 52,000 270 135/280 Ducati Hypermotard 364,000 40,600 240 142/280 Ducati Monster 1200S 329,700 47,100 250 165/280 Ducati Panigale R 459,900 65,700 325 230/280 Ferrari 458 Speciale 587,300 N/A 325 N/A Ferrari F12 Berlinetta 683,900 97,700 340 228/280 Ferrari F40 581,700 83,100 324 194/280 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor 51,800 7,400 160 26/280 Ford Focus RS (2010) 133,000 20,400 264 102/280 Ford Focus RS (2016) 207,900 35,700 266 125/280 Ford GT (2005) 345,800 49,400 330 176/280 Ford GT (2017) 504,000 N/A 347 N/A Ford Mustang GT 216,300 29,700 242 104/280 Ford Mustang GT Fastback 240,100 32,000 250 112/280 Ford Shelby GT500 (2013) 315,000 45,000 321 197/280 Ford Shelby GT500 (1967) 123,900 17,700 212 85/280 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 51,100 7,300 170 17/280 Harley-Davidson Street Glide 57,400 8,200 200 32/280 Honda Civic Type R 217,700 31,100 270 109/280 Hummer H1 Alpha 60,200 8,600 145 10/280 Indian Chief Dark Horse 56,700 8,100 202 19/280 Indian Scout 53,900 7,700 200 90/280 Jaguar F-Type SVR Coupe 382,200 54,600 322 191/280 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 202,300 28,900 275 101/280 Jeep Wrangler 9,800 2,900 158 10/280 Kawasaki GPZ 900 R “Ninja” 303,800 43,400 254 152/280 Kawasaki KX450F Street Race Edition 41,300 5,900 165 69/280 Kawasaki Ninja H2 438,200 62,600 400 219/280 Kawasaki Z1000 ABS 324,100 46,300 262 162/280 KTM 1190 RC8 R 441,700 63,100 287 221/280 KTM 1290 Super Duke R ABS 389,900 55,700 260 195/280 KTM 450 EXC Street Race Edition 39,200 5,600 162 65/280 KTM X-Bow R 240,100 N/A 231 N/A Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera 520,100 74,300 325 200/280 Lamborghini Huracán LP610-4 623,700 89,100 350 208/280 Lamborghini Miura SV 378,800 N/A 290 N/A Lamborghini Murciélago LP640 582,400 83,200 340 208/280 Lotus Evora GTE 345,800 49,400 277 135/280 Lotus Exige S 317,800 45,400 290 159/280 Maserati Gran Turismo S 303,800 43,400 295 120/280 Mazda MX-5 Free 31,400 214 110/280 Mazda RX7 112,000 16,000 252 112/280 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe (W196) 186,200 26,600 284 93/280 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Coupé Black Series 326,200 46,600 300 163/280 Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-AMG GT 510,300 72,900 337 135/280 Mercedes-Benz SL 63 AMG (R230) 259,700 37,100 250 120/280 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren 722 Edition 450,800 64,400 337 205/280 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG (C197) 368,200 52,600 317 184/280 Mini Cooper S 2010 95,900 15,100 225 53/280 Mini Cooper S Countryman All4 37,800 6,900 214 24/280 MV Agusta F4 RR 445,900 63,700 320 223/280 Nissan 370Z (Z34) 133,000 19,000 255 95/280 Nissan 370Z Nismo 216,300 30,900 250 108/280 Nissan Fairlady Z 234 (PS30) 60,200 8,600 210 15/280 Nissan GT-R 373,800 53,400 316 187/280 Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) 186,200 26,600 252 93/280 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 594,300 85,300 310 199/280 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6 SeasonPass SeasonPass 280 121/280 Proto HuP One 130,200 18,600 209 65/280 Renault New Renault Megane R.S. 193,900 27,700 255 96/280 TVR Sagaris 368,200 52,600 298 184/280 Volkswagen Golf GTI 130,200 18,600 244 65/280 Volkswagen Touareg NF 140,000 20,000 242 70/280

Recommendations

You will be doing most of your racing in this category, it is important you choose the vehicles that go the long way but is also cost-effective. The most cost-effective car on release is Dodge SRT Viper GTS 2013 mode.

This is one of the few cars that should be in your garage as soon as possible, this car is only worth 374,500 Bucks while being in the performance range of 208/280. At this performance range, most of the cars are in 500,000 or 600,000 Bucks bracket.

There are few bikes in the game and most of them are relatively close in both performance and cost. There are few exceptions which include bike like Ducati Panigale R and BMW S1000RR they are relative of the same price with the performance level of 230 and 226 respectively.

Hyper Cars

The Hyper Cars category includes the fastest cars in the Crew 2. Most of these cars can got top speed of more than 350 km/h with some crossing 400 km/h. These Cars are insanely expensive to get with some of them costing a million bucks. There are total 16 Hyper-cars in the game at release. Here are the details:

Hyper Cars Price (Bucks) Price (CC) Top Speed (Km/h) Performance Level Ferrari 458 Speciale 1,028,300 146,900 320 226/320 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari ICON 600 lvl N/A 350 258/320 Ford GT 900,900 128,700 348 234/320 Jaguar C-X75 Concept 724,500 105,300 354 234/320 Koenigsegg Agera R 910,000 140,500 440 281/320 Koenigsegg Regera 1,584,800 243,100 >400 286/320 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 759,500 113,500 350 227/320 Lamborghini Veneno 1,073,800 165,200 355 236/320 Maserati MC12 514,500 63,300 >330 211/320 McLaren 12C 777,000 111,000 333 222/320 McLaren F1 815,500 120,500 386 241/320 MCLaren P1 Ultimate Ultimate 350 252/320 Pagani Huayra 812,000 120,000 360 240/320 Pagani Zonda F 534,100 78,800 345 225/320 Porsche 918 Spyder 1,003,800 144,000 345 240/320 Saleen S7 Twin-Turbo 836,500 122,000 400 244/320

Recommendations

These cars are insanely powerful but at times have a lot of difference in power. These are also one of most costly cars in the game so you will need to farm a lot to get one of these. The most cost effective car in this category would be Koenigsegg Agera R, which is barely losing to Koenigsegg Regera but is 600,000 Bucks cheaper.

Koenigsegg Agera R is a bit slower in initial release going a bit slower from 0-90 km/h but got a higher top speed which can be even out by an experienced driver. Koenigsegg Agera R have performance level of 282/320 which is only surpassed by Koenigsegg Regera at 286/320.

Drift Cars

Drift Cars are cheaper as compared to their counterpart in Street Racing category.

Initially you won’t be able to access this category in career as its locked behind progression but you do you will be able access its events in which you can use these cars. Here is the list of all the Drift Cars present in game at release:

Drift Cars Price (Bucks) Price (CC) Top Speed Performance Level BMW M5 270,900 38,700 305 139/240 BMW Z4 sDrive35is 226,800 32,400 250 126/240 Chevrolet Camaro SS 223,300 31,900 250 124/240 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 367,500 52,500 300 144/240 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 392 195,300 27,900 293 130/240 Dodge Charger R/T Hemi 174,300 24,900 215 116/240 Dodge SRT Viper GTS 392,700 56,100 330 154/240 Ferrari 458 Speciale 585,200 N/A >325 N/A Ford Focus RS 153,300 21,900 264 128/240 Ford GT 364,700 52,100 330 152/240 Ford Mustang GT 184,800 26,400 242 123/240 Ford Mustang GT Fastback 253,400 36,200 250 130/240 Ford Shelby GT500 84,000 12,000 212 112/240 Koenigsegg Agera R 915,600 N/A 440 N/A Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 786,800 112,400 350 159/240 Lamborghini Murciélago LP640 600,600 85,800 340 154/240 Mazda RX7 98,000 14,000 252 131/240 McLaren 12C 371,700 N/A 333 N/A Nissan 370Z (Z34) 187,600 26,800 250 125/240 Nissan 370Z Nismo 237,300 33,900 250 132/240 RUF 3400 K 359,800 51,400 290 120/240 RUF CTR-3 394,100 56,300 370 160/240

Recommendations

Ford GT is the car to get in this category if you can handle the car that if managed can make this car very cost effective and powerful. If you can’t handle a GT consider getting a Viper which got more smooth handling with the similar power level and speed.

Drag Racing

Drag racing is one of the most famous racing scenes of the world, this is the only category where performance level is similar of all the cars available at release.

The only difference these cars have are in price and top speed, most of the time you won’t be able to use the top speed of car because of how the drag racing happens there are very limited instances where it can be used. On occasions, cars can lose control on turns if you are over speeding.

Cars Drag Race Price (Bucks) Price (CC) Top Speed (Km/h) Performance Level Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 172,900 24,700 300 333/400 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 392 147,000 21,000 290 334/400 Dodge SRT Viper GTS 159,600 22,800 330 333/400 Ford Focus RS 133,000 19,000 265 334/400 Ford Mustang GT 133,700 19,100 250 334/400 Nissan 370Z (Z34) 133,700 19,100 250 335/400 Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) 147,700 21,100 300 335/400 RUF 3400 K 147,700 21,100 290 335/400 RUF CTR-3 161,000 23,000 380 335/400

Recommendations

Drag Racing is where it can matter more on the skill of the driver than the stats of the car. What should you look for in this category the cars you are comfortable with in other categories because you will have a better grip on it which can be greatly helpful.

Cars Rally Cross

Cross Rally events are one of the most watched events in the world of racing. In these events, you race on both asphalt and gravel tracks so you have to choose something that get you the power and the grip required. Here are the list vehicles available at release for Rally Cross racing:

Cars Rally Cross Price (Bucks) Price (CC) Top Speed (Km/h) Performance Level Abarth 124 Rally 237,300 44,900 213 131/230 Chevrolet Camaro RS 196,000 28,300 209 99/230 Chevrolet Camaro SS 191,800 31,400 250 110/230 Citroën C3 Racing 319,200 39,900 200 127/230 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 392 203,700 32,300 293 113/230 Dodge Charger R/T Hemi 182,000 28,000 215 91/230 Dodge Charger SRT-8 Rally Cross Edition 228,200 32,600 292 105/230 Ford Focus RS 163,000 23,300 264 102/230 Ford Focus RS RX 352,800 63,600 266 159/230 Lancia Delta S4 268,100 49,000 250 156/230 Lancia Rally 037 257,600 43,700 250 139/230 Lotus Exige S 228,200 36,300 274 127/230 Mini Cooper S 205,800 34,900 225 122/230 Mini Cooper S Countryman All4 156,800 26,300 214 115/230 Nissan 370Z (Z34) 198,100 28,800 250 112/230 Nissan Fairlady Z 234 (PS30) 168,000 24,700 235 108/230 Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) 233,800 33,400 300 117/230

Recommendations

In this category, cars are rather cheaper compared to other mostly hovering over the 200k+ range. Car to get in this category is Lancia Delta S4 which is about 84k cheaper than the highest rated car. It Costs 268k with a performance level of 156/230 which is quite good as highest available is 159/230.

Cars Rally Raids

Rally Raids is one of the hardest competitions in the game because driving on gravel is not an easy task to do. You do cross county racing in this category with considerably higher amount of cars available for you. Here is the list of cars at release:

Cars Rally Raids Price (Bucks) Price (CC) Top Speed (Km/h) Performance Level BMW R1200GS Adventure Rally Raid Edition 242,900 34,700 200 77/140 BMW Z4 sDrive35is 210,700 30,100 190 43/140 Cadillac Escalade 147,000 21,000 190 42/140 Chevrolet Camaro RS 154,000 22,000 190 44/140 Chevrolet Camaro SS 147,000 21,000 190 42/140 Chevrloet Silverado 1500 Evo 1 143,500 25,000 190 50/140 Chevrloet Silverado 1500 Evo 2 143,500 28,000 190 56/140 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 392 164,500 23,500 190 47/140 Ducati Hypermotard Rally Raid Edition 226,800 32,400 200 72/140 Ducati Monster 1200S Rally Raid Edition 207,900 29,700 210 66/140 Ford F-150 Raptor Race Truck 244,300 34,900 160 41/140 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Evo 2 150,500 N/A 190 43/140 Ford Focus RS 143,500 20,500 190 41/140 Ford Mustang GT 150,500 21,500 190 43/140 Hummer H1 Alpha Evo 1 122,500 17,500 190 35/140 Hummer H1 Alpha Evo 2 154,000 22,000 190 44/140 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 131,600 21,000 190 42/140 Jeep Wrangler EVO 1 164,500 26,500 190 53/140 Jeep Wrangler EVO 2 150,500 29,000 190 58/140 Kawasaki KX450F Rally Raid Edition 176,400 25,200 120 63/140 KTM 450 Rally 187,600 26,800 180 63/140 Mercedes-Benz X-Class 135,800 19,400 176 43/140 Nissan 370Z (Z34) 147,000 21,000 190 42/140 Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) 157,500 22,500 190 45/140 Peugeot 3008 DKR Maxi 404,600 57,800 205 77/140 Porsche 959 Raid 504,000 72,000 210 60/140 Proto Buggy 136,500 19,500 N/A 42/140 RUF 3400 K 310,100 44,300 290 59/140 Volkswagen Race Touareg 3 157,500 22,500 190 45/140

Recommendations

In this category remember to factor in power, as most of the other stats are pretty much the same. In the motorbikes BMW R1200GS is the one to get considering it’s the most powerful with a higher margin.

In cars, Peugeot 3008 DKR Maxi one of the best vehicles in RR category can be obtained as a reward at ICON level 400 this means most of us won’t be able to get our hands on it early. The other option being a customized Jeep Wrangler Evo 2 to a sizeable margin for your needs, It’s cheaper and can be very effective.

Cars Turing

You won’t be able to access Turing Class cars at the start. This is also one of the baggiest categories in the game alongside street racing. There is wide variety of option but most of the vehicles in this category are expensive and cost 300k plus. Here is the list of vehicles:

Cars Turing Price (Bucks) Price (CC) Top Speed (Km/h) Performance Level Alpha Romeo 8c Competizione 380,800 54,400 300 238/320 Aston Martin Vulcan Ultimate Ultimate 330 258/320 Bentley Continental Supersports 366,100 52,300 329 229/320 BMW M Performance M4 Racing Icon600 68,900 300 232/320 BMW Z4 GT3 364,700 52,100 300 228/320 Cadillac Escalade 354,900 49,800 300 218/320 Chevrolet Camaro RS 328,300 48,900 300 214/320 Chevrolet Camaro SS 348,600 51,700 300 226/320 Chevrolet Corvette C6R 364,700 55,500 325 243/320 Chevrolet Impala Sport Sedan 341,600 48,800 201 237/320 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 321,300 52,100 200 240/320 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 392 339,500 50,500 300 221/320 Dodge Charger R/T Hemi 324,800 48,000 300 210/320 Dodge Charger SRT-8 Touring Car Edition 346,500 49,500 285 228/320 Dodge Viper Competition Coupe 361,900 51,700 309 236/320 Ferrari 365 GTB4 Competizione 508,900 78,300 310 214/320 Ferrari 458 Italia GT2 585,900 106,800 300 246/320 Ferrari 488 GT3 588,000 113,800 300 249/320 Ferrari F40 LM 714,000 113,400 324 248/320 Ferrari FXX K 812,000 N/A 365 N/A Ford F-150 SVT Raptor 272,300 39,500 300 216/320 Ford Focus RS 252,000 36,200 300 226/320 Ford GT 354,900 53,700 300 235/320 Ford Mustang GT 337,400 52,300 300 229/320 Ford Shelby GT500 339,500 50,300 300 220/320 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Super Trofeo 550,900 101,200 329 246/320 Lamborghini Huracán LP620-2 Super Trofeo 624,400 111,500 300 244/320 Lamborghini Murciélago R-GT 590,100 106,800 340 246/320 Maserati Gran Turismo S 363,300 51,900 300 227/320 Maserati MC12 Versione Corse 410,900 64,600 330 257/320 Mazda MX-5 298,200 42,600 300 233/320 McLaren 12C GT3 388,500 77,800 333 243/320 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe (W196) 307,300 43,900 300 192/320 Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-AMG C 63 Touring Car 490,700 70,100 300 236/320 Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-AMG C-Coupé Touring Car 382,200 54,600 300 239/320 Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-AMG GT3 368,200 52,600 300 230/320 Mercedes-Benz SL 63 AMG (R230) 364,700 52,100 300 228/320 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren 722 GT 460,600 65,800 337 240/320 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT3 375,900 53,700 300 235/320 Mini Cooper S 2010 257,600 35,400 300 238/320 Nissan 370Z (Z34) 277,900 41,700 300 228/320 Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) 354,900 53,700 300 235/320 Pagani Zonda R 390,600 65,400 398 260/320 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup 549,500 90,900 317 229/320 Proto HuP One 361,900 51,400 300 225/320 Saleen S7R 388,500 58,100 400 254/320

Recommendations

As this category is not available to start you can save up for it get something that you like. Pagani Zonda R is a decent option but be sure to get the car, its fast but it got some handling issues which can cause issues if you are not careful. The other option is Saleen S7R it got same stats as Pagani but its handling is bit worse.

Monster Trucks

Monster truck racing is bit low budget as compared to other categories as most of it hover around 100k. This category most of the trucks are kind of similar in terms of performance can be divided into lower and upper category. Here is the list:

Monster Trucks Price (Bucks) Price (CC) Top Speed (Km/h) Performance Level Abarth 500 70,000 10,000 205 14/140 Chevrolet Camaro SS 70,000 10,000 250 14/140 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 49,700 7,100 210 10/140 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 392 79,800 11,400 N/A 16/140 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor 100,100 14,300 N/A 20/140 Ford Mustang GT 84,700 12,100 N/A 17/140 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 90,300 12,900 250 18/140 Nissan 370Z (Z34) 135,800 19,400 N/A 17/140 Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) 135,100 19,300 N/A 18/140

Recommendations

Ford F-150 SVT Raptor is the recommended option in this category as its balanced in stats with higher performance compared to other trucks.

Cars Alpha

Cars Alpha category is only limited to 2 vehicles at the moment, here is the list:

Cars Alpha Price (Bucks) Price (CC) Top Speed (Km/h) Performance Level Proto Alpha 583,800 83,400 340 279/340 Red Bull RB13 418,600 59,800 340 278/340

Recommendation

Pretty just two options one of cheaper and one I bit expensive. This is one of that category that shouldn’t be your priority but when you are ready you can check both of them. Performance wise both are similar.

Bikes Rally Raid

Bikes Rally Raid is one of the tough categories to race in as it’s in cross-country gravel track. Which is tough so you need to balance out your power with handling. Which is crucial to balance out your bike which can go out of bounds easily.

Bikes Rally Raid Price (Bucks) Price (CC) Top Speed (Km/h) Performance Level BMW R1200GS Adventure 185,500 13,400 200 94/280 Ducati Hypermotard 161,000 40,600 200 142/280 Ducati Monster 1200 S 133,000 47,100 250 165/280 Kawasaki KX450F 109,900 N/A 145 N/A KTM 450 Rally 143,500 N/A 145 N/A Proto Buggy Free N/A 190 N/A

Recommendations

Ducati Monster 1200 S is the best things you can get in this category. It’s also one of the cheapest options which makes it even more worth to get it.

Bikes Motor-Cross

Bike Motor Cross category feature bikes that very balanced but the category feature very few bikes to choose from which can be problem if you like this category. Here is the list:

Bikes Motor-cross Price (Bucks) Price (CC) Top Speed (Km/h) Performance Level Kawasaki KX450F 109,900 N/A 145 N/A KTM 450 EXC 98,700 N/A 145 N/A KTM 450 EXC Red Bull Edition 165,200 N/A 145 N/A Suzuki RM -Z450 124,600 N/A 145 N/A

Recommendations

This category recommendation goes down as what you can afford because there is hardly any difference in stats. It all goes down what you feel is the bike you need.

Power-Boats

Power-Boat racing is quite tricky for some as it’s hard to control the boat because of a rare power engine, they are also very light. This category can be a lot of fun if you are playing with friends and can get frustrating if you are playing online. Here is the list of Power-Boats at release:

Power-Boats Price (Bucks) Price (CC) Top Speed (Km/h) Performance Level DCB M31 Widebody 315,000 45,000 292 84/250 Frauscher 1414 Demon 405,300 37,100 125 52/250 ICE Marine Bladerunner 35 SeasonPass SeasonPass 170 70/250 Proto Offshore MK1 247,800 35,400 236 99/250 Proto Offshore MK2 Icon600 49,200 240 106/250 Vector V40R 515,900 65,700 220 115/250

Recommendations

Recommended boat in this category is Proto Offshore MK1 and Proto Offshore MK2 both of them can be obtained for free. Therefore, you will not be able to invest in this category.

Jet-Boat

Most of us have been on a Jet-Boat in our life as it’s very commonly available on any Sea/Lake resort. Jet-boat can be a lot of fun because it is very maneuvering nature. Here is the list of Jet-boats at release:

Jet-Boat Price (Bucks) Price (CC) Top Speed (Km/h) Performance Level Proto Brawler 76,300 10,900 132 17/120 Proto Hornet 44,800 6,400 131 10/120 Proto Leopard 135,100 19,300 135 30/120 Proto Sportsman NZ Edition 107,800 15,400 134 24/120

Recommendations

Proto Leopard is option to go in this category because of very limited options. You should go for the best, it is most expensive but beat everyone in performance quite heavily.

Aircraft Acrobatics

Aircraft Acrobatics is a very fun activity, it’s also quite difficult at times due to the nature of race. Higher difficulty can also be contributed to the fact that you can to continually upgrade your aircraft or change its dynamics from time to time. Here is the list of Aircrafts you can use in Acrobatics:

Aircrafts Acrobatics Price (Bucks) Price (CC) Top Speed (Km/h) Performance Level Gee Bee R-1 336,000 48,000 340 70/220 Harmon Rocket HR III 319,900 45,700 420 80/220 North American P-51 Mustang Strega 200,200 28,600 650 50/220 Pilatus PC-21 352,100 50,300 685 88/220 Slick Aircraft Slick 360HP 203,700 29,100 418 85/220 Supermarine Spitfire MK IX SeasonPass SeasonPass 650 66/220 Waco Aircraft Corp. Waco YMF-5D Super 321,300 45,900 344 73/220 Zivko Edge 540 V3 288,400 41,200 426 103/220

Recommendations

Zicko Edge 540 V3 will be the obvious choice in this category as its quite powerful compared to everyone else. You can get this aircraft as a reward after completing introductory part.Slick Aircraft Slick 360HP can become quite competitive if modified a bit. This is one of the categories where you will need quite a lot of practice with your aircraft to be effective.

Aircraft Racing

Aircrafts in this category are same as Acrobatics one but are heavily tuned to suit the straight up racing. In this category top speed will matter a lot of more as it will be a deciding factor on most of the tracks. Here is the list:

Aircrafts Racing Price (Bucks) Price (CC) Top Speed (Km/h) Performance Level Gee Bee R-1 424,900 60,700 340 118/270 Harmon Rocket HR III 312,200 35,700 420 104/270 North American P-51 Mustang Strega 405,300 57,900 650 135/270 Pilatus PC-21 498,400 71,200 685 151/270 Slick Aircraft Slick 360HP 191,800 27,400 418 128/270 Supermarine Spitfire MK IX SeasonPass 48,300 650 141/270 Waco Aircraft Corp. Waco YMF-5D Super 356,300 50,900 344 108/270 Zivko Edge 540 V3 240,100 34,300 426 100/270

Recommendations

Pilatus PC-21 is the strongest in this category but if you have bought the Slick Aircraft Slick 360HP as recommended in Acrobatics category can be tuned for use in this. We are strongly suggesting you to keep the aircraft you bought in either of Acrobatics or Racing category and customize it to suit your needs in both.

Free Vehicles

There a lot of vehicles that you can get for free in The Crew 2. Most of those vehicles are tied to progression in Career Mode. You can get some of the vehicles at the start of the game by default while some can be obtained by completing challenges.

Most of the vehicles you get are a low performance one in each category while some tied to achievement can be quite useful. There is also Ubisoft loyalty program for The Crew that can give you a lot of vehicles if you have played The Crew a lot.

Audi TT RS Coupe or Ford Mustang GT Fastback or Mazda MX-5 – These are the cars you will get at the start of the Street Racing category. We suggest you pick Ford Mustang GT fastback as it’s the most powerful of all three.

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is another vehicle of SR category that can be obtained for free when completing Icon 100 Level. Aston Martin Vanquish can be obtained by Ubisoft Club program and require 50 Ubisoft Club Points. This vehicle is quite powerful and cannot be obtained through cash. Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6 in SR category will be a reward for Season Pass holders.

Proto Buggy is the bike; you will be able to get an introduction to Rally Raid category. Mercedes Benz X Class car of the same category can be obtained when you complete Mercedes-Benz X-Class event. Peugeot 3008 DKR Maxi is another vehicle of RR category that can be obtained for free when you complete Icon 400 Level.

Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe you can get this vehicle as a reward of Going Back to My Roots event in Miami. This vehicle is quite powerful can help you a lot in TC events.

BMW M Performance M4 Racing is another vehicle of TC that can be obtained for free by completing icon level 500. Aston Martin Vulcan can be obtained for free as well in TC category after defeating a Pro Racing Master.

Ferrari LaFerrari of HC category can be obtained for free when reaching Icon Level 600. This is one of best cars to get in HC. McLaren P1 of the same category can be obtained by beating a Street Racing Master. Both of these cars have similar Power Levels and are only behind Koenigsegg Duo in HC racing category.

Zivko Edge 540 V3 of Aerobatics Category can be obtained for free after completing freestyle category. Waco Aircraft Corp. Waco YMF-5D Super can be obtained for free after completing Icon Level 200. Supermarine Spitfire MK IX a vintage aircraft can be obtained if you are Season Pass holders.

Proto Offshore MK1 and MK2 of Powerboat category can be obtained for free. MK1 can be obtained after completing introduction and MK2 can be obtained when you complete Icon Level 400. Both of them are quite powerful boats to have. ICE Marine Bladerunner 35 in same category can be obtained if you are a Season Pass holder.

Proto A500 is a unique helicopter that can be obtained by beating an off-road master. ProtoXT3 is a unique hovercraft that can be obtained by beating a freestyle master. Both of these rewards are sole vehicles of their respective category and are count as a collectible rather than a racing machine.

Season Pass Exclusive Vehicles

ICE Marine Bladerunner 35, Spitfire MK IX, and 911 Turbo 3.6 are Season Pass exclusive vehicles! They will automatically be available to you when if you purchase the Crew 2 season pass.

How to Change Vehicles

To change Vehicle in Crew 2, hold down the left thumbstick which will open the menu from where you can change to your desired vehicle.