The Callisto Protocol Audio Logs Locations Guide

Audio Log is one of the two Data Bios collectibles in The Callisto Protocol that you will need to unlock the Grim Reaper Trophy and Achievement. In total, there are 23 Data Bios Audio Logs, and in this The Callisto Protocol guide, we will tell you about the location of all of them so you can find them easily.

As is evident from the name, Audio Logs are audio recordings of different people and events in the game that players can find throughout the 8 chapters of The Callisto Protocol. Since it is a linear game, all of these are missable so if you miss one at a particular point in a game, you have to either use an earlier save or start from the beginning.

While Implant Bios are picked up from dead bodies, Audio Logs in The Callisto Protocol are found in numerous different places so there is no telltale sign of them but they are still easy to spot if you know where to look for them.

Chapter #1: Cargo

In Chapter 1, you will find just one Data Bios Audio Log, whose location is below.

Audio Log #1: Jacob Lee – Jacob’s Job

Right from the start of the game, enter the first door on the left side. There you will find the first Audio Log inside the locker.

Chapter #2: Outbreak

In chapter 2, you will find three Data Bios Audio Logs, and their locations are given below.

Audio Log #2: Dr. Caitlyn Mahler – Mahler’s Appointment

After the start of chapter 2, enter the SURGERY M112 to find the bios on top of a yellow metal structure in the corner.

Audio Log #3: Elias Porter – Elias’s Anticipation

Once you have obtained the Stun Baton, move forward and enter the Cellblock 25 P250. After jumping through one obstacle, enter the chamber on the right. You will find it on a table next to a yellow jacket.

Audio Log #4: Cpt. Leon Ferris – Ferris’s Lament

While moving toward the end of the chapter, you have to enter the Panopticon Control P400 to trigger a cutscene and collect the Audio Log from the control table on the right.

Chapter #3: Aftermath

In chapter 3, you will find two Data Bios Audio Logs, and their locations are given below.

Audio Log #5: Duncan Cole – Secret Room 1

Enter the unlocked door right in front of laundary B202 door and run down.

Continue to move straight and turn right from the end to find a locked door. To open it, interact with a small box next to it. Inside you will see a small duct on the right side.

Enter the Duct and continue to head forward. After jumping out, follow the right-side path and drop down a level. Now turn back and pass through a half-open door to enter the secret room with Audio Log on the glass table.

Audio Log #6: Dani Nakamura

It is inside the same cell where Dani locks you in the cutscene.

Chapter #4: Habitat

In chapter 4, you will find four Data Bios Audio Logs, and their locations are given below.

Audio Log #7: Dr. Caitlyn Mahler – Corruptors

From the start of the chapter, crawl through a circular tube and drop down. Turn left from there, and you will see Caution written on the left. Climb up to collect the Data Bios on top of containers.

Audio Log #8: Dr. Jae Moon-Bell – Cocoons

Get to the Access Hall H206 door and open it by interacting with a lever on the right. Take a left and continue to follow the path to the very end.

There you will find Storage Hall H239 door. Move forward, and you must pass through three more locked doors to find an area with theBios on the container.

Audio Log #9: Ofc. James Reese: Security

From the same area, turn back and take a right to find the Botanical door. Enter that and continue to head forward. From the very end, enter the door on the right and retake a right.

Pass through a narrow passage, and you will find the Audio Log on a container.

Audio Log #10: Ofc. Kyle Serra: Evacuation

Enter through the Utility H660 door, and you will find another door on the left. Unlock it and continue to move forward. There take out three enemies and collect the Biosfrom a container.

Chapter #5: Colony

In chapter 5, you will find four Data Bios Audio Logs, and their locations are given below.

Audio Log #11: Miranda Kristofich: Terraforming

After the start of the chapter and your scene with Elias and Dani, open the big gate and move forward. There you will see a big C2 on the wall. A little right of that, you will see a doorway.

Enter that, and you will find it on an iron shelf on the left side of that room.

Audio Log #12: Dr. Caitlyn Mahler – Combustors

During the Find a Way Through Tunnels objective, you will enter an open area after crawling through the tunnel. There enter the first doorway on the left and move forward to find the Data Bios on a table.

Audio Log #13: Max Barrow – Max’s Concern

After returning to the crashed spaceship, you must take a left and move forward. Afterward, enter the second door on the left to enter a room with Implant Bios.

Audio Log #14: Dr. Caitlyn Mahler – Shipments

Right after collecting Implant Bio #13: Sgt. Scott Dvinty, you will enter a shipment area after crossing the control.

On the opposite side of the tank, you will see some containers. On top of these, there are small white containers, and Audio Log is right next to them.

Chapter #6: Below

In chapter 6, you will find three Data Bios Audio Logs, and their locations are given below.

Audio Log #15: Dr. Sheehan Yune – Field Log 1

At the start of chapter 6, you will reach a spot with a white arrow on the wall with Don’t Make a Sound written next to it.

Head downstairs from there and drop down in the area below. You will see a table with implant bios at the far right corner.

Audio Log #16: Dr. Sheehan Yune – Field Log 2

During the Reach the transport hub objective, you will crawl through tunnels and climb up. After entering the open area, enter the first door on the right and head forward.

There you will see another door with a blinking light. Enter that to find it on a container on the left side.

Audio Log #17: Yannick Sage – Secret Room 2

While locating the power reactor objective, you will reach the area with a ladder in front of a fan. Right after climbing, enter a narrow rocky passage in front and get to the end.

After dropping down several times and taking out some enemies, you will reach a room. Go to the glass table in that room to collect the Implant bios.

Chapter #7: Colony

In chapter 7, you will find two Data Bios Audio Logs, and their locations are given below.

Audio Log #18: Derryn Barr – Miner Log 2

After collecting Implant Bios #16: Alex Wang, you will see a rocky tunnel on the right side. Climb up to get inside and move forward. In the end, you must enter the right doorway to collect the Data Bios from a shelf.

Audio Log #19: Duncan Cole – Disagreement

After the Cpt. Ferris boss fight and long Dani cutscene, you will enter a room with a tank. There you will find it on top of a white box.

Chapter #8: Tower

In chapter 8, you will find four Data Bios Audio Logs, and their locations are given below.

Audio Log #20: Dr. Tala Ismene – Observation

After the start of chapter 8, open the Panopticon Surveillance B330 and climb upstairs. Turn left and go to the end to find a table and chair on the right side. On top of this table, you will find the bios.

Audio Log #21: Dr. Tala Ismene – Taken

Get to the Psyc Block 1 A140 door and use the gun to open the first duct in the right side wall. Climb inside the duct and move forward to drop on the other side.

Now climb the stairs on the right, and you will find bios on top of a yellow container.

Audio Log #22: Edward Bates – Experimentation

After taking out some enemies, Dr. Mahler opens a door for you. After crossing the door, look at the structure on the right that has two pipes going up to find the Implant bios.

Audio Log #23: Duncan Cole – Cole’s Triumph

During Talk to Dr. Mahler’s objective, you will enter a beautiful room with a white table that has Audio Log on it