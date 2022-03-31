Core Keeper Fishing Guide

Core Keeper allows you to fish for ingredients that can be used to create a variety of cooking recipes. Fishing works like a mini-game of sorts. All you need is a fishing rod, the nearest waterbody, and patience to reel in a catch without breaking the line.

How to Get the Fishing Rod in Core Keeper

You can craft a fishing rod if you haven’t found one in the game. You’ll need to unlock the Tin crafting tier by mining Tin in The Clay Caves biome.

Make a Tin workbench by combining one Wood, six Copper bars, and fifteen Tin bars. Now, you’ll need five Wood and four Tin Bars to create a Tin Fishing Rod. Once you have the rod, head to the nearest waterbody.

How to Fish in Core Keeper

Grab your Fishing Rod and head to a water source to start fishing in Core Keeper. It is not necessary for the water source to be the size of a small lake.

Any water source will work, however, larger pools of water have a higher possibility of discovering a particular Fishing site for unique catches.

When you’re ready, right-click while holding the Fishing Rod to cast the line into the water. All you have to do now is wait until the Fishing Rod begins to move.

To begin the Fishing mini-game, click the right mouse button when the Fishing Rod begins to pulsate. The goal of this mini-game is to bring the fish to the left side of the screen without breaking the line.

The key to beating the mini-game is to lightly tap the right mouse button till the fish moves to the left side. It will take a few tries before you get the knack of it and getting certain fishes at first will be difficult.

The more you fish, the higher your Fishing skill will become. Leveling up your Fishing Skill will help you catch more fish and unlock new skills.