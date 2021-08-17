Chivalry 2 Sales Cross 1 Million Units, First Game for Tripwire Presents to Achieve the Milestone

It’s safe to say that Torn Banner Studios’ Chivalry 2 is a critical hit. However, what about its commercial success? Well, fans will be glad to know that it’s also a commercial hit as Tripwire Interactive has announced that the game sales have reached 1 Million Units milestone on all platforms.

This makes Chivalry 2 the first title for Tripwire Presents (publishing division of Tripwire Interactive) to reach the 1 Million Milestone. Chivalry 2 is also the fastest selling game for Torn Banner Studios. The press release reads:

Developer Torn Banner Studios, publisher Tripwire Presents, and global retail publishing partner Deep Silver are proud to announce that the award-winning multiplayer hit, Chivalry 2 has sold over 1 million units worldwide since launching on June 8, 2021 with cross-play support on PC (via Epic Games Store), the PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5 computer entertainment systems, the Xbox One family of devices, and the Xbox Series X|S console systems. This incredible sales milestone marks the first million-unit selling title for publisher, Tripwire Presents, and takes the throne as developer Torn Banner’s fastest selling title, ever.

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare was the first game in the series and was released back in 2012. Since then fans have been waiting for a sequel and it was finally delivered in June in the form of Chivalry 2.

If you are a fan of Medieval setting and enjoy realistic first person close combat and haven’t tried out Chivalry 2, then you should definitely check this game out. The game is available on PC, PlayStation platforms including PS5 and Xbox Platforms including the latest Xbox Series. It’s a great multiplayer experience with cross-play support.

Chivalry 2 being a commercial success is a great news for the franchise as this means that the developer and the publisher will be ready to develop more games in the series. So while not so soon, fans can definitely expect Chivalry 3 to happen in the future.