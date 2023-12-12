Cities: Skylines 2 Electricity And Power Guide

In Cities Skylines 2, you have absolute control over the basic elements of a town’s planning and design. To run a successful city, you must learn how to manage electricity and power effectively. But many players, especially new ones, may not know how this is done. Therefore, this guide will tell you how you can effectively manage electricity and power in Cities Skylines 2.

Cities Skylines 2 Electricity

In Cities Skylines 2, electricity is a very important resource that will keep your townsfolk or citizens happy and satisfied. The more electricity you generate and the cheaper you provide it to them, the faster you’ll progress. There are 2 ways to use electricity, one is to import it, and the other is to export it. Here, we will discuss both methods.

Cities Skylines 2 Export Electricity

Electricity, when produced more than needed, can be sold to make decent amounts of profits. As a general rule of thumb for Cities Skylines 2, always generate more electricity than your city’s current requirement. This is so you can sell it and generate revenue for your cities.

Firstly, to produce electricity and power, you must start building a structure that produces electricity in Cities Skylines 2. After that, connect the power grids from those structures to a transforming station. After that, an electric menu will appear on your screen’s upper right side. This will guide you to how much electricity you are producing and how much is being exported.

Cities Skylines 2 Import Electricity

You can import electricity to different cities that are not producing enough or as per the required criteria. You can first set up powerlines that will come to transformers. Those transforms will then be connected to a transforming station connected to a power station. This essentially will fulfill your needs for electricity if you are falling short, but in Cities Skylines 2, you never really run out of resources.

Cities Skylines 2 Power

Power is energy generated from a natural resource running, burning, or smashing in Cities Skylines 2. Here, power is also important in communal happiness and satisfaction. To keep them happy, remember to give them enough power.

Cities Skylines 2 Export Power

If you have enough power to be in surplus and your citizens are happy and satisfied with their share, exporting and making profits is a great idea. This is a great way to off not letting go of your surplus at waste and generating some revenue to make better adjustments and level up yourself and your citizens

To export power, you must first place down a power line near the structures that produce power, such as a dam or a nuclear power plant. Then, use your roads as a guide and lead them back to a transforming station. Ensure that your power line’s direction is towards the outside of the city and not inside. After that, check your pop-up box and viola.

Cities Skylines 2 Import Power

If, let’s say, you cannot meet your quota for the required amount of power generation, you will have to import it to meet the demand and keep your citizens happy and satisfied. To import power in Cities Skylines 2, you must first make sure some lines are set up to transfer the power from out of town to your own.

After that, connect those lines to a transforming station and then to a power distribution system or an electric grid line. This will start spreading the electricity with your citizens, and soon, all the demands will have been met.