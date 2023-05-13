Catherine Rapunzel Stages Guide

Rapunzel is an arcade machine which mimics the gameplay of Catherine and its stages. A total of 128 levels are there for you to play (64 in each mode). The player is allowed to play 3 times per night.

Getting Unlimited Credits In Catherine Rapunzel

After finishing the game, all your saves are unlocked for ‘Free Play’ enabling you to play for unlimited time. There is no time limit but movement is limited so strategy is required.

You can earn three Achievements related to ending the first 64 stages and unlocking extra stages. If you need more help on Catherine, check our Walkthrough, Nightmare Stages and Babel guide.

Score Criteria

The ending score is based on three things: items obtained in the current stage (Grade bonus) and remaining moves (Power Bonus).

Collecting the following items will boost the score in the following way.

Ribbon – 300 points

Corsage – 600 points

Wreath – 1000 points

Tiara – 5000 points

Power bonus will earn you 50 points

Grade bonus will earn you 1000 points increasing by 200 every 4 levels.

Exploit

If you run out of credits, go to the home menu, then boot up again, you’ll keep your progress level wise, and get credits back for that night.

Rosaries

There are 64 secret levels in Rapunzel. For the player to unlock the true ending of Rapunzel and the 64 stages; the player must collect all the four rosaries located in Stage 52 – Walkthrough, 56 – Walkthrough, 60 – Walkthrough and 64. But you must first pick up the Genie Lamp to uncover them.

Catherine Rapunzel Stages

Each level has its own power and items. You can switch between the normal and extra stages by entering the code at the Rapunzel title

that you get after beating the first 64 levels. For a complete walkthrough on Catherine Rapunzel stages, XCVii007r1’s has done some near perfect playthroughs for Rapunzel, give him a subscribe if you like the walkthrough videos below.

There are also bonus stages after you beat the first 64 stages of the game, you can switch between regular and bonus extra Stages by inputting this code at Rapunzel title screen: Up, Down, Down, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down, Down, Down, Right.