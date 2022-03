Core Keeper Cooking Recipes Guide

In Core Keeper, cooking recipes are necessary to benefit from various buffs. This guide will explain everything you need to know about Cooking Recipes in Core Keeper.

How Cooking Works in Core Keeper?

It is said that you are what you eat. It turns out that it is also valid in Core Keeper. You’ll need good health, and good health requires food that comes from recipes.

Eating something for a good buff before a boss fight can help change the course of the battle. Read on to learn all about cooking and recipes in Core Keeper.

Cooking can be unlocked early on in Core Keeper. All you need is to build a cooking pot. To craft a Cooking Pot, you need 2x woods and 6x Copper. Once you have them, go to the Basic Workbench and craft a cooking pot.

Now that the Cooking Pot is crafted, cooking is as simple as throwing two ingredients in the pot and your meal will be prepared. Simple as that!

Another point worth mentioning is that combining two ingredients in a meal is always more efficient than eating them separately. However, the only exception to this rule is the Mushy Mushroom Stew.

Cooked meals typically contain three types of stats:

The food value depicts how much hunger the meal restores.

Health regens per second.

Up to two unique buffs based on the ingredients.

The health regen per second is always 20 seconds, and it is not increased by combining ingredients into recipes. So, if you’re purely after regens, we recommend raw ingredients (food).

When it comes to buffs, it’s worth noting that the same types of buffs do not stack. Only one buff can be activated at a time, and the one with the higher value is usually prioritized.

Core Keeper Cooking Recipes

Now, as far as cooking recipes go, there are a plethora of them available in the game. It’s because you can experiment with any two ingredients and come up with a unique recipe.

There are numerous outcomes, but their nature, whether good or bad, is entirely dependent on the ingredient used. Different recipes provide unique buffs ranging from increased movement speed to significant max health increases.

We’ve compiled a list of all the recipes available in Core Keeper, along with the benefits they provide.

Bomb Pepper

Spicy Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Bomb Pepper & Bomb Pepper

Effects: +21.0% movement speed for 1 min and+22 food

Crunchy Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Bomb Pepper & Carrock

Effects: +22 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min and +23 armor for 5 min

Spicy Tulip Salad

Ingredients: Bomb Pepper & Glow Tulip

Effects: +15 food, +4 glow for 2 min and+21.0% movement speed for 1 min

Hearty Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Bomb Pepper & Heart Berry

Effects: +28 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, +25 max health for 5 min and +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec

Spicy Mold Cheese

Ingredients: Bomb Pepper & Puffungi

Effects: +15 food, +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, and +21.0% movement speed for 1 min

Mushy Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Bomb Pepper & Mushroom

Effects: +28 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min and +4.2 health every sec for 20 sec

Giant Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Bomb Pepper & Giant Mushroom

Effects: +46 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, +25 permanent max health, and +24 max health for 5 min

Gooey Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Bomb Pepper & Larva Meat

Effects: +33 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, and +6% critical hit chance for 2 min

Spicy Gold Steak

Ingredients: Bomb Pepper & Golden Larva Meat

Effects: +38 food, +16% critical hit chance for 2 min, +4 life on melee hit for 2 min, and +21.0% movement speed for 1 min

Azure Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Bomb Pepper & Azure Feather Fish

Effects: +32 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, and +8.1 health every sec for 20 sec

Blue Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Bomb Pepper & Blue Cave Guppy

Effects: +32 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, +2.2 health every sec for 20 sec, and +7% dodge chance for 5 min

Sharp Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Bomb Pepper & Dagger Fin

Effects: +32 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, +3.9 health every sec for 20 sec, and +13 thorns damage for 5 min

Spicy Worm Fish Balls

Ingredients: Bomb Pepper & Devil Worm

Effects: +30 food, +3.0 health every sec for 20 sec, +22.8% range damage for 5 min, and +21.0% movement speed for 1 min

Emerald Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Bomb Pepper & Emerald Feather Fish

Effects: +30 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, +3.0 health every sec for 20 sec, +29 max health for 5 min, and +7% critical hit chance for 5 min

Glimmering Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Bomb Pepper & Gem Crab

Effects: +32 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, +3.1 health every sec for 20 sec, and +14 armor for 5 min

Spicy Blister Fillet

Ingredients: Bomb Pepper & Green Blister Head

Effects: +30 food, +2.5 health every sec for 20 sec, Immune to acid damage for 30 sec, and +21.0% movement speed for 1 min

Moldy Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Bomb Pepper & Mold Shark

Effects: +32 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, +4.8 health every sec for 20 sec, and +38.6% melee damage for 5 min

Orange Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Bomb Pepper & Orange Cave Guppy

Effects: +28 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, +2.1 health every sec for 20 sec, and +8 mining damage for 5 min

Pink Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Bomb Pepper & Pink Palace Fish

Effects: +33 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, +3.9 health every sec for 20 sec, and +4% melee attack speed for 5 min

Spicy Jaw Fish Balls

Ingredients: Bomb Pepper & Rock Jaw

Effects: +33 food, +2.5 health every sec for 20 sec, +15.9% melee damage for 5 min, and +21.0% movement speed for 1 min

Rotten Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Bomb Pepper & Rot Fish

Effects: +32 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, and Immune to mold infection for 30 sec

Spicy Veil Fish Balls

Ingredients: Bomb Pepper & Spirit Veil

Effects: +30 food, and +36.2% movement speed for 1 min

Teal Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Bomb Pepper & Teal Palace Fish

Effects: +32 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, 4.0 health every sec for 20 sec, and +4% range-attack speed for 30 sec

Spicy Eel Sushi

Ingredients: Bomb Pepper & Vampire Eel

Effects: +32 food, +3.5 health every sec for 20 sec, +3 life on melee hit for 5 min, and +21.0% movement speed for 1 min

Yellow Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Bomb Pepper & Yellow Blister Head

Effects: +32 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, +2.6 health every sec for 20 sec, and Immune to being slowed by slime for 30 sec

Carrock

Crunchy Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Carrock & Bomb Pepper

Effects: +22 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, and +23 armor for 5 min

Crunchy Stone Dip Snack

Ingredients: Carrock & Carrock

Effects: +22 food, and +23 armor for 5 min

Crunchy Tulip Salad

Ingredients: Carrock & Glow Tulip

Effects: +22 food, +4 glow for 2 min, and +23 armor for 5 min

Crunchy Berry Pudding

Ingredients: Carrock & Heart Berry

Effects: +28 food, +25 max health for 5 min, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, and +23 armor for 5 min

Crunchy Mold Cheese

Ingredients: Carrock & Puffungi

Effects: +22 food, +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, and +23 armor for 5 min

Crunchy Mushroom Soup

Ingredients: Carrock & Mushroom

Effects: +30 food, +4.2 health every sec for 20 sec, and +23 armor for 5 min

Gooey Stone Dip Snack

Ingredients: Carrock & Larva Meat

Effects: +33 food, +23 armor for 5 min, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, and +6% critical hit chance for 2 min

Shiny Stone Dip Snack

Ingredients: Carrock & Golden Larva Meat

Effects: +38 food, +23 armor for 5 min, +16% critical hit chance for 2 min, and +4 life on melee hit for 2 min

Crunchy Feather Fillet

Ingredients: Carrock & Azure Feather Fish

Effects: +32 food, +8.1 health every sec for 20 sec, and +23 armor for 5 min

Crunchy Guppy Fillet

Ingredients: Carrock & Blue Cave Guppy

Effects: +32 food, +2.2 health every sec for 20 sec, +7% dodge chance for 5 min, and +23 armor for 5 min

Sharp Stone Dip Snack

Ingredients: Carrock & Dagger Fin

Effects: +32 food, +23 armor for 5 min, +3.9 health every sec for 5 sec, and +13 thorns damage for 5 min

Devilish Stone Dip Snack

Ingredients: Carrock & Devil Worm

Effects: +30 food, +23 armor for 5 min, +3.0 health every sec for 20 sec, and +22.8% range damage for 5 min

Crunchy Feather Fillet

Ingredients: Carrock & Emerald Feather Fish

Effects: +30 food, +3.0 health every sec for 20 sec, +29 max health for 5 min, +7% critical hit chance for 5 min, and +23 armor for 5 min

Glimmering Stone Dip Snack

Ingredients: Carrock & Gem Crab

Effects: +32 food, +23 armor for 5 min, and +3.1 health every sec for 20 sec

Green Stone Dip Snack

Ingredients: Carrock & Green Blister Head

Effects: +30 food, +23 armor for 5 min, +2.5 health every sec for 20 sec, and Immune to acid damage for 30 sec

Crunchy Shark Fillet

Ingredients: Carrock & Mold Shark

Effects: +32 food, +4.8 health every sec for 20 sec, +38.6% melee damage for 5 min, and +23 armor for 5 min

Orange Stone Dip Snack

Ingredients: Carrock & Orange Cave Guppy

Effects: +28 food, +23 armor for 5 min, +2.1 health every sec for 20 sec, and +8 mining damage for 5 min

Crunchy Palace Fish Balls

Ingredients: Carrock & Pink Palace Fish

Effects: +33 food, +3.9 health every sec for 20 sec, +4% melee attack speed for 5 min, and +23 armor for 5 min

Crunchy Decay Fish Balls

Ingredients: Carrock & Rot Fish

Effects: +32 food, Immune to mold infection for 30 sec, and +23 armor for 5 min

Crunchy Veil Fish Balls

Ingredients: Carrock & Spirit Veil

Effects: +30 food, +36.2% movement speed for 1 min, and +23 armor for 5 min

Teal Stone Dip Snack

Ingredients: Carrock & Teal Palace Fish

Effects: +32 food, +23 armor for 5 min, +4.0 health every sec for 20 sec, and +4% range attack speed for 30 sec

Yellow Stone Dip Snack

Ingredients: Carrock & Yellow Blister Head

Effects: +32 food, +23 armor for 5 min, +2.6 health every sec for 20 sec, and Immune to being slowed by slime for 30 sec

Glow Tulip

Spicy Tulip Salad

Ingredients: Glow Tulip & Bomb Pepper

Effects: +15 food, +4 glow for 2 min, and +21.0% movement speed for 1 min

Crunchy Tulip Salad

Ingredients: Glow Tulip & Carrock

Effects: +22 food, +4 glow for 2 min, and +23 armor for 5 min

Glowing Tulip Salad

Ingredients: Glow Tulip & Glow Tulip

Effects: +8 food, and +4 glow for 2 min

Glowing Berry Pudding

Ingredients: Glow Tulip & Heart Berry

Effects: +28 food, +25 max health for 5 min, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, and +4 glow for 2 min

Glowing Mold Cheese

Ingredients: Glow Tulip & Puffungi

Effects: +15 food, +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, and +4 glow for 2 min

Mushy Tulip Salad

Ingredients: Glow Tulip & Mushroom

Effects: +28 food, +4 glow for 2 min, and +4.2 health every sec for 20 sec

Gooey Tulip Salad

Ingredients: Glow Tulip & Larva Meat

Effects: +33 food, +4 glow for 2 min, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, and +6% critical hit chance for 2 min

Shiny Tulip Salad

Ingredients: Glow Tulip & Golden Larva Meat

Effects: +38 food, +4 glow for 2 min, +16% critical hit chance for 2 min, and +4 life on melee hit for 2 min

Glowing Feather Fillet

Ingredients: Glow Tulip & Azure Feather Fish

Effects: +32 food, +8.1 health every sec for 20 sec, and +4 glow for 2 min

Glowing Guppy Fillet

Ingredients: Glow Tulip & Blue Cave Guppy

Effects: +32 food, +2.2 health every sec for 20 sec, +7% dodge chance for 5 min, and +4 glow for 2 min

Sharp Tulip Salad

Ingredients: Glow Tulip & Dagger Fin

Effects: +32 food, +4 glow for 2 min, +3.9 health every sec for 20 sec, and +13 thorns damage for 5 min

Devilish Tulip Salad

Ingredients: Glow Tulip & Devil Worm

Effects: +30 food, +4 glow for 2 min, +3.0 health every sec for 20 sec, and +22.8% range damage for 5 min

Glowing Feather Fillet

Ingredients: Glow Tulip & Emerald Feather Fish

Effects: +30 food, +3.0 health every sec for 20 sec, +29 max health for 5 min, +7% critical hit chance for 5 min, and +4 glow for 2 min

Green Tulip Salad

Ingredients: Glow Tulip & Green Blister Head

Effects: +30 food, +4 glow for 2 min, +2.5 health every sec for 20 sec, and Immune to acid damage for 30 sec

Moldy Tulip Salad

Ingredients: Glow Tulip & Mold Shark

Effects: +32 food, +4 glow for 2 min, +4.8 health every sec for 20 sec, and +38.6% melee damage for 5 min

Glowing Guppy Fillet

Ingredients: Glow Tulip & Orange Cave Guppy

Effects: +30 food, +2.1 health every sec for 20 sec, +8 mining damage for 5 min, and +4 glow for 2 min

Pink Tulip Salad

Ingredients: Glow Tulip & Pink Palace Fish

Effects: +33 food, +4 glow for 2 min, +3.9 health every sec for 20 sec, and +4% melee attack speed for 5 min

Rotten Tulip Salad

Ingredients: Glow Tulip & Rot Fish

Effects: +32 food, +4 glow for 2 min, and Immune to mold infection for 30 sec

Teal Tulip Salad

Ingredients: Glow Tulip & Teal Palace Fish

Effects: +32 food, +4 glow for 2 min, +4.0 health every sec for 20 sec, and +4% range attack speed for 30 sec

Glowing Blister Fillet

Ingredients: Glow Tulip & Yellow Blister Head

Effects: +32 food, +2.6 health every sec for 20 sec, Immune to being slowed by slime for 30 sec, and +4 glow for 2 min

Heart Berry

Hearty Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Heart Berry & Bomb Pepper

Effects: +28 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, +25 max health for 5 min, and +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec

Crunchy Berry Pudding

Ingredients: Heart Berry & Carrock

Effects: +28 food, +25 max health for 5 min, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, and +23 armor for 5 min

Glowing Berry Pudding

Ingredients: Heart Berry & Glow Tulip

Effects: +28 food, +25 max health for 5 min, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, and +4 glow for 2 min

Hearty Berry Pudding

Ingredients: Heart Berry & Heart Berry

Effects: +28 food, +25 max health for 5 min, and +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec

Puffy Berry Pudding

Ingredients: Heart Berry & Puffungi

Effects: +28 food, +25 max health for 5 min, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, and +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min

Mushy Berry Pudding

Ingredients: Heart Berry & Mushroom

Effects: +28 food, +25 max health for 5 min, and +4.2 health every sec for 20 sec

Hearty Meat Steak

Ingredients: Heart Berry & Larva Meat

Effects: +33 food, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, +6% critical hit chance for 2 min, and +25 max health for 5 min

Hearty Gold Steak

Ingredients: Heart Berry & Golden Larva Meat

Effects: +38 food, +16% critical hit chance for 2 min, +4 life on melee hit for 2 min, +25 max health for 5 min, and +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec

Azure Berry Pudding

Ingredients: Heart Berry & Azure Feather Fish

Effects: +32 food, +25 max health for 5 min, and +8.1 health every sec for 20 sec

Hearty Guppy Fillet

Ingredients: Heart Berry & Blue Cave Guppy

Effects: +32 food, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, +7% dodge chance for 5 min, and +25 max health for 5 min

Hearty Fin Fillet

Ingredients: Heart Berry & Dagger Fin

Effects: +32 food, +3.9 health every sec for 20 sec, +13 thorns damage for 5 min, and +25 max health for 5 min

Devilish Berry Pudding

Ingredients: Heart Berry & Devil Worm

Effects: +30 food, +25 max health for 5 min, +3.0 health every sec for 20 sec, and +22.8% range damage for 5 min

Emerald Berry Pudding

Ingredients: Heart Berry & Emerald Feather Fish

Effects: +30 food, +29 max health for 5 min, +3.0 health every sec for 20 sec, and +7% critical hit chance for 5 min

Hearty Blister Filler

Ingredients: Heart Berry & Green Blister Head

Effects: +30 food, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, Immune to acid damage for 30 sec, and +25 max health for 5 min

Hearty Shark Fillet

Ingredients: Heart Berry & Mold Shark

Effects: +32 food, +4.8 health every sec for 20 sec, +38.6% melee damage for 5 min, and +25 max health for 5 min

Orange Berry Pudding

Ingredients: Heart Berry & Orange Cave Guppy

Effects: +28 food, +25 max health for 5 min, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, and +8 mining damage for 5 min

Pink Berry Pudding

Ingredients: Heart Berry & Pink Palace Fish

Effects: +33 food, +25 max health for 5 min, +3.9 health every sec for 20 sec, and +4% melee attack speed for 5 min

Rotten Berry Pudding

Ingredients: Heart Berry & Rot Fish

Effects: +32 food, +25 max health for 5 min, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, and Immune to mold infection for 30 sec

Hearty Palace Fish Balls

Ingredients: Heart Berry & Teal Palace Fish

Effects: +32 food, +4.0 health every sec for 20 sec, +4% range attack speed for 30 sec, and +25 max health for 5 min

Yellow Berry Pudding

Ingredients: Heart Berry & Yellow Blister Head

Effects: +32 food, +25 max health for 5 min, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, and Immune to being slowed by slime for 30 sec

Puffungi Recipes

Spicy Mold Cheese

Ingredients: Puffungi & Bomb Pepper

Effects: +15 food, +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, and +21.0% movement speed for 1 min

Crunchy Mold Cheese

Ingredients: Puffungi & Carrock

Effects: +22 food, +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, and +23 armor for 5 min

Glowing Mold Cheese

Ingredients: Puffungi & Glow Tulip

Effects: +15 food, +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, and +4 glow for 2 min

Puffy Berry Pudding

Ingredients: Puffungi & Heart Berry

Effects: +28 food, +25 max health for 5 min, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, and +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min

Puffy Mold Cheese

Ingredients: Puffungi & Puffungi

Effects: +15 food, +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min, and +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec

Puffy Mushroom Soup

Ingredients: Puffungi & Mushroom

Effects: +30 food, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, and +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min

Puffy Meat Steak

Ingredients: Puffungi & Larva Meat

Effects: +33 food, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, +6% critical hit chance for 2 min, and +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min

Shiny Mold Cheese

Ingredients: Puffungi & Golden Larva Meat

Effects: +38 food, +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, +16% critical hit chance for 2 min, and +4 life on melee hit for 2 min

Azure Mold Cheese

Ingredients: Puffungi & Azure Feather Fish

Effects: +32 food, +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min, and +8.1 health every sec for 20 sec

Blue Mold Cheese

Ingredients: Puffungi & Blue Cave Guppy

Effects: +32 food, +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, and +7% dodge chance for 5 min

Sharp Mold Cheese

Ingredients: Puffungi & Dagger Fin

Effects: +32 food, +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, and 13 thorns damage for 5 min

Emerald Mold Cheese

Ingredients: Puffungi & Emerald Feather Fish

Effects: +30 food, +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, +29 max health for 5 min, and +7% critical hit chance for 5 min

Puffy Blister FIllet

Ingredients: Green Blister Head & Puffungi

Effects: +30 food, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, Immune to acid damage for 30 sec, +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min

Moldy Mold Cheese

Ingredients: Puffungi & Mold Shark

Effects: +32 food, +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, and +38.6% melee damage for 5 min

Orange Mold Cheese

Ingredients: Puffungi & Orange Cave Guppy

Effects: +28 food, +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, and +8 mining damage for 5 min

Puffy Palace Fish Balls

Ingredients: Puffungi & Pink Palace Fish

Effects: +33 food, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, +4% melee attack speed for 5 min, and +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min

Puffy Decay Fish Balls

Ingredients: Puffungi & Rot Fish

Effects: +32 food, Immune to mold infection for 30 sec, +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min, and +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec

Puffy Palace Fish Balls

Ingredients: Puffungi & Teal Palace Fish

Effects: +32 food, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, +4% ranged attack speed for 30 sec, and +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min

Puffy Blister Fillet

Ingredients: Puffungi & Yellow Blister Head

Effects: +32 food, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, Immune to being slowed by slime for 30 sec, and +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min

Mushroom Recipes

Mushy Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Mushroom & Bomb Pepper

Effects: +28 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, and +4.2 health every sec for 20 sec

Crunchy Mushroom Soup

Ingredients: Mushroom & Carrock

Effects: +30 food, +4.2 health every sec for 20 sec, and +23 armor for 5 min

Mushy Tulip Salad

Ingredients: Mushroom & Glow Tulip

Effects: +28 food, +4 glow for 2 min, and +4.2 health every sec for 20 sec

Mushy Berry Pudding

Ingredients: Mushroom & Heart Berry

Effects: +28 food, +25 max health for 5 min, and +4.2 health every sec for 20 sec

Puffy Mushroom Soup

Ingredients: Mushroom & Puffungi

Effects: +30 food, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, and +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min

Mushy Mushroom Soup

Ingredients: Mushroom & Mushroom

Effects: +25 food, and +4.2 health every sec for 20 sec

Gooey Mushroom Soup

Ingredients: Mushroom & Larva Meat

Effects: +28 food, +4.2 health every sec for 20 sec, and +6% critical hit chance for 2 min

Mushy Gold Steak

Ingredients: Mushroom & Golden Larva Meat

Effects: +31 food, +16% critical hit chance for 2 min, +4 life on melee hit for 2 min, and +4.2 health every sec for 20 sec

Azure Mushroom Soup

Ingredients: Mushroom & Azure Feather Fish

Effects: +26 food, and +8.1 health every sec for 20 sec

Blue Mushroom Soup

Ingredients: Mushroom & Blue Cave Guppy

Effects: +26 food, +4.2 health every sec for 20 sec, and +7% dodge chance for 5 min

Sharp Mushroom Soup

Ingredients: Mushroom & Dagger Fin

Effects: +26 food, +4.2 health every sec for 20 sec, and +13 thorns damage for 5 min

Mushy Feather Fillet

Ingredients: Mushroom & Emerald Feather Fish

Effects: +25 food, +4.2 health every sec for 20 sec, +29 max health for 5 min, and +7% critical hit chance for 5 min

Moldy Mushroom Soup

Ingredients: Mushroom & Mold Shark

Effects: +26 food, +4.8 health every sec for 20 sec, and +38.6% melee damage for 5 min

Orange Mushroom Soup

Ingredients: Mushroom & Orange Cave Guppy

Effects: +25 food, +4.2 health every sec for 20 sec, +8 mining damage for 5 min

Pink Mushroom Soup

Ingredients: Mushroom & Pink Palace Fish

Effects: +28 food, +4.2 health every sec for 20 sec, and +4% melee attack speed for 5 min

Mushy Blister Fillet

Ingredients: Mushroom & Yellow Blister Head

Effects: +26 food, +4.2 health every sec for 20 sec, and Immune to being slowed by slime for 30 sec

Giant Mushroom

Giant Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Giant Mushroom & Bomb Pepper

Effects: +46 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, +25 permanent max health, and +24 max health for 5 min

Giant Mushroom Salad

Ingredients: Giant Mushroom & Giant Mushroom

Effects: +39 food, +50 permanent max health, and +24 max health for 5 min

Larva Meat Recipes

Gooey Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Larva Meat & Bomb Pepper

Effects: +33 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, and +6% critical hit chance for 2 min

Gooey Stone Dip Snack

Ingredients: Larva Meat & Carrock

Effects: +33 food, +23 armor for 5 min, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, and +6% critical hit chance for 2 min

Gooey Tulip Salad

Ingredients: Larva Meat & Glow Tulip

Effects: +33 food, +4 glow for 2 min, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, and +6% critical hit chance for 2 min

Hearty Meat Steak

Ingredients: Heart Berry & Larva Meat

Effects: +33 food, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, +6% critical hit chance for 2 min, and +25 max health for 5 min

Puffy Meat Steak

Ingredients: Larva Meat & Puffungi

Effects: +33 food, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, +6% critical hit chance for 2 min, and +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min

Gooey Mushroom Soup

Ingredients: Larva Meat & Mushroom

Effects: +28 food, +4.2 health every sec for 20 sec, and +6% critical hit chance for 2 min

Gooey Meat Steak

Ingredients: Larva Meat & Larva Meat

Effects: +28 food, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, and +6% critical hit chance for 2 min

Gooey Gold Steak

Ingredients: Larva Meat & Golden Larva Meat

Effects: +31 food, 16% critical hit chance for 2 min, +4 life on melee hit for 2 min, and +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec

Azure Meat Steak

Ingredients: Larva Meat & Azure Feather Fish

Effects: +28 food, +8.1 health every sec for 20 sec, and +6% critical hit chance for 2 min

Gooey Guppy FIllet

Ingredients: Larva Meat & Blue Cave Guppy

Effects: +28 food, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, +7% dodge chance for 5 min, and +6% critical hit chance for 2 min

Sharp Meat Steak

Ingredients: Larva Meat & Dagger Fin

Effects: +28 food, +3.9 health every sec for 20 sec, +6% critical hit chance for 2 min, and +13 thorns damage for 5 min

Gooey Feather Fillet

Ingredients: Larva Meat & Emerald Feather Fish

Effects: +28 food, +3.0 health every sec for 20 sec, +29 max health for 5 min, and +7% critical hit chance for 5 min

Gooey Shark Fillet

Ingredients: Larva Meat & Mold Shark

Effects: +28 food, +4.8 health every sec for 20 sec, +38.6% melee damage for 5 min, and +6% critical hit chance for 2 min

Orange Meat Steak

Ingredients: Larva Meat & Orange Cave Guppy

Effects: +28 food, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, +6% critical hit chance for 2 min, and +8 mining damage for 5 min

Pink Meat Steak

Ingredients: Larva Meat & Pink Palace Fish

Effects: +28 food, +3.9 health every sec for 20 sec, +6% critical hit chance for 2 min, and +4% melee attack speed for 5 min

Gooey Blister Fillet

Ingredients: Larva Meat & Yellow Blister Head

Effects: +28 food, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, Immune to being slowed by slime for 30 sec, and +6% critical hit chance for 2 min

Golden Larva Meat Recipes

Spicy Gold Steak

Ingredients: Golden Larva Meat & Bomb Pepper

Effects: +38 food, +16% critical hit chance for 2 min, +4 life on melee hit for 2 min, and +21.0% movement speed for 1 min

Shiny Stone Dip Snack

Ingredients: Golden Larva Meat & Carrock

Effects: +38 food, +23 armor for 5 min, +16% critical hit chance for 2 min, and +4 life on melee hit for 2 min

Shiny Tulip Salad

Ingredients: Golden Larva Meat & Glow Tulip

Effects: +38 food, +4 glow for 2 min, +16% critical hit chance for 2 min, and +4 life on melee hit for 2 min

Hearty Gold Steak

Ingredients: Golden Larva Meat & Heart Berry

Effects: +38 food, +16% critical hit chance for 2 min, +4 life on melee hit for 2 min, +25 max health for 5 min, and +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec

Shiny Mold Cheese

Ingredients: Golden Larva Meat & Puffungi

Effects: +38 food, +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, +16% critical hit chance for 2 min, and +4 life on melee hit for 2 min

Mushy Gold Steak

Ingredients: Golden Larva Meat & Mushroom

Effects: +31 food, +16% critical hit chance for 2 min, +4 life on melee hit for 2 min, and +4.2 health every sec for 20 sec

Gooey Gold Steak

Ingredients: Golden Larva Meat & Larva Meat

Effects: +31 food, 16% critical hit chance for 2 min, +4 life on melee hit for 2 min, and +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec

Shiny Gold Steak

Ingredients: Golden Larva Meat & Golden Larva Meat

Effects: +31 food, +16% critical hit chance for 2 min, and +4 life on melee hit for 2 min

Azure Gold Steak

Ingredients: Golden Larva Meat & Azure Feather Fish

Effects: +31 food, +16% critical hit chance for 2 min, +4 life on melee hit for 2 min, and +8.1 health every sec for 20 sec

Shiny Guppy Fillet

Ingredients: Golden Larva Meat & Blue Cave Guppy

Effects: +31 food, +2.2 health every sec for 20 sec, +7% dodge chance for 5 min, +16% critical hit chance for 2 min, and +4 life on melee hit for 2 min

Shiny Fin Fillet

Ingredients: Golden Larva Meat & Dagger Fin

Effects: +31 food, +3.9 health every sec for 20 sec, +13 thorns damage for 5 min, +16% critical hit chance for 2 min, and +4 life on melee hit for 2 min

Moldy Gold Steak

Ingredients: Golden Larva Meat & Mold Shark

Effects: +31 food, +16% critical hit chance for 2 min, +4 life on melee hit for 2 min, +4.8 health every sec for 20 sec, and +38.6% melee damage for 5 min

Orange Gold Steak

Ingredients: Orange Cave Guppy & Golden Larva Meat

Effects: +31 food, +16% critical hit chance for 2 min, +4 life on melee hit for 2 min, +2.1 health every sec for 20 sec, and +8 mining damage for 5 min

Shiny Blister Fillet

Ingredients: Golden Larva Meat & Yellow Blister Head

Effects: +31 food, +2.6 health every sec for 20 sec, Immune to being slowed by slime for 30 sec, +16% critical hit chance for 2 min, and +4 life on melee hit for 2 min

Azure Feather Fish Recipes

Azure Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Azure Feather Fish & Bomb Pepper

Effects: +32 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, and +8.1 health every sec for 20 sec

Crunchy Feather Fillet

Ingredients: Azure Feather Fish & Carrock

Effects: +32 food, +8.1 health every sec for 20 sec, and +23 armor for 5 min

Glowing Feather Fillet

Ingredients: Azure Feather Fish & Glow Tulip

Effects: +32 food, +8.1 health every sec for 20 sec, and +4 glow for 2 min

Azure Berry Pudding

Ingredients: Azure Feather Fish & Heart Berry

Effects: +32 food, +25 max health for 5 min, and +8.1 health every sec for 20 sec

Azure Mold Cheese

Ingredients: Azure Feather Fish & Puffungi

Effects: +32 food, +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min, and +8.1 health every sec for 20 sec

Azure Mushroom Soup

Ingredients: Azure Feather Fish & Mushroom

Effects: +26 food, and +8.1 health every sec for 20 sec

Azure Meat Steak

Ingredients: Azure Feather Fish & Larva Meat

Effects: +28 food, +8.1 health every sec for 20 sec, +6% critical hit chance for 2 min

Azure Gold Steak

Ingredients: Azure Feather Fish & Golden Larva Meat

Effects: +31 food, +16% critical hit chance for 2 min, +4 life on melee hit for 2 min, and +8.1 health every sec for 20 sec

Azure Feather Fillet

Ingredients: Azure Feather Fish & Azure Feather Fish

Effects: +26 food, and +8.1 health every sec for 20 sec

Azure Guppy Fillet

Ingredients: Azure Feather Fish & Blue Cave Guppy

Effects: +26 food, +8.1 health every sec for 20 sec, +7% dodge chance for 5 min

Sharp Feather Fillet

Ingredients: Azure Feather Fish & Dagger Fin

Effects: +26 food, +8.1 health every sec for 20 sec, and +13 thorns damage for 5 min

Moldy Feather Fillet

Ingredients: Azure Feather Fish & Mold Shark

Effects: +26 food, +8.1 health every sec for 20 sec, and +38.6% melee damage for 5 min

Orange Feather Fillet

Ingredients: Azure Feather Fish & Orange Cave Guppy

Effects: +26 food, +8.1 health every sec for 20 sec, and +8 mining damage for 5 min

Yellow Feather Fillet

Ingredients: Azure Feather Fish & Yellow Blister Head

Effects: +26 food, +8.1 health every sec for 20 sec, and Immune to being slowed by slime for 30 sec

Blue Cave Guppy Recipes

Blue Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Blue Cave Guppy & Bomb Pepper

Effects: +32 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, +2.2 health every sec for 20 sec, and +7% dodge chance for 5 min

Crunchy Guppy Fillet

Ingredients: Blue Cave Guppy & Carrock

Effects: +32 food, +2.2 health every sec for 20 sec, +7% dodge chance for 5 min, and +23 armor for 5 min

Glowing Guppy Fillet

Ingredients: Blue Cave Guppy & Glow Tulip

Effects: +32 food, +2.2 health every sec for 20 sec, +7% dodge chance for 5 min, and +4 glow for 2 min

Hearty Guppy Fillet

Ingredients: Blue Cave Guppy & Heart Berry

Effects: +32 food, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, +7% dodge chance for 5 min, and +25 max health for 5 min

Blue Mold Cheese

Ingredients: Blue Cave Guppy & Puffungi

Effects: +32 food, +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, and +7% dodge chance for 5 min

Blue Mushroom Soup

Ingredients: Blue Cave Guppy & Mushroom

Effects: +26 food, +4.2 health every sec for 20 sec, and +7% dodge chance for 5 min

Gooey Guppy FIllet

Ingredients: Blue Cave Guppy & Larva Meat

Effects: +28 food, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, +7% dodge chance for 5 min, and +6% critical hit chance for 2 min

Shiny Guppy Fillet

Ingredients: Blue Cave Guppy & Golden Larva Meat

Effects: +31 food, +2.2 health every sec for 20 sec, +7% dodge chance for 5 min, +16% critical hit chance for 2 min, and +4 life on melee hit for 2 min

Azure Guppy Fillet

Ingredients: Blue Cave Guppy & Azure Feather Fish

Effects: +26 food, +8.1 health every sec for 20 sec, and +7% dodge chance for 5 min

Blue Guppy Fillet

Ingredients: Blue Cave Guppy & Blue Cave Guppy

Effects: +26 food, +2.2 health every sec for 20 sec, and +7% dodge chance for 5 min

Sharp Guppy Fillet

Ingredients: Dagger Fin & Blue Guppy Fish

Effects: +26 food, +3.9 health every sec for 20 sec, +7% dodge chance for 5 min, and +13 thorns damage for 5 min

Dagger Fin Recipes

Sharp Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Dagger Fin & Bomb Pepper

Effects: +32 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, +3.9 health every sec for 20 sec, and +13 thorns damage for 5 min

Sharp Stone Dip Snack

Ingredients: Dagger Fin & Carrock

Effects: +32 food, +23 armor for 5 min, +3.9 health every sec for 5 sec, and +13 thorns damage for 5 min

Sharp Tulip Salad

Ingredients: Dagger Fin & Glow Tulip

Effects: +32 food, +4 glow for 2 min, +3.9 health every sec for 20 sec, and +13 thorns damage for 5 min

Hearty Fin Fillet

Ingredients: Dagger Fin & Heart Berry

Effects: +32 food, +3.9 health every sec for 20 sec, +13 thorns damage for 5 min, and +25 max health for 5 min

Sharp Mold Cheese

Ingredients: Dagger Fin & Puffungi

Effects: +32 food, +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, and 13 thorns damage for 5 min

Sharp Mushroom Soup

Ingredients: Dagger Fin & Mushroom

Effects: +26 food, +4.2 health every sec for 20 sec, and +13 thorns damage for 5 min

Sharp Meat Steak

Ingredients: Dagger Fin & Larva Meat

Effects: +28 food, +3.9 health every sec for 20 sec, +6% critical hit chance for 2 min, and +13 thorns damage for 5 min

Shiny Fin Fillet

Ingredients: Dagger Fin & Golden Larva Meat

Effects: +31 food, +3.9 health every sec for 20 sec, +13 thorns damage for 5 min, +16% critical hit chance for 2 min, and +4 life on melee hit for 2 min

Sharp Feather Fillet

Ingredients: Dagger Fin & Azure Feather Fish

Effects: +26 food, +8.1 health every sec for 20 sec, and +13 thorns damage for 5 min

Sharp Guppy Fillet

Ingredients: Dagger Fin & Blue Guppy Fish

Effects: +26 food, +3.9 health every sec for 20 sec, +7% dodge chance for 5 min, and +13 thorns damage for 5 min

Sharp Fin Fillet

Ingredients: Dagger Fin & Dagger Fin

Effects: +26 food, +3.9 health every sec for 20 sec, and +13 thorns damage for 5 min

Devil Worm

Spicy Worm Fish Balls

Ingredients: Devil Worm & Bomb Pepper

Effects: +30 food, +3.0 health every sec for 20 sec, +22.8% range damage for 5 min, and +21.0% movement speed for 1 min

Devilish Stone Dip Snack

Ingredients: Devil Worm & Carrock

Effects: +30 food, +23 armor for 5 min, +3.0 health every sec for 20 sec, and +22.8% range damage for 5 min

Devilish Tulip Salad

Ingredients: Devil Worm & Glow Tulip

Effects: +30 food, +4 glow for 2 min, +3.0 health every sec for 20 sec, and +22.8% range damage for 5 min

Devilish Berry Pudding

Ingredients: Devil Worm & Heart Berry

Effects: +30 food, +25 max health for 5 min, +3.0 health every sec for 20 sec, and +22.8% range damage for 5 min

Emerald Feather Fish Recipes

Emerald Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Emerald Feather Fish & Bomb Pepper

Effects: +30 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, +3.0 health every sec for 20 sec, +29 max health for 5 min, and +7% critical hit chance for 5 min

Crunchy Feather Fillet

Ingredients: Emerald Feather Fish & Carrock

Effects: +30 food, +3.0 health every sec for 20 sec, +29 max health for 5 min, +7% critical hit chance for 5 min, and +23 armor for 5 min

Glowing Feather Fillet

Ingredients: Emerald Feather Fish & Glow Tulip

Effects: +30 food, +3.0 health every sec for 20 sec, +29 max health for 5 min, +7% critical hit chance for 5 min, and +4 glow for 2 min

Emerald Berry Pudding

Ingredients: Emerald Feather Fish & Heart Berry

Effects: +30 food, +29 max health for 5 min, +3.0 health every sec for 20 sec, and +7% critical hit chance for 5 min

Emerald Mold Cheese

Ingredients: Emerald Feather Fish & Puffungi

Effects: +30 food, +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, +29 max health for 5 min, and +7% critical hit chance for 5 min

Mushy Feather Fillet

Ingredients: Emerald Feather Fish & Mushroom

Effects: +25 food, +4.2 health every sec for 20 sec, +29 max health for 5 min, and +7% critical hit chance for 5 min

Gooey Feather Fillet

Ingredients: Emerald Feather Fish & Larva Meat

Effects: +28 food, +3.0 health every sec for 20 sec, +29 max health for 5 min, and +7% critical hit chance for 5 min

Gem Crab Recipes

Glimmering Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Gem Crab & Bomb Pepper

Effects: +32 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, +3.1 health every sec for 20 sec, and +14 armor for 5 min

Glimmering Stone Dip Snack

Ingredients: Gem Crab & Carrock

Effects: +32 food, +23 armor for 5 min, and +3.1 health every sec for 20 sec

Green Blister Head

Spicy Blister Fillet

Ingredients: Green Blister Head & Bomb Pepper

Effects: +30 food, +2.5 health every sec for 20 sec, Immune to acid damage for 30 sec, and +21.0% movement speed for 1 min

Green Stone Dip Snack

Ingredients: Green Blister Head & Carrock

Effects: +30 food, +23 armor for 5 min, +2.5 health every sec for 20 sec, and Immune to acid damage for 30 sec

Green Tulip Salad

Ingredients: Green Blister Head & Glow Tulip

Effects: +30 food, +4 glow for 2 min, +2.5 health every sec for 20 sec, and Immune to acid damage for 30 sec

Hearty Blister Fillet

Ingredients: Green Blister Head & Heart Berry

Effects: +30 food, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, Immune to acid damage for 30 sec, and +25 max health for 5 min

Puffy Blister FIllet

Ingredients: Green Blister Head & Puffungi

Effects: +30 food, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, Immune to acid damage for 30 sec, and +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min

Mold Shark Recipes

Moldy Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Mold Shark & Bomb Pepper

Effects: +32 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, +4.8 health every sec for 20 sec, and +38.6% melee damage for 5 min

Crunchy Shark Fillet

Ingredients: Mold Shark & Carrock

Effects: +32 food, +4.8 health every sec for 20 sec, +38.6% melee damage for 5 min, and +23 armor for 5 min

Moldy Tulip Salad

Ingredients: Mold Shark & Glow Tulip

Effects: +32 food, +4 glow for 2 min, +4.8 health every sec for 20 sec, and +38.6% melee damage for 5 min

Hearty Shark Fillet

Ingredients: Mold Shark & Heart Berry

Effects: +32 food, +4.8 health every sec for 20 sec, +38.6% melee damage for 5 min, and +25 max health for 5 min

Moldy Mold Cheese

Ingredients: Mold Shark & Puffungi

Effects: +32 food, +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, and +38.6% melee damage for 5 min

Moldy Mushroom Soup

Ingredients: Mold Shark & Mushroom

Effects: +26 food, +4.8 health every sec for 20 sec, and +38.6% melee damage for 5 min

Gooey Shark Fillet

Ingredients: Mold Shark & Larva Meat

Effects: +28 food, +4.8 health every sec for 20 sec, +38.6% melee damage for 5 min, and +6% critical hit chance for 2 min

Moldy Gold Steak

Ingredients: Mold Shark & Golden Larva Meat

Effects: +31 food, +16% critical hit chance for 2 min, +4 life on melee hit for 2 min, +4.8 health every sec for 20 sec, and +38.6% melee damage for 5 min

Moldy Feather Fillet

Ingredients: Mold Shark & Azure Feather Fish

Effects: +26 food, +8.1 health every sec for 20 sec, and +38.6% melee damage for 5 min

Moldy Shark Fillet

Ingredients: Mold Shark & Mold Shark

Effects: +26 food, +4.8 health every sec for 20 sec, and +38.6% melee damage for 5 min

Moldy Guppy Fillet

Ingredients: Mold Shark & Orange Cave Guppy

Effects: +26 food, +4.8 health every sec for 20 sec, +8 mining damage for 5 min, and +38.6% melee damage for 5 min

Orange Cave Guppy Recipes

Orange Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Orange Cave Guppy & Bomb Pepper

Effects: +28 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, +2.1 health every sec for 20 sec, and +8 mining damage for 5 min

Orange Stone Dip Snack

Ingredients: Orange Cave Guppy & Carrock

Effects: +28 food, +23 armor for 5 min, +2.1 health every sec for 20 sec, and +8 mining damage for 5 min

Glowing Guppy Fillet

Ingredients: Orange Cave Guppy & Glow Tulip

Effects: +30 food, +2.1 health every sec for 20 sec, +8 mining damage for 5 min, and +4 glow for 2 min

Orange Berry Pudding

Ingredients: Orange Cave Guppy & Heart Berry

Effects: +28 food, +25 max health for 5 min, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, and +8 mining damage for 5 min

Orange Mold Cheese

Ingredients: Orange Cave Guppy & Puffungi

Effects: +28 food, +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, and +8 mining damage for 5 min

Orange Mushroom Soup

Ingredients: Orange Cave Guppy & Mushroom

Effects: +25 food, +4.2 health every sec for 20 sec, and +8 mining damage for 5 min

Orange Meat Steak

Ingredients: Orange Cave Guppy & Larva Meat

Effects: +28 food, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, +6% critical hit chance for 2 min, and +8 mining damage for 5 min

Orange Gold Steak

Ingredients: Orange Cave Guppy & Golden Larva Meat

Effects: +31 food, +16% critical hit chance for 2 min, +4 life on melee hit for 2 min, +2.1 health every sec for 20 sec, and +8 mining damage for 5 min

Orange Feather Fillet

Ingredients: Orange Cave Guppy & Azure Feather Fish

Effects: +26 food, +8.1 health every sec for 20 sec, and +8 mining damage for 5 min

Moldy Guppy Fillet

Ingredients: Orange Cave Guppy & Mold Shark

Effects: +26 food, +4.8 health every sec for 20 sec, +8 mining damage for 5 min, +38.6% melee damage for 5 min

Orange Guppy Fillet

Ingredients: Orange Cave Guppy & Orange Cave Guppy

Effects: +25 food, +2.1 health every sec for 20 sec, and +8 mining damage for 5 min

Orange Blister Fillet

Ingredients: Orange Cave Guppy & Yellow Blister Head

Effects: +26 food, +2.6 health every sec for 20 sec, Immune to being slowed by slime for 30 sec, and +8 mining damage for 5 min

Pink Palace Fish Recipes

Pink Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Pink Palace Fish & Bomb Pepper

Effects: +33 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, +3.9 health every sec for 20 sec, and +4% melee attack speed for 5 min

Crunchy Palace Fish Balls

Ingredients: Pink Palace Fish & Carrock

Effects: +33 food, +3.9 health every sec for 20 sec, +4% melee attack speed for 5 min, and +23 armor for 5 min

Pink Tulip Salad

Ingredients: Pink Palace Fish & Glow Tulip

Effects: +33 food, +4 glow for 2 min, +3.9 health every sec for 20 sec, and +4% melee attack speed for 5 min

Pink Berry Pudding

Ingredients: Pink Palace Fish & Heart Berry

Effects: +33 food, +25 max health for 5 min, +3.9 health every sec for 20 sec, and +4% melee attack speed for 5 min

Puffy Palace Fish Balls

Ingredients: Pink Palace Fish & Puffungi

Effects: +33 food, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, +4% melee attack speed for 5 min, and +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min

Pink Mushroom Soup

Ingredients: Pink Palace Fish & Mushroom

Effects: +28 food, +4.2 health every sec for 20 sec, and +4% melee attack speed for 5 min

Pink Meat Steak

Ingredients: Pink Palace Fish & Larva Meat

Effects: +28 food, +3.9 health every sec for 20 sec, +6% critical hit chance for 2 min, and +4% melee attack speed for 5 min

Rock Jaw

Spicy Jaw Fish Balls

Ingredients: Rock Jaw & Bomb Pepper

Effects: +33 food, +2.5 health every sec for 20 sec, +15.9% melee damage for 5 min, and +21.0% movement speed for 1 min

Rot Fish Recipes

Rotten Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Rot Fish & Bomb Pepper

Effects: +32 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, and Immune to mold infection for 30 sec

Crunchy Decay Fish Balls

Ingredients: Rot Fish & Carrock

Effects: +32 food, Immune to mold infection for 30 sec, and +23 armor for 5 min

Rotten Tulip Salad

Ingredients: Rot Fish & Glow Tulip

Effects: +32 food, +4 glow for 2 min, and Immune to mold infection for 30 sec

Rotten Berry Pudding

Ingredients: Rot Fish & Heart Berry

Effects: +32 food, +25 max health for 5 min, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, Immune to mold infection for 30 sec

Puffy Palace Fish Balls

Ingredients: Pink Palace Fish & Puffungi

Effects: +33 food, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, +4% melee attack speed for 5 min, and +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min

Rotten Decay Fish Balls

Ingredients: Rot Fish & Rot Fish

Effects: +26 food, and Immune to mold infection for 30 sec

Spirit Veil

Spicy Veil Fish Balls

Ingredients: Spirit Veil & Bomb Pepper

Effects: +30 food, and +36.2% movement speed for 1 min

Crunchy Veil Fish Balls

Ingredients: Carrock & Spirit Veil

Effects: +30 food, +36.2% movement speed for 1 min, and +23 armor for 5 min

Teal Palace Fish Recipes

Teal Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Teal Palace Fish & Bomb Pepper

Effects: +32 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, 4.0 health every sec for 20 sec, and+4% range attack speed for 30 sec

Teal Stone Dip Snack

Ingredients: Teal Palace Fish & Carrock

Effects: +32 food, +23 armor for 5 min, +4.0 health every sec for 20 sec, and +4% range attack speed for 30 sec

Teal Tulip Salad

Ingredients: Teal Palace Fish & Glow Tulip

Effects: +32 food, +4 glow for 2 min, +4.0 health every sec for 20 sec, and +4% range attack speed for 30 sec

Hearty Palace Fish Balls

Ingredients: Teal Palace Fish & Heart Berry

Effects: +32 food, +4.0 health every sec for 20 sec, +4% range attack speed for 30 sec, and +25 max health for 5 min

Puffy Palace Fish Balls

Ingredients: Teal Palace Fish & Puffungi

Effects: +32 food, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, +4% range attack speed for 30 sec, and +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min

Vampire Eel

Spicy Eel Sushi

Ingredients: Vampire Eel & Bomb Pepper

Effects: +32 food, +3.5 health every sec for 20 sec, +3 life on melee hit for 5 min, and +21.0% movement speed for 1 min

Yellow Blister Head Recipes

Yellow Pepper Wrap

Ingredients: Yellow Blister Head & Bomb Pepper

Effects: +32 food, +21.0% movement speed for 1 min, +2.6 health every sec for 20 sec, and Immune to being slowed by slime for 30 sec

Yellow Stone Dip Snack

Ingredients: Yellow Blister Head & Carrock

Effects: +32 food, +23 armor for 5 min, +2.6 health every sec for 20 sec, Immune to being slowed by slime for 30 sec

Glowing Blister Fillet

Ingredients: Yellow Blister Head & Glow Tulip

Effects: +32 food, +2.6 health every sec for 20 sec, Immune to being slowed by slime for 30 sec, and +4 glow for 2 min

Yellow Berry Pudding

Ingredients: Yellow Blister Head & Heart Berry

Effects: +32 food, +25 max health for 5 min, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, and Immune to being slowed by slime for 30 sec

Puffy Blister Fillet

Ingredients: Yellow Blister Head & Puffungi

Effects: +32 food, +5.5 health every sec for 20 sec, Immune to being slowed by slime for 30 sec, and +8% reduced damage taken from bosses for 5 min

Mushy Blister Fillet

Ingredients: Yellow Blister Head & Mushroom

Effects: +26 food, +4.2 health every sec for 20 sec, and Immune to being slowed by slime for 30 sec

Gooey Blister Fillet

Ingredients: Yellow Blister Head & Larva Meat

Effects: +28 food, +2.8 health every sec for 20 sec, Immune to being slowed by slime for 30 sec, and +6% critical hit chance for 2 min

Shiny Blister Fillet

Ingredients: Yellow Blister Head & Golden Larva Meat

Effects: +31 food, +2.6 health every sec for 20 sec, Immune to being slowed by slime for 30 sec, +16% critical hit chance for 2 min, and +4 life on melee hit for 2 min

Yellow Feather Fillet

Ingredients: Yellow Blister Head & Azure Feather Fish

Effects: +26 food, +8.1 health every sec for 20 sec, and Immune to being slowed by slime for 30 sec

Yellow Shark Fillet

Ingredients: Yellow Blister Head & Mold Shark

Effects: +26 food, +4.8 health every sec for 20 sec, +38.6% melee damage for 5 min, and Immune to being slowed by slime for 30 sec

Orange Blister Fillet

Ingredients: Yellow Blister Head & Orange Cave Guppy

Effects: +26 food, +2.6 health every sec for 20 sec, Immune to being slowed by slime for 30 sec, and +8 mining damage for 5 min

