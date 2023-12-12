Cities Skylines 2 Ore Industry Guide

Building industries is a great way to boost the growth of your city of you have the proper resources. The Natural Resources will depend upon the type of terrain that you have and will affect your industry department greatly. One of these is the Ore Industry in Cities Skylines 2.

As the name suggests, this industry has to do with the extraction and refinement of ores in the game. Here is what you need to know about it.

How to get the Ore Industry

The Ore Industry will be locked initially and will open up once your town reaches the status of Busy City which is Milestone 7.

Parameters for setting up the Ore Industry

Here are some things you should remember while building this industry. Most Ore deposits are near high terrain like mountains, cliffs, etc. They can be found in the foot of the mountains in abundance. If your area does not have such terrain, buying land with the resources is better.

As with every building in this game, the industries are also required to be connected by a road. Plan out the roads first and then move on to the next step.

How to start the Ore Industry in Cities Skylines 2

After connecting the road according to your design, open up the Zones tab. You can find it in the Specialized Industry Tab if it is unlocked. Drag it with the cursor to place it where it belongs.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Next up, you will need to select a boundary in which the industry is supposed to operate. You will have to select this boundary manually and keep it large enough. The reason is that the mining machinery is bulky and will take up a lot of space. The best way to mark the boundary is by keeping the map in Natural Resources overlay and marking along the highlighted areas.

What to do if the ore industry is not working?

There can be some reasons if your industry is not giving you adequate output. Here are some of them below;