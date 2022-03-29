Farming is a fairly important aspect of Core Keeper as you will need food to keep your hunger bar from emptying. Food can be obtained from chests, by killing enemies, and other ways, but farming is still the most reliable way to obtain food in Core Keeper. Therefore, we have put together a complete Core Keeper Farming guide.

Basics of Farming in Core Keeper

Farming crops is not that difficult in Core Keeper. Players will first need to construct a copper hoe to create a farm. This can be crafted at the workbench and requires 4x Wood and 2x Copper in order to be crafted.

The next thing you will have to craft is a Watering can, which requires 4x Copper to be crafted. You will also need to gather seeds which will then be planted to grow crops. Seeds can be obtained by harvesting plants in the open world and crates and chests.

Plant the Seeds

Seeds can also be obtained from Azeos’ Wilderness Biome, where you can destroy the yellow plants to obtain seeds. The next task will be to find an open and spacious area near your main base to plant the crops.

Once you have chosen the area where you want to grow the crops, select the hoe from your inventory and use it on the area to convert it into a farm plot. Now use the seeds that you want to grow in the farm plot to grow them.

Harvest the Crop

You will need to water your crops for them to grow. Water can be carried from any water body to the farm plot using the Watering Can.

The crops will take a bit of time to grow before they can be harvested. Once the texture of the crops changes, it means they are ready to be harvested.

List of Crops in Core Keeper

We have provided a table below, listing all of the crop seeds and the crops they produce in detail. We have also specified where this crop can be located and what kind of ground it needs to cultivate.