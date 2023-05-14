Code Vein Queen Steel, Iron, Titanium and Tungsten Farming Locations Guide

Queen’s items are crafting items used by players to upgrade a Weapon or a Blood Veil and to give special effects to the gears. In Code Vein there are four categories of Queen’s items which are steel, iron, titanium, and tungsten. They are used to enhance your equipment. We have summed up a guide that has the best farming locations for these resources in Code Vein.

Code Vein Queen Steel Locations

Can be obtained as a drop from the Invading Executioner. Can also be obtained as a drop from the Blade Bearer.

Cathedral of the Sacred Blood Queen Steel Locations

In the Cathedral of the Sacred Blood location, when you reach the section named “The Cathedral”, you’ll find a Female Lost Warrior standing in the center of a large arena. If you defeat the warrior, she will drop 1x Queen Steel.

After killing the Female Lost Warrior, you can complete the Trial of Blood Challenge to get another piece of Queen Steel.

You’ll eventually encounter another Female Lost Warrior who will be protecting an open arena. Kill the warrior and then go down the ladder to find 1x Queen Steel.

You can find 1x Queen Steel next to a Mistle in the Cathedral.

You’ll encounter two more Female Lost Warriors in an unlocked room. One of them will be at the bottom of the stairs while another one at the top. Kill them to get 1x Queen Steel.

In the unlocked room, go back through to the exit you came from and then hop down onto the area below (on the left). You’ll find 1x Queen Steel laying on the ground.

In the section named “Outlook Tower”, when you find a rotten Mistle across a damaged path, head left, go straight and then head right until you find another room. Go up the stairs and then go right to find 1x Queen Steel by the edge of the stairs.

Memories of the Player Queen Steel Locations

In the Memories of Player location, when you reach the section named “Research Facility Area”, you will find two Spiked Executioners roaming around the area. Kill them to get 3x Queen Steel from the end of the path.

In the section named “Military Storehouse”, you will find 1x Queen Steel by the ledge.

In the section named “Main Battlefield”, kill the 2 Female Lost Warriors that are present on the right side of the field and you will get 1x Queen Steel.

In Area P-9 Ridge of Frozen Souls, when you reach the section named “Ridge of Frozen Souls”, go down the tiny path after activating the entrance Mistle. You will encounter a Spiked Executioner which you can kill to get 1x Queen Steel from by the edge of the path.

Ashen Cavern Queen Steel Locations

In the Ashen Cavern, when you reach the section named “Ashen Cavern Entrance”, head to the Mistle and kill the 2x Spiked Female Lost Warrior guarding a Vestige an to be able to grab the Artemis Vestige Part C and a Queen Steel or Loss Shard (L).

At Ashen Cavern Entrance where you’ll come across a Queen Steel, 1x Awake MJ212, and another Loss Shard (L) on the ground.

From the area where you fought the group of Spiked Female Lost Warriors, go down the path on the left and you’ll come across another group of enemies. Kill them and grab 1x Condensed Loss Shard (M) and another Queen Steel from the ground.

At the Ashen Cavern Entrance kill the Spiked Executioner that’s patrolling the area. You will get a couple of Loss Shard (L) and a Queen Steel that are dropped by the enemy.

In the section named “Towering Crags”, go to the Mistle and then go up the sloped path to find 2 Spiked Executioners that are sitting around an item and a patrolling Spiked Female Lost Warrior. Kill them and grab the Queen Steel.

In the City of Failing Flame area, when you reach the section named “A Fallen City”, Jump down onto the surface covered with lava and you’ll find a Queen Steel

Queen Iron Locations

In the Area D-12 Ruined City Underground location, once you come across the split, go down the path to the right and you’ll encounter 1x Mutated Lost and 1x Sword-wielding Lost. After you defeat them, you can grab 1x Queen Iron from the edge to the right.

In the Area D-12 Ruined City Underground location, after you defeat the Sword-wielding Lost, Axe-wielding Lost and Bayonet-wielding Lost, go to the corner of the area to find 1x Queen Iron.

In the Area D-12 Ruined City Underground location, when you reach the section named “Natural Cavern Depths”, you will come across a building. Once you see the stairs, climb them. After encountering a Sword-wielding Lost, check below its location to can find 1x Queen Iron.

In the Ruined City Center area, when you reach the section named “City Ruins Entrance”, exit the Ruined Center and then go up the slope to find 1x Queen Iron on the ground.

In the City Ruins Center section, after coming across the Sword-wielding lost ambush and the 2x Sword-wielding Lost roaming around, you can find 1x Queen Iron in the same area.

In the Dried-up Trenches, you’ll reach an area where there’s an enemy below, who you can drop down on and eliminate. You’ll find 1x Queen Iron in the same area.

In the Cathedral of the Sacred Blood area, when you reach the section named “Cathedral Perimeter”, climb up the ladder after activating the Mistle and you’ll find a Female Lost Warrior roaming around. Kill it to get 1x Queen Iron.

Queen Titanium Locations

In the City of Falling Flame area, when you reach the section named “Razed Cityscape”, kill the enemies and then go down the path covered with lava to the right and you’ll find 1x Queen Titanium around the corner.

In the Razed Cityscape, from the chest from which you’ve obtained 1x Burned Warhammer +6, go to the ladder and then make a right to find Queen Titanium and a Lost Knight.

In the Crown of Sand area, when you reach the section named “Sunken Ruins”, go near the ledge, kill the enemies and then go to the left side to obtain 1x Queen Titanium.

In the Sunken Ruins, purify the Rotten Mistle and pick up 1x Queen Titanium near the gate.

In the Crypt Spire area, when you reach the section named “Crypt Spire Entrance”, you’ll encounter a Lost Knight near the Mistle. Kill the enemy then pick up 1x Condensed Loss Shard (M) that’s on the side and a Queen Titanium.

In the Crypt Spire Entrance, Queen Titanium can be found adjacent to a locked door which has a lever besides it.

In the Crypt Spire Entrance, go down the path to the right and defeat the Lost Dark Knight before picking up 1x Queen Titanium at the end of the path.

While at the Crypt Spire Entrance, you’ll eventually stumble across another room where you’ll find a lever in the center. Look to your left to find 1x Queen Titanium.

In the Crypt Spire Entrance, enter the room before the elevator which has wooden boxes and glass capsules. Smash it and you’ll find 1x Queen Titanium.

Queen Tungsten Locations

The safest place to find Queen Tungsten is the Provisional Government Center. When you arrive at the center, go near the pillars and jump down to the room below from there and you’ll find Queen Tungsten inside.

You can also find it in Depths: Zero District and Void District laying on the ground and also as a drop from the bosses in these districts.