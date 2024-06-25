Civilization V Hotkeys & Keyboard Shortcuts Guide

This Civilization V Hotkey Guide has been carefully crafted to help you find every key used in the game on the PC platform. Hotkeys/Keyboard Shortcuts can make a big difference in strategy games, especially in multiplayer, when you are short on time.
The same goes for the case of this game. You obviously can save time using the shortcuts rather than dragging your mouse for each move, which ultimately slows you down. Do note that you may be able to change your keybinds by going into the Settings menu. Following is a list of Hotkeys/Shortcuts that can be used in Civilization V on PC.
General Hotkeys
|Hotkey
|Action Performed
|F1
|Civilopedia
|F2
|Economic info
|F3
|Military info
|F4
|Diplomacy info
|F5
|Social Policies Screen
|F6
|Tech Screen
|F7
|Notification Log
|F8
|Victory Progress
|F9
|Demographics
|F10
|Strategic View
|F11
|Quick Save
|F12
|Quick Load
|G
|Hex Grid
|Esc
|Menu
|Enter
|End Turn
|Period
|Next Unit
|Comma
|Previous Unit
|–
|Zoom Out
|+
|Zoom in
|Insert
|Capital City View
|Home
|Capital City View
|End
|Capital City View
|Page up
|Zoom in
|Page Down
|Zoom Out
|Ctrl+R
|Show Resources Icons
|Ctrl+Y
|Yield Icons
|Ctrl+O
|Game Options
|Ctrl+S
|Save
|Ctrl+L
|Load
|Ctrl+Spcae
|End Turn
General Unit Hotkeys
Used to control General units in the game.
|Hotkey
|Action Performed
|M
|Move Mode
|E
|Explore (Automated)
|A
|Alert
|F
|Sleep
|Space
|Do Nothing
Action Hotkeys
Used to perform actions on, or from any units in the game.
|Hotkey
|Action Performed
|Delete
|Delete Unit
|Ctrl+A
|Attack
|Ctrl+B
|Ranged
|S
|Set up Artillery
|H
|Fortify Until Healed
You cannot change the Shortcut keys through the in-game menu, however, you can edit the CivVControls.XML control file found in the game’s install directory to manually set custom controls.
Air Unit Hotkeys
Control units that fly/levitate in the air.
|Hotkey
|Action Performed
|Alt+R
|Rebase Mode
|S
|Air Strike Mode
|Alt+S
|Air Sweep
|I
|Intercept
|N
|Nuke Mode
Civilian Unit Hotkeys
Control units that are the fundamental of Civilization: Civilians.
|Hotkey
|Action Performed
|B
|Found City
|A
|Build Improvements (automated)
|R
|Construct a Railroad
|R
|Construct a Road
|Alt+R
|Route to Mode
|Alt+C
|Remove a Jungle
|Alt+C
|Clear a Marsh
|T
|Construct a Trading Post
|H
|Construct a Camp
|I
|Construct a Farm
|N
|Construct a Mine
|P
|Construct a Plantation
|Q
|Construct a Quarry
|P
|Construct a Pasture
|F
|Construct a Fort
|O
|Create a Well
|F
|Create Fishing Boats
|O
|Create Offshore Platform
|Alt+C
|Remove Forest
|Backspace
|Cancel Last Mission
|L
|Construct a Lumber Mill
|C
|Citadel