Chivalry 2 Agatha or Mason – Whom Should You Pick?

Chivalry 2 offers players the option of selecting their characters from two warring factions. Whatever their ideology might be, players have the option to pick either Agatha or Masons to represent in Chivalry 2. If you are confused about this choice, we will help you decide if you should pick the Agatha Knights or Mason Order in Chivalry 2.

Chivalry 2 Agatha Knights or Mason Order

The decision to side with either of the faction is not a matter of life and death. You have the choice to choose sides at the start of every match. More than this, you also have the choice to switch sides mid-match, provided the teams are balanced and there is space on the other team.

So, if this choice has no major impact on the game, why is this decision an important one? This is because both the factions are rivals and have their own lore, values, and reasons to fight. Apart from that, it is only a matter of cosmetics. Red goes for Mason Order meanwhile Blue goes for members of Agatha Knights.This lore adds weight to when your knight shouts FOR AGATHA! or FOR THE ORDER!

Here is a breakdown of both sides so that players can decide which one to choose.

Agatha Knights

Agatha Knights are the loyalists of Chivalry. They value Religion and Justice. The members of Agatha Knights are staunch believers of Birthrights and Heritages. This is why, most of the Agatha Knights are from Rich provinces. Agatha Knights are sworn defenders of the Crown and lost the Civil War in Chivalry 1 to Mason Order.

The Agatha Knights are now back to protect the crown and establish the rule of the King again and are led by King Argon II, but this time they are less willing to show the mercy they had previously shown.

Mason Order

The Mason Order is the order of commoners who wish to rise and pay any price to crush the limits of Birthright and Piety. These commoners were rallied by General Malric after the defeat to Tenosians. The members of the Mason Order believe in Strength, discipline and ferocity and these are the driving forces of the Mason Order.

After the victory during the Civil War in Chivalry 1, General Malric secured the entire kingdom, and now only focuses on strengthening his army and crush all those who question the legitimacy of his rule.

Now that you know the history and agendas of both sides, you can now make a more informed decision. With you side with the Nobles and Lords of Chivalry by siding with Agatha Knights, or fight alongside the once suppressed commoners by joining Mason Order.