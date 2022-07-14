Code Vein Side Quests Guide

In Code Vein, the revenants will start to appear once you get done with Miasma. These revenants are going to require your help with various quests of theirs that they are incapable of completing. Each character will have a set of side quests that you are going to complete for them if you want 100% completion of Code Vein.

Below is a list that includes the characters and their side quests.

Code Vein Side Quests

The side quests offered by these characters are pretty straightforward and easy to complete, nevertheless, in case you might miss out on one we have compiled this list for you.

Daryl Side Quests

Request 1: Ruined City Center (Parking Garage)

This request can be completed by visiting locations such as Ruined City Center and Howling Pit locations which is the place where you will meet Daryl, sitting near a place with a large hole.

His request is to find his friends who are missing for quite some time. Since there are some enemies in the cave, therefore, he can’t enter. You just must search around for a dog tag, as he mentions that his friends are wearing one. You will find a tag that will be burned and just bring that to Daryl who will give you a reward.

Request 2: Howling Pit (Howling Pit Entrance)

You can complete this second request only if you have visited the locations of Ruined city center and howling pits alongside the first request. Just head to the Howling Pits where you will again find Daryl. He needs your help to find his friend one more time. You just need to move in the northern direction and up the ramp following it.

You will come across an executioner who will give you a dog tag upon defeat. Simply just bring the tag back to Daryl and the request will be completed. This time Daryl will reward you with a Loss Shard.

Request 3: Howling Pit (Howling Pit Entrance)

For this request, you need to fulfill the first two requests. Once you have done that, just move to the Provisional Government Outskirts area where you will meet Daryl for the third time. He will need your help to defeat an enemy this time who is blocking his way towards home.

You will simply teleport to Deception Mistle hills and then travel through the path of the arena. You will find an executioner on your way carrying an axe and will be blocking the way.

You need to defeat him and go all the way back through the teleporter to Daryl. Once you talk to him after defeating the executioner, your task will be complete, and you will be rewarded with a Loss Crystal and Regen Inducer.

Self-Important Revenant Side Quest

Request 1: Ruined City Center (Parking Garage)

This revenant will only appear once the Ruined city’s boss is defeated. You need to teleport to the parking garage mistle area where you will find the Self-important revenant. His request will be to kill an enemy who is blocking the way of Lost.

You need to teleport again to the Ruined city mistle and kill the opponent who is blocking the way. Then simply advance by going to the revenant again and claiming your reward which will be a Loss Shard.

Request 2: Dried-Up Trenches (Decayed Ship Interior)

You need to have completed the Ridge of Frozen Souls mission and also his first request in order to complete his second one. Just go to the area of dried-up trenches and find the revenant who will be near a ladder. After inquiring about him, he will hand you a map and will need you to investigate the area of bloodsping.

Just go back towards the home base and talk to Davis. He will hand you a map with locations already marked. Just simply visit the area by following the marking on the map and kill the enemies on your way. After doing so, go back to the revenant and claim your reward which will be Condensed Loss Shard this time.

Request 3: Ruined City Center (Poisonous Butterfly Nest)

You need to visit the revenant in the nest of Poisonous Butterfly where he will task you to find an activated mistle. To do so, visit the area of ‘memories of players’ in the facility area mistle and find the item which will be marked on your map as well. After finding the item travel all the way back and hand the item to the revenant to get your reward which will be Condensed Loss Shard and RV Mastery.

Shang Side Quest

Request 1: Ruined City Underground (Outer Crossroads)

You will find him after completing the location of Ruined City Underground and visiting the area of the outer crossroad. After talking to him, he will provide you with a map that will give you access to Depths: Den of Darkness.

Then, travel back to home base and ask Davis to teleport to the den of darkness. You need to find an item for the revenant and once you do so (you can use the help of the map to trace the item) just head back and achieve Loss Shard as your reward.

Request 2: Ruined City Underground (Outer Crossroads)

Once you visit the outer roads, you will find Shang. Just be prepared to talk to him because as soon as you are finished talking, a trial of blood will start.

This will cause a lot of enemies to swamp the area. You need to kill every last one of them and try to avoid the waves of attacks that the enemy causes.

After doing so just visit Shang again who will reward you with Loss Shard and RV Mastery.

Request 3: Ruined City Underground (Outer Crossroads)

This will need to be completed after you kill the enemies of the Cathedral of the Sacred Blood. You will be given a map to find an item for Shang. After finding the item move back to home base and talk to Davis to ask him to travel towards Depths: Swirling Flood.

If you are having a kind of difficulty, you can simply use the map to trace the item in order to find it. Head back to Shang and deliver him the item in exchange for the reward which is a Condensed Loss Shard.

Request 4: Ruined City Underground (Outer Crossroads)

Speak with Shang after taking down the boss of the Ridge of Frozen Souls. You’ll get a Depths map for the Silent White.

Your next step will be to head back to Home Base and speak with Davis. Doing that will give you access to the site.

Now, simply get the Rare Material and return it to Shang to finish the task.

Richard Side Quest

Request 1: Howling Pits (Halls of Deception)

After beating the monster, return to the Halls of Deception task and speak with Richard. He’ll ask you to find his sleeping bag. You’ll find the item close to the burn barrel. Give it to Richard to finish the quest.

Request 2: Ridge of Frozen Souls (Ridge of Frozen Souls Entrance)

Take the path shown on the map from the mistle. You’ll eventually reach a truck from where you must make your way to the bottom by jumping on the platforms.

Richard will be standing below to the right. Speak with him to know about a monster that is located close to him. Defeat the monster and get back to Richard to finish the task.

Request 3: Ruined City Underground (Natural Cavern Depths)

Richard’s request will be the same as before, and he will ask you to destroy the creature. Straight forward will lead you to the monster. Defeat him and return to Richard to finish the mission.

Request 4: Ruined City Underground (Natural Cavern Depths)

You must first fulfill the requests of the Self-Important Revenant. Following that, you must return to the same area as Request 3 to see Richard. Speak with him to get the Depth map for Rocky Ruins.

Sophie Side Quest

Request 1: Cathedral of the Sacred Blood (Cathedral Front)

You will see Sophie appear only when you have defeated the Successor of the Ribcage. She will be visible once you exit the destined area and come back to see her present.

After talking to her, she will tell you about the powers of successors and how she wants to study them in order to control them. You need to travel to the crypt and have a small talk with the successor at ribcage who will hand you a rib-touched spike. Just bring the item back to Sophie and you will be rewarded with Condensed Loss Shard and Isis Chrome.

Request 2: Ridge of Frozen Souls (Crypt of the Breath)

She will be present near the Crypt of breath once you have defeated the Successor of Breath. She will again want to research something.

If you have restored Nicola’s memory, then you will find an item at the crypt but if you haven’t then simply speak to the successor and you will get Breath-touched Snowflake.

You will be rewarded for this task with Condensed Loss Shard and Fionn Chrome.

Request 3: City of Falling Flame (City of Falling Flame Entrance)

You will find Sophie near the city of falling flame and she will appear after you have defeated Successor of the Claw. Speak with Sophie in the City of Falling Flame’s Ashen Caverns.

She will advise you that she is unable to locate the Successor in this region and that you must return to Back Alley mistle. You will talk with the boss here, who will give you the item. Bring it to Sophie to complete the mission.

Gustav Side Quest

Request 1: Dried-Up Trenches (Dried-Up Trenches Entrance)

Speak with Gustav at the Dried-Up Trenches after defeating the monster. He’ll ask you for a paper that will serve as evidence that Silva’s policies are flawed. To retrieve the proof, Citizens’ Opinions, you must go to the Ruined City Center – Parking Garage mistle and go to the third floor. Go ahead and deliver it to Gustav to finish the side mission.

Request 2: Cathedral of the Sacred Blood (Outlook Tower)

Go to the Outlook Tower and ascend the stairs to engage with Gustav. Take a left and you’ll discover the Damage Report here. Return to Gustav and hand it over to complete the side quest.

Request 3: Ridge of Frozen Souls (Observatory Site)

Gustav’s next request will be to head to the Observatory Site and get another item for him. Straight ahead, you’ll encounter an adversary on your right. Defeat him to obtain Project Evaluation. Go ahead and deliver it to Gustav to finish the side mission.

Request 4: Ashen Cavern (Accumulator Ruins)

Gustav may be found at the Accumulator Ruins mistle. He will give you the Depth map for Arachnid Grotto. Head back to Home Base and speak with Davis to get access to the new area and then vanquish the monster at the Red Cross. Return to Gustav to notify him of the situation and accomplish the side mission.

Matthew Side Quest

Request 1: Ruined City Center (City Ruins Entrance)

You need to defeat the boss of the ruined city center to locate Mathew. Once you do so, you will find him sitting near the entrance of the city ruins. He will ask your help to kill a monster. The monster is blocking the way. As soon as the talking is done, you will see a red mark on the map. This is where you will find the monster. When you kill it, you have to go back to Mathew so the task can be complete, and you will be rewarded with Loss Shard and Regen Inducer.

Request 2: Ruined City Center (Parking Garage)

For the second time, you must leave the area and revisit so you can see Mathew for the second time. This time you can also use the shortcut as you must have found it by now. You need to travel down the stairs into the parking to find Mathew. This time he will require a weapon and you need to find it. If you thoroughly search the area, you will find the weapon once you go to the other side of the stairs. You must take Battered Weapon to Mathew and gain the reward such as Loss Shard.

Request 3: Howling Pits (Bottomless Shore)

You should complete the howling mission along with the first two requests to move on to this one. You need to teleport to shore mistle and reach Mathew. He will again require you to kill a monster. The location of the monster will be marked on the map. Just kill it and go back to Mathew to collect Condensed Loss Shard.

Request 4: Crown of Sand (Crown of Sand Entrance)

You must defeat crown sand’s boss to progress to this mission. You can find him near the sand mistle. This time his request will be the same as the previous one which is to kill a monster that is stopping his way. The location will be marked on the map. Just kill it and return to Mathew. You will be rewarded with Condensed Loss Shard and RV Mastery.