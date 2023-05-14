Code Vein Weapons Locations, Best Weapons, Stats and Tips

What is an action-adventure RPG without weapons? Arguably still a good time but weapons make the experience all the more exhilarating and fun. Code Vein, naturally, understands this and has given players access to a plethora of weapons (if they can locate them).

All the weapons available in this game – which are divided into 5 categories – can be upgraded to enhance their individual capabilities (upgrading your weapon affects your character’s level, and is also affected by the level of your Blood Veils).

Code Vein Weapons Locations

Weapons can also be used to block, have certain limitations and require certain stats to be met to be wielded, elemental capabilities, and have a Blood Code. The 5 weapon categories are as follow:

One-Handed Swords : Short ranged but quick and versatile in use. Do moderate amounts of damage.

: Short ranged but quick and versatile in use. Do moderate amounts of damage. Two-Handed Swords : Larger in size but have greater reach and do far more damage. However, they’re not as quick, taking a long time to wind up.

: Larger in size but have greater reach and do far more damage. However, they’re not as quick, taking a long time to wind up. Spears, Halberds, and Polearms : Are very long weapons that allow you to do sweeping attacks that cover the entire area immediately around you.

: Are very long weapons that allow you to do sweeping attacks that cover the entire area immediately around you. Two-Handed Hammers : Slow to use but have moderate reach (greater than one-handed swords) and cause heavy blunt damage.

: Slow to use but have moderate reach (greater than one-handed swords) and cause heavy blunt damage. Bayonet Rifles: Can attack from a distance and can be used as a melee weapon.

Each category has several weapons within them, and this guide will go through each weapon and detailing their various attributes.

The physical damage of any weapon is its base damage plus scaling damage. Scaling damage is correspondent to your character level.

One-Handed Swords

The following are all the One-Handed Swords Weapons and their locations in Code Vein:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Pipe of Thralldom

A very common weapon that can be obtained by beating enemies, purchased from merchants, or for completing quests. It is the most basic weapon in the game.

Attack: Crush

Mobility: Quick

Weight: 5

Required Stats

STR: D+

DEX: D+

Stat. Scaling

STR: C+

DEX: C

Queenslayer Blade

A mass-produced weapon supplied to every one part of Operation Queenslayer. Enemies may drop it; can be bought from Murasame for 5000 Haze; in a chest found in Area D-12 (Ruined City Underground).

Attack: Slash/Pierce

Mobility: Quick

Weight: 35

Required Stats

STR: D+

DEX: D+

Stat. Scaling

STR: C+

DEX: C

Lost Broadsword

A weapon that was meant to be used by Revenants but has ultimately been altered when it was used to slay Revenants instead, and soaked in their blood to change its disposition. Can be found in random chests.

Attack: Slash/Pierce

Mobility: Normal

Weight: 40

Required Stats

STR: D+

DEX: D

Stat. Scaling

STR: C+

DEX: D

Sunset Sword

A Queenslayer blade whose properties have been altered and corroded by miasma. Enemies drop it at random.

Attack: Slash/Pierce

Mobility: Normal

Weight: 30

Required Stats

STR: D

Stat. Scaling

STR: C

DEX: D+

Defenses

Slash: 80

Crush: 65

Pierce: 80

Stamina: 48

Hanemukuro

A sharp blade that was modeled after traditional katanas. Their creation can be attributed to a Revenant by the name of Mukuro.

Attack: Slash/Pierce

Mobility: Slow

Weight: 32

Required Stats

STR: D

DEX: C+

Stat. Scaling

STR: C

DEX: B+

Defenses

Slash: 7

Crush: 6

Pierce: 7

Stamina: 4

Broadsword

Before being corrupted, this is the weapon of choice for a Revenant.

Attack: Slash/Pierce

Stat. Scaling

STR: C+

DEX: C

Defenses

Slash: 88

Crush: 88

Pierce: 88

Stamina: 50

Machete

A heavy weapon but one capable of doing immense damage to all who dare oppose you. It will crush and slash all your opponents, even if it isn’t the fastest weapon in the bunch.

Attack: Slash/Crush

Mobility: Normal

Weight: 46

Stat. Scaling

STR: B

DEX: C

Defenses

Slash: 81

Crush: 81

Pierce: 81

Stamina: 50

Two-Handed Swords

This following list of weapons has all the Two-Handed Swords in Code Vein and their locations:

Zweihander

A fairly common weapon as it was mass-produced by the provisional government. Regardless, it was designed to slay larger enemies, and its imposing size makes it great for defense. Can be purchased from Murasame for 3500 Haze; can be found in the Depths of the Towns of Sacrifice.

Attack: Slash

Mobility: Slow

Weight: 87

Required Stats

STR: C

Stat. Scaling

STR: B

DEX: E+

Defenses

Slash: 80

Crush: 65

Pierce: 80

Lost Zweihander

The great blade, now corrupted and wielded by Revenants who have fallen and transformed into Losts.

Attack: Slash/Crush

Mobility: Normal

Weight: 80

Required Stats

STR: D+

Stat. Scaling

STR: C+

DEX: D

Defenses

Slash: 80

Crush: 65

Pierce: 80

Stamina: 48

Queenslayer Greatsword

A mass-produced blade meant to be used by Revenants for Operation Queenslayer. Designed to pierce the Queen’s body, it is a durable blade more than capable of taking on any foe.

Attack: Crush

Mobility: Slow

Weight: 73

Required Stats

STR: C

Stat. Scaling

STR: B

DEX: D+

Defenses

Slash: 80

Crush: 65

Pierce: 80

Stamina: 48

Warped Blade

A large, jagged blade; its edges make it seem as if it’s white ice. A lustrous but deadly weapon.

Mobility: Slow

Weight: 90

Required Stats

STR: D

DEX: D

Spears, Halberds, and Polearms

If you’re looking to find all the Spears, Halberds, and Polearms weapons in Code Vein, the following locations will help you out:

Lost Bardiche

The weapon of choice of the Revenants who have fallen and become part of the Lost. Dropped by enemies.

Attack: Slash/Pierce

Mobility: Normal

Weight: 50

Required Stats

STR: 50 Stat. Scaling

STR: C

DEX: D+

Defenses

Slash: 80

Crush: 65

Pierce: 80

Stamina: 48

Queenslayer Halberd

A mass-produced polearm that was given to the Revenants for use in Operation Queenslayer. Slow and cumbersome but one that provides its wielder with immense defense.

Attack: Slash/Pierce

Mobility: Slow

Weight: 60

Required Stats

STR: D

DEX: D

Defenses

Slash: 87

Crush: 70

Pierce: 87

Stamina: 55

Sunset Halberd

A Queenslayer Halberd that has been corrupted by the miasma and is now wielded by Lost Revenants. Dropped by enemies in the Network Test; the Sunset Axe-wielding Lost will drop it.

Attack: Slash/Pierce

Mobility: Normal

Weight: 58

Required Stats

DEX: D

Stat. Scaling

STR: D+

DEX: C

Obliterator Axe

A powerful weapon capable of tremendous destruction. It was once wielded by one of the more powerful members of Cerberus. Argent Wolf Berserker boss fight.

Attack: Slash

Mobility: Slow

Weight: 70

Required Stats

STR: B

Stat. Scaling

STR: A

DEX: D

Defenses

Slash: 89

Crush: 80

Pierce: 80

Stamina: 60

Bardiche

A polearm that was mass-produced by the Provisional government, meaning it’s not difficult to get your hands on one.

Attack: Slash

Mobility: Slow

Weight: 52

Required Stats

STR: D+

DEX: D+

Defenses

Slash: 90

Crush: 80

Pierce: 80

Stamina: 65

Impaler

A spear with a sharp head that can pierce most anything. Despite its lankiness, it is a heavy weapon that offers the wielder great defense, even if it is a bit slow.

Attack: Slash/Pierce

Mobility: Slow

Weight: 47

Required Stats

DEX: C

Defenses

Slash: 77

Crush: 62

Pierce: 77

Stamina: 50

Assassin’s Sickle

The weapon of choice of the executioner that resided deep within the Howling Pit. Rewarded when you beat the Invading Executioner Boss.

Attack: Slash/Pierce

Mobility: Slow

Weight: 42

Required Stats

WIL: D+

STR: D

DEX: B

Stat. Scaling

WIL: C+

STR: C

DEX: A

MND: D+

Nagimukuro

Another weapon that we have the swordsmith Mukuro to thank for. This weapon is designed to emulate a traditional Japanese Great Sword.

Attack: Slash/Pierce

Mobility: Slow

Weight: 42

Required Stats

STR: D

DEX: B

WIL: D+

Stat. Scaling

STR: C

DEX: A

MND: D+

WIL: C+

Two-Handed Hammers

The next category of weapons that we have in this Code Vein Guide are Two-Handed Hammers and their locations:

Heavy Axe

Not a weapon you want for its precision but wanted for its powerful slashing attacks; created for the explicit purpose of mowing down larger Losts, but was also used to demolish buildings.

Inside chests; can be purchased for 3500 Haze from Murasame. Some enemies drop it. The first chest you come across in the Ruin City Underground in Area D-12.

Attack: Slash

Mobility: Normal

Weight: 55

Required Stats

STR: C

Stat. Scaling

STR: B

DEX: E

Hammer of Thralldom

A rudimentary weapon, it is nothing more than a piece of concrete tied on top of a haft. Something a Revenant might use if there is nothing else to turn to.

Attack: Crush

Mobility: Slow

Weight: 95

Required Stats

STR: C+

Stat. Scaling

STR: B+

DEX: D

Juggernaut Sledgehammer

Was used during Operation Queenslayer but was given away due to some faultiness. It was inherited by Oliver Collins and he used it with fierce viciousness. Oliver Collins boss fight.

Attack: Crush

Mobility: Normal

Weight: 76

Required Stats

STR: B

Stat. Scaling

STR: A

DEX: D+

Queenslayer Hammer

A sledgehammer made with the specific purpose of breaking the limbs of the Queen. However, it requires copious amounts of training to fully master, and even then it may still be unruly. Purchased for 5000 Haze from Murasame; dropped by enemies.

Attack: Crush

Mobility: Slow

Weight: 74

Required Stats

STR: C+

Stat. Scaling

STR: B

DEX: D

Sunset Hammer

A Queenslayer hammer that has been corrupted by the miasma; its disposition has changed and it’s turned into something completely different.

Attack: Crush

Mobility: Normal

Weight: 68

Required Stats

STR: D+

Stat. Scaling

STR: C+

DEX: D+

Lost Heavy Axe

Originally made to dispose of the Lost, like its wielders it has fallen to darkness and has been altered by the miasma. Now a shadow of its former self, it is used to slay Revenants. Dropped by enemies.

Attack: Slash

Mobility: Normal

Weight: 50

Required Stats

STR: B

DEX: D

Stat. Scaling

STR: A

DEX: C

Impulse Anchor

A heavy but sturdy mechanical hammer. What attracts many to it is the fact that it releases a shockwave when struck on the ground!

Attack: Crush/Pierce

Mobility: Slow

Weight: 78

Required Stats

STR: D+

Stat. Scaling

STR: C+

DEX: E+

Defenses

Slash: 76

Crush: 90

Pierce: 90

Stamina: 70

Tyrant’s Labrys

All that glitters is not gold, such is the case with this powerful weapon. It glitters as if it was powdered with gold dust, it is a resplendent double-bit axe – deadly, as well. Insatiable Despot boss fight.

Attack: Slash

Mobility: Slow

Weight: 58

Required Stats

STR: B

Stat. Scaling

STR: A

DEX: D+

MND: D+

WIL: D+

Defenses

Slash: 85

Crush: 70

Pierce: 70

Stamina: 55

Huge Hammer

The name is absolutely apropos as this is a large (cumbersome) weapon that is by no means user-friendly. However, if one can lug and swing such a massive thing around, then they’ll be able to deal innumerable damage to their foes.

Attack: Crush

Mobility: Slow

Weight: 117

Required Stats

STR: B

Stat. Scaling

STR: A

DEX: D

Defenses

Slash: 8

Crush: 9

Pierce: 8

Stamina: 6

Blood: 4

Bayonet Rifles

Lastly, we have weapons belonging to Bayonet Rifles in Code Vein. The following are their locations and stats.

Queenslayer Bayonet

Mass-produced for Revenants for Operation Queenslayer, it’s the perfect tool for anyone who isn’t as adept at close quarters combat and prefers to fight from a distance.

Attack: Slash/Pierce

Mobility: Quick

Weight: 15

Required Stats

DEX: D

WIL: D+

MND: D+

Stat. Scaling

DEX: A+

WIL: B+

MND: C+

Lost Bayonet

The weapon used by Revenants who have lost their way and become Lost. In Area D-12, in the Ruined City Underground – look for a Shield-wielding Lost, there will be a treasure chest behind it.

Attack: Slash

Mobility: Normal

Weight: 11

Required Stats

WIL: D Stat. Scaling

WIL: C

DEX: C

MND: D

Sunset Bayonet

A Queenslayer Bayonet that has been corrupted and corroded over time by the miasma. Sunset Bayonet Wielding Lost will drop it once defeated.

Attack: Slash/Pierce

Mobility: Normal

Weight: 8

Required Stats

WIL: D

DEX: D

Stat. Scaling

STR: B

DEX: C+

MND: C

WIL: D

Bayonet

A bayonet mass-produced by the Provisional Government; it has a saw blade at the end.

Attack: Crush/Pierce

Mobility: Normal

Weight: 14

Defenses

Slash: 80

Crush: 65

Pierce: 80

Riot Breaker

A powerful weapon with a unique looking blade at the end.

Attack: Crush/Pierce

Mobility: Normal

Required Stats

STR: D+

MND: D

DEX: D

WIL: C

Stat. Scaling

STR: D+

MND: D

DEX: D

WIL: C

Defenses

Slash: 6

Crush: 6

Pierce: 5

Rubellite Piercer

A slightly larger than average bayonet, one that allows for easy mobility and high defense.

Attack: Pierce

Mobility: Normal

Required Stats

DEX: D

MND: D+

WIL: D+

Stat. Scaling

WIL: C+

DEX: A

MND: C+

Defenses

Slash: 71

Crush: 56

Pierce: 71

Stamina: 35

Blood: 40

These are all the Weapons in Code Vein and their locations. We will continue to update the guide in the coming days so be sure to check back!