How To Prepare For Natural Disasters In Cities Skylines 2

Disasters are bound to occur once your city starts to grow exponentially in Cities Skylines 2. These can come in the form of a rogue tornado, forest, etc. and you need to be prepared for such scenarios as they can do massive damage in major parts of your city. While in the original game, disasters only occurred as part of the DLC, they are a full-fledged feature in Cities Skylines II.

As the game itself is centered around mimicking real-world scenarios, facing a natural disaster is part of that process as well. Some of these disasters revolve around climate changes in Cities Skylines 2.

Since the Disasters are not invertedly a good sign for your city, facing these will require you to make some in-game decisions to save lives. This can be done by utilizing various methods, such as an emergency response, to deal with these kinds of situations. Make sure to make the preparations according to climate change. Since the temperature conditions are more related to the climate aspect can shape the disasters, causing you a lot of loss in the game.

If you want to learn about the Disasters that can occur in Cities Skylines 2, then you have come to the right place. I will go over all the details concerning the Disasters you will end up facing in this guide.

Natural Disasters in Cities Skylines 2

Natural Disasters are more associated with climate changes in Cities Skylines 2. These include aspects like temperature and precipitation in certain areas, which can later on influence a Natural Disaster to occur. As a result, you will suffer a lot of damage in the form of city buildings, forests, and citizen’s lives as well.

Simply knowing which disaster can occur in and around your city in Cities Skylines II isn’t enough. You need to know how to manage each crisis as well. If you aren’t prepared for a disaster sufficiently beforehand, you will suffer quite a lot when the actual disaster hits in Cities Skylines 2, no matter how good you are in such high-pressure situations.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Forest Fire

Forest Fire is one of those Natural Disasters that can occur at any time, and if you have a settlement nearby, it is at risk as well. The main thing related to Forest Fires in Cities Skylines 2 is that they typically strike during the summer when the temperatures are high, and there is less moisture in the air. A forest fire can spread quite rapidly, even to your settlements.

There are a few ways that you can utilize to contain the spread of forest fires in Cities Skylines 2.

First and foremost, you should always plan a settlement away from the forests and make sure to construct a path that leads to the forest as well. In short, you can build roads next to the forest so that if a Forest Fire disaster occurs, you can dispatch the firefighting department to deal with it in Cities Skylines 2.

You can position Firewatch Towers near different forest areas to keep a lookout for this disaster. This way, you will be able to handle it more efficiently and save lives and property from this natural disaster.

Similarly, you can also work on upgrading the Fire fighting department by adding Helicopter Depots at various stations. This way, you can dispatch Firefighting Helicopters to reach those parts of the Forest that may seem inaccessible during the Forest Fire. In doing so, you will be able to contain this disaster during the summer season, when the climate gets hot due to less rainfall.

Hailstorm

In terms of natural disasters, a Hailstorm is equally damaging as a Fire Forest because it is accompanied by heavy rainfall in Cities Skylines 2. In short, it will be raining chunks of ice, which can be disastrous for your infrastructure. Moreover, this disaster can also disrupt the flow of transportation, causing a lot of damage to local residents and the city buildings as well.

Keep in mind that this is the only disaster that you cannot avert in Cities Skylines 2. So, the only way to deal with this disaster would be to let it run its course and then assess the damage and work on those repair operations. You will need to be prepared in terms of sparing large resources on those facilities that can manage the funding and work in the aftermath of a hailstorm of Cities Skylines II.

Tornado

If you think that you have survived most of the natural disasters, then you are in for a big surprise. A tornado is the most devastating natural disaster in Cities Skylines II. The damage output for this disaster exceeds the ones before it, and its effects can be more lasting on a larger scale depending on its size.

So, the only way to avoid a Tornado disaster would be to invest in a particular system. This system should be focused on an Early Disaster Warning and should be based on the climate conditions.

Unfortunately, there isn’t anything you can do about avoiding a tornado or the damage it causes. The only precaution you can take is to save the lives of your citizens, as a tornado will devastate your city infrastructure. To protect your citizens, you should deplore Emergency Bunkers and underground Shelters in various parts of the city.

As long as your citizens are safe, you can start repairing the buildings and areas that have been affected by the tornado once the disaster ends. But with a massive loss of life, there is going to be no hope for your city.