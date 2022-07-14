In this Code Vein Crafting Guide, we will be explaining the Crafting mechanics of Code Vein in an easy-to-understand and comprehensive manner. You will learn everything about upgrading your weapons and gear with the right crafting materials. We will also be explaining how Blood Veil works in the game and how you can level that up.

Code Vein Crafting

Code Vein focuses a lot on crafting and upgradation of gear with different crafting materials and it can sometimes become a bit confusing that which material is used to upgrade what gear but that’s what we are here for. To upgrade any existing weapon or Blood Veil, you first need to have the required crafting materials and then talk to the merchant; Rin Murasame.

We’ll be showing you how to farm said materials, as well as relevant info on how you can use your adventure’s spoils to upgrade and transform your loot into something better.

Crafting Material Locations

We will now be telling you about the different crafting material locations in Code Vein. You should gather them first before you plan to transform your weapons or upgrading your Blood vein according to your playstyle.

Queen Iron

The development process for this material involved the queen herself. It can be found in the D-12 Area of the Ruined City Undergrounds. Head right from the early split and take care of the two lost on the way.

At the edge of the right, you will obtain 1x Queen Iron. You will encounter another group of enemies in the room in D-12 Ruined City. Defeat them and gather the Queen Iron from that room.

Queen Iron can also be found as loot and from chests in the Town of Sacrifice.

Queen Steel

Queen was also involved in the development of this material and is required to upgrade materials. It can be found in Town of Sacrifice and is given to you as loot after you defeat the Blade Bearer boss.

Queen Titanium

This crafting material was also developed with the help of the queen. This material can be obtained from dead bodies as loot as well as from the Crown of Sand.

1x Queen Titanium can be found during Razed Cityscape mission. During the mission, take the path carved by the lava to reach and collect it.

Queen Tungsten

Another material which Queen worked on is Queen Tungsten which can be found in various areas including Depths of Misty Ruins, Void District, and the Zero District.

It can also be found during the Provisional Government Outskirts mission after you defeat the Female Lost Knight.

Awake MJ018

The Awake MJ018 has the ability to awaken dormant abilities present in a blood code. Awake MJ018 is obtainable as drops from enemies. It can also be traded with Davis for 3 points in Area D-12 Ruined City Underground.

You can also get it by fighting an Executioner Lost Type in the Natural Cavern. The same cavern has another place where you can collect 1x Awake MJ018 on the last floor of the building.

Awake MJ109

Awake MJ109 is used as an activator to initiate dormant abilities in a blood code. It is sometimes dropped from enemies and is also spread all around the map.

Awake MJ212

Like the previous couple of materials, this also acts activator used to awaken dormant abilities in a blood code. It is dropped by the enemies and is also spread all around the map.

Awake MJ310

This material is used an activator to initiate dormant abilities in a blood code. It is dropped from enemies and is also spread all around the map as loot.

Mercury Chrome

Mercury Chrome is a precious mineral crafted from a mix of blood and special ore. It can be utilized by Murasame to upgrade a weapon or blood veil and can also imbue it with hindering properties. It can be found in Home base and can be traded with Coco for 10 points.

Hephaestus Chrome

Hephaetus Chrome is a precious mineral crafted from a mix of blood and special ore. It can be utilized by Murasame to upgrade a weapon or blood veil and can also imbue it with Paralytic properties It can be found in the Home base and can be traded with Rin for 10 points.

Hermes Chrome

Hermes Chrome is a precious mineral crafted from a mix of blood and special ore. It can be utilized by Murasame to upgrade a weapon or blood veil and can also imbue it with poisonous properties It can be found in the Home base and can be traded with Davis for 10 points.

Prometheus Chrome

This material helps decrease the weight of a weapon or blood veil. It can be traded for 10 points with Louis.

Atlas Chrome

Atlas Chrome allows you to give items Inhibit abilities through imbuing. It can be traded for 10 points with Yakumo.

Heimdall Chrome

This material has the ability to increase your attack and defense capabilities and can be acquired from Jack for 10 points.

Eos Chrome

Eos Chrome increases scaling properties for weapons and can be obtained from Io for Trading points. Later, when you go to her in NG+, she will offer the same materials but in a larger quantity.

Artemis Chrome

The Artemis Chrome increases base stats of weapons and blood veils. This crafting material can be obtained from Mia.

Scathach Chrome

Scathach Chrome raises Drain Rating properties for weapons or blood veil. This material can be obtained from the City of Falling Flame, during the Fallen City walkthrough. The fire enemies with antlers are most likely to drop the Scathach Chrome.

Fionn Chrome

This material allows you to imbue fire properties to an item. The Fionn Chrome can be located at the Ridge of Frozen Souls, in Area P-9. You can find it during your walkthrough, near the 2nd Mistle. It is dropped by the Frenzy Revenant.

Isis Chrome

This material allows you to imbue Ice properties to an item. You can find Isis Chrome in several locations. It can be found during the Cathedral of Sacred Blood mission. During this mission, you need to kill Female Lost Warriors and they will drop this material.

Harmonia Chrome

This material allows you to imbue Lightning properties to an item. This crafting material can be obtained from the Crown of Sand, during the Sunken Ruins walkthrough. You can find it lying across the area and defeat an Elite Parched Executioner who is patrolling the sector. He drops this material as well.

How to Upgrade Weapons and Blood Veils in Code Vein

You can upgrade your weapons and blood veils by visiting Rin Murasame and providing her with the required crafting materials and Haze.

Each weapon or blood veil can be upgraded in 10 steps, with each step requiring more materials and haze than the previous one.

+1: Requires 1x Queen Iron and 600 Haze.

Requires 1x Queen Iron and 600 Haze. +2: Requires 1x Queen Iron and 720 Haze.

Requires 1x Queen Iron and 720 Haze. +3: Requires 1x Queen Iron and 840 Haze.

Requires 1x Queen Iron and 840 Haze. +4: Requires 1x Queen Steel and 960 Haze.

Requires 1x Queen Steel and 960 Haze. +5: Requires 1x Queen Steel and 1080 Haze.

Requires 1x Queen Steel and 1080 Haze. +6: Requires 1x Queen Steel and 1200 Haze.

Requires 1x Queen Steel and 1200 Haze. +7: Requires 1x Queen Titanium and 1320 Haze.

Requires 1x Queen Titanium and 1320 Haze. +8: Requires 1x Queen Titanium and 1440 Haze.

Requires 1x Queen Titanium and 1440 Haze. +9: Requires 1x Queen Titanium and 1560 Haze.

Requires 1x Queen Titanium and 1560 Haze. +10: Requires 1x Queen Tungsten and 1800 Haze.

Weapon Transformations in Code Vein

Once you’ve collected a decent amount of Crafting materials, you can head over to Rin Murasame and ask her to transform your weapons.

She will present you with a list of transformations that can be applied to your weapons and each transformation has a fixed price of 10,000 Haze.

We will be listing out the weapons transformations along with their crafting material requirements below:

Alleviation

Reduces weight while also reducing Base Damage and Defense Stats. You need 1x Prometheus Chrome for this weapon transformation.

Devour

Increases Drain Rating while reducing Base Damage. You need 1x Artemis Chrome for this weapon transformation.

Fire

Increases Fire Damage while reducing Scaling Damage. You need 1x Scathach Chrome for this weapon transformation.

Fortification

Increases Base Damage and Defense Stats while not affecting any other Stat. You need 1x Atlas Chrome for this weapon transformation.

Gifts

Increases the effects of Gifts, increases Base Damage, and reduces Scaling Damage to 0. You need 1x Eos Chrome for this weapon transformation.

Ice

Increases Ice Damage while reducing Scaling Damage. You need 1x Fionn Chrome for this weapon transformation.

Inhibit

Applies Inhibit Status Effect while reducing Base Damage. You need 1x Harmonia Chrome for this weapon transformation.