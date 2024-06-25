Civilization V Hotkeys & Keyboard Shortcuts Guide

This Civilization V Hotkey Guide has been carefully crafted to help you find every key used in the game on the PC platform. Hotkeys/Keyboard Shortcuts can make a big difference in strategy games, especially in multiplayer, when you are short on time.

The same goes for the case of this game. You obviously can save time using the shortcuts rather than dragging your mouse for each move, which ultimately slows you down. Do note that you may be able to change your keybinds by going into the Settings menu. Following is a list of Hotkeys/Shortcuts that can be used in Civilization V on PC.

General Hotkeys

Hotkey Action Performed F1 Civilopedia F2 Economic info F3 Military info F4 Diplomacy info F5 Social Policies Screen F6 Tech Screen F7 Notification Log F8 Victory Progress F9 Demographics F10 Strategic View F11 Quick Save F12 Quick Load G Hex Grid Esc Menu Enter End Turn Period Next Unit Comma Previous Unit – Zoom Out + Zoom in Insert Capital City View Home Capital City View End Capital City View Page up Zoom in Page Down Zoom Out Ctrl+R Show Resources Icons Ctrl+Y Yield Icons Ctrl+O Game Options Ctrl+S Save Ctrl+L Load Ctrl+Spcae End Turn

General Unit Hotkeys

Used to control General units in the game.

Hotkey Action Performed M Move Mode E Explore (Automated) A Alert F Sleep Space Do Nothing

Action Hotkeys

Used to perform actions on, or from any units in the game.

Hotkey Action Performed Delete Delete Unit Ctrl+A Attack Ctrl+B Ranged S Set up Artillery H Fortify Until Healed

TIP You cannot change the Shortcut keys through the in-game menu, however, you can edit the CivVControls.XML control file found in the game’s install directory to manually set custom controls.

Air Unit Hotkeys

Control units that fly/levitate in the air.

Hotkey Action Performed Alt+R Rebase Mode S Air Strike Mode Alt+S Air Sweep I Intercept N Nuke Mode

Civilian Unit Hotkeys

Control units that are the fundamental of Civilization: Civilians.