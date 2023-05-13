Money in an open-world game with vehicles is extremely important as it allows you to buy everything that is on offer. You can use it to purchase new vehicles and upgrade them according to your liking. Our The Crew 2 Money Farming Guide will help you earn that money.

Our The Crew 2 Money Farming Guide will give you numerous tips and tricks to help ensure that you are able to easily earn as much money as you require for your needs in The Crew 2.

The Crew 2 Money Farming

As we stated at the beginning, There are a ton of things for you to buy with money. These things can range from anything such as a Formula 1 car to a boat to a dirtbike.

The in-game currency here is known as Bucks and earning them is a process that will require you to grind a fair bit. You earn this currency if you complete certain challenges.

You can also buy Crew Coins that allow you to buy stuff, but who wants that, right? Let us go ahead and take a look at some ways through which you can quickly make some Bucks in The Crew 2.

How to Get Bucks Fast

First of all, you can get 15,000 Bucks for completing each of the Photo Challenges. These challenges can be found while driving around.

This is good as you could also earn some followers by driving around. If you do not want to attempt the photo challenges and do not want to drive around endlessly wasting your time, you can try each race and challenges of all kinds using the Activities Menu.

If you try the Las Vegas Strip race, you can get 20,000 Bucks as a reward for completing it. It is a very fast race and you can repeat it repeatedly in order to get the money quickly.

Repeat The Accident on Miami at Hard to farm 28k every time and be done with the event in 2 minutes. Then you can fast restart to do it again. Doing the Harley Davidson red rock run is great for farming 9.5k per minute.

The Boat Race that you can attempt at the Hoover Dam is also similar in nature and can be used to generate cash.

You can make between 14 to 16 thousand Bucks each time you play the Motor Trend Classic Challenge Street Race. This is a very short race that takes less than 2 minutes to complete, so that will help you make money quite fast.

You can also attempt the South Strip that has much slower opponents and you can make around 15 to 20 thousand Bucks. As soon as the race is over, you need to be ready to press the ‘Hold Retry’ button in order to restart the race.

Remember that if you buy The Crew 2 Season Pass, you can get a 20% discount on everything that is available in the store. This will eventually save you a ton of time.