Cities Skylines 2 Ore Industry Guide

Building industries is a great way to boost the growth of your city of you have the proper resources. The Natural Resources will depend upon the type of terrain that you have and will affect your industry department greatly. One of these is the Ore Industry in Cities Skylines 2.
As the name suggests, this industry has to do with the extraction and refinement of ores in the game. Here is what you need to know about it.
How to get the Ore Industry
The Ore Industry will be locked initially and will open up once your town reaches the status of Busy City which is Milestone 7.
Parameters for setting up the Ore Industry
Here are some things you should remember while building this industry. Most Ore deposits are near high terrain like mountains, cliffs, etc. They can be found in the foot of the mountains in abundance. If your area does not have such terrain, buying land with the resources is better.
As with every building in this game, the industries are also required to be connected by a road. Plan out the roads first and then move on to the next step.
How to start the Ore Industry in Cities Skylines 2
After connecting the road according to your design, open up the Zones tab. You can find it in the Specialized Industry Tab if it is unlocked. Drag it with the cursor to place it where it belongs.
Next up, you will need to select a boundary in which the industry is supposed to operate. You will have to select this boundary manually and keep it large enough. The reason is that the mining machinery is bulky and will take up a lot of space. The best way to mark the boundary is by keeping the map in Natural Resources overlay and marking along the highlighted areas.
What to do if the ore industry is not working?
There can be some reasons if your industry is not giving you adequate output. Here are some of them below;
- Check for the natural resources region again to see if you have made a mistake while marking the boundary. If the industry is placed in a lightly shaded area, the output will not be as much due to the unavailability of resources.
- Keep an eye out for the employees. If your city has a poor education system, it can lead to fewer employees due to insufficient qualifications.
- Wait for a while. The industry sector can take up some time to produce resources but once it is up and running, it will provide a good amount of yield.
- Keep an eye out for the Surplus and Deficit. If your industry is going into deficit, you must solve its problems and demands to make it go into surplus. You can also choose to export the goods produced through cargo lines to earn additional revenue. This generated revenue will be higher than normal, giving you more chances for necessary upgrades.
- If the industrial machinery still hasn’t spawned in the boundary marked, it is then a good idea to consider expanding the boundary. The shortage of area can make this happen, stopping your industry from functioning completely.