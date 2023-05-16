Cities Skylines – How to Make Citizens Not Abandon RCI Buildings



One most common issue encountered by ‘Cities: Skylines’ players is citizens abandoning different RCI buildings.

The actual reasons vary from zone to zone, but we have compiled everything you need to know about this issue and its prevention. The guide is broken down according to three zones as per your convenience.

Residential Buildings

There are primarily two reasons why Residential Buildings are abandoned:

A Lack of Public Services

Value of the Land is less than the Building’s Level

The first one should require much thought. There is no way people will prefer living in your building if there are no proper security, health, hygienic, and sanitation systems. Not to mention, fire escape and other must-have facilities.

Not having schools, colleges, and universities near a building do not have as much drastic effects, but if you are aiming for a high literacy rate, these should not be avoided at any cost.

The value of a residential area is directly proportional to the level of a building – as the value of a residential area increases, a building’s level also increases.

However, things like different kinds of pollution can also decline their prices. This will also lead to citizens complaining and eventually leaving. In order to fix this, simply delete the complaining house and wait for a new one to spawn in its location.

Industrial Buildings

Once again, there are primarily two reasons why Industrial Buildings are abandoned:

A Lack of Workers

A Lack of Raw Material

The first issue is somewhat related to Residential Buildings but with a twist. The main reason why industries lack workers is because they are over-educated to work in a small scale industry.

As for tackling this issue, it can easily be done by leveling up industrial buildings.

To do so, similar to Residential Buildings, you need to ensure that there are facilities such as health, security, transport, and more. It also bodes well to have buses, metro, or trains near the industries. With these steps, you will be able to hire more educated citizens.

Note: Overeducated citizens can also work in low-level industries, but only as a last resort.

The second issue is directly related to free flow of traffic. If delivery trucks take too long to deliver raw material to industries, industries will eventually shutdown.

In order to fix this issue, make sure to regulate the flow of traffic so that raw materials are delivered on time.

Commercial Buildings

Unlike both Industrial Buildings and Residential Buildings, there are three reasons why citizens abandon Commercial Buildings:

A Lack of Customers

A Lack of Well-Educated Workers

A Lack of Goods and Services

When we talk about a lack of customers, there are quite a lot of things linked to it. First of all, you should place more residential zones to see if it fixes the problem.

In case it does not, it means your city’s unemployment rate is too high – unemployed people tend to shop less or none at all. Check your city’s current unemployment rate using the Population Tab and decrease it as less as possible.

Coming to educated workers, always try and place schools, colleges, and universities in the Residential Zones to increase your city’s literacy rate. This is currently the only way to attract the educated citizens to commercial zones.

There are basically two ways to acquire goods and services for a shop: industries and imports. In case you are acquiring goods and services from industries, you should definitely consider zoning in industry to increase the amount.

However, if you only rely on imports then it must be due to poorly regulated traffic flow. Invest in maintaining a free flow of traffic and make sure there are buses, metro, and trains available to assist you in acquiring goods and services quicker.

