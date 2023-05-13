Child of Light Oculi Crafting Guide – How To Be Master Oculist



In Child of Light, Oculi is the art of creating gemstones by combing 2 or more gems. These gemstones have various effects which can be equipped on your Timeline, Weapon, and Armor.

Child of Light Oculi Crafting

The qualities of these gemstones are divided into Rough, Tumbled, Faceted, and Brilliant.

Rough + Rough + Rough = Tumbled

Tumbled + Tumbled + Tumbled = Faceted

Faceted + Faceted + Faceted = Brilliant

The quality of these gemstones determines the overall stat increase that you can get from these gemstones.

You will find all the possible crafting recipes for creating gemstones below! I will be listing the stats increase as per quality in the following manner:

Rough – Tumbled – Faceted – Brilliant

Sapphire

This gemstone can be found throughout the game world.

Weapon : It adds Water Damage to the weapon and increases the attack speed by 0% – 8% – 12% – 16%

Armor : It increases Water Damage resistance by 8% – 14% – 18% – 24%

Timeline : While casting, it increases the chances of evading an attack by 5% – 10% – 15% – 20%

Ruby

This gemstone can be found throughout the game world.

Weapon : It adds Fire Damage to the weapon and increases the attack speed by 0% – 8% – 12% – 16%

Armor : It increases Fire Damage resistance by 8% – 14% – 18% – 24%

Timeline : It increases max HP by +4 – +8 – +12 – +16

Emerald

This gemstone can also be found in the game world.

Weapon : It adds Lightning Damage to the weapon and increases the attack speed by 0% – 8% – 12% – 16%

Armor : It increases Earth Damage resistance by 8% – 14% – 18% – 24%

Timeline : It increases max HP by +2 – +4 – +6 – +8

Tourmaline

Sapphire + Emerald = Tourmaline

Weapon : It adds effects to paralyze an enemy for a few seconds [exact values are not known as of now] Armor : It decreases magical damage by 5% – 10% – 15% – 20%

Timeline : It increases magic for a few seconds [exact values are not known]

Amethyst

Sapphire + Ruby = Amethyst

Weapon : It considerably increases the Physical Damage when you get below 20% HP.

Armor :It greatly reduces magic damage resistance.

Timeline : It considerably increases the Magical Damage when you get below 20% HP.

Citrine

Ruby + Emerald = Citrine

Weapon : It increases attack power and adds Light damage to the weapon.

Armor : It increases your chances of dodging when you are trying to defend a particular turn.

Timeline : It increases Magic Damage after your health drops below 20%.

Diamond

Sapphire + Ruby + Emerald = Diamond

Weapon : It increases Attack Speed.

Armor : After a battle is over, XP gain is increased by 5% – 10% – 15% – 20%.

Timeline : It increases the casting speed of your character.

Onyx

Amethyst + Tourmaline + Citrine = Onyx

Weapon : It considerably increases the spell power of your character [exact value is not known].

Armor : It increases your Physical and Magical damage after your HP drops below 20%.

Timeline : While your HP is below 20%, you will receive increased chances of dodging during casting.

Spinal

Diamond + Onyx = Spinal

Weapon : It increases the attack power of your character.

Armor : It increases speed by a couple of turns whenever your character is interrupted.

Timeline : The final effect will allow you to start every turn at least 5% ahead on the Timeline.

