This guide will help you on how to Capture Mimikyu in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon along with and where to find this Pokemon as this Pokemon is very rare and can be very helpful in battles that players will encounter throughout their playthrough.

To be able to find and capture Mimikyu players first need to complete the Thrifty Megamart trial which is a challenge in itself as players will be facing a Totem Mimikyu at the end of the Trial.

As to where to find Mimikyu, Players will find Mimikyu on Ula’ula Island in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon. As you get to this island, players will have to start the Thrifty Megamart trial which will eventually see you come face to face with Mimikyu.

Once the trial is done, players will be able to capture Mimikyu. Go back to Thrifty Megamart to find the Mimikyu, however, this Pokemon is a rare spawn and you will be fighting a lot of Pokemon in your search for this Pokemon but, keep looking and you will find one.

However, Mimikyu is not easy to catch so come prepared. We would recommend that you bring along a Pokemon with False Swipe. Once its health is low, capture it and it is yours.

That is all for our guide on How to Capture Mimikyu in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon.