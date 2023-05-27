There are a lot of weapons in the new Call of Duty, all of them are further complicated by the various attachments that you can apply to all of them. Not only there are a lot of weapons in Call of Duty WW2, there are also a lot of weapon attachments that players will have to consider in the equation and this Call of Duty WW2 Weapons Guide will help you with all of them.

Call of Duty WW2 Weapons

This CoD WW2 Weapons Guide will list all of the Weapon Attachment along with the Weapons that you can use in Call of Duty WW2. This weapons and attachments guide will give you all of the details that you need to decide which of the weapon is best for your style of play.

Attachments Guide

Bayonet Charge

This is a knife or spike that can be attached at the barrel of a gun using which you can do melee attacks. Your melee range also increases if you use this attachment.

Dual Wield

As you have guessed from the name, it allows you to use two pistols together. You have to use Duelist Basic Training to get this feature and it will not take up an attachment slot. You will only be able to use this with pistols.

Explosive Tips

It is an ammo type for crossbows and the tips of the arrows or bolts used in this explode upon impact causing much more damage than the regular ammo.

Lens Sight

The standard iron sight is replaced by Lens Sight Scope with this attachment due to which you get better visibility.

Rapid Fire

Weapon Fire Rate is increased.

Quickdraw

Let’s you Aim down Sight Faster.

Extended Mag

Everyone is familiar with the concept of extended mag and how the Magazine Size is increased by using it.

Steady Aim

Increases Accuracy of Hip Firing.

4x Optic

It can be used for the same purpose as the ACOG scope. It gives 4x Enhanced Zoom for your Weapon.

6x Optic

It performs the same function as the 4x but the zoom is 6 times as compared to the 4 times zoom of the 4x.

Fast Reload

It helps you reload fast and can be used with any weapon.

FMJ

This attachment’s full term is “Full Metal Jacket” and when attached it can increase the penetration of the ammo and the damage to scorestreaks.

Iron Sight

This attachment allows the player to equip iron sights on the weapons that otherwise do not have them.

Grip

Reduces Recoil when Aiming Down Sight.

Ballistic Calibration

This attachment reduces Sniper Rifle Sway. But if your sniper is equipped with 4x or the Iron Sights, it will not affect it.

Reflex Sight

Adds a Reflex Sight to your Weapon.

Full Metal Jacket

Increases Damage of Wallbangs.

High Caliber

Increases Damage of your Headshots.

Advanced Rifling

Increases Damage at Long Ranges. It works with SMGs, shotguns and ARs as well

Rifles

M1941

Attachments : Quickdraw, Grip, Reflex Sight, High Caliber, Stead Aim, Full Metal Jacket, 4x Optic, Rapid Fire, Extended Mag, Advanced Rifling.

This Call of Duty WW2 weapon has a very low recoil which is great for long-range combat. The advanced rifling attachment works well with this for that reason. The 4x Optic and the reflex sight are both viable options to go along with it.

M1 Garand

Attachments : Lens Sight, Quickdraw, Grip, Reflex Sight, High Caliber, Stead Aim, Full Metal Jacket, 4x Optic, Rapid Fire, Extended Mag, Advanced Rifling.

Perhaps the most popular WW2 rifle. This semi-automatic rifle in Call of Duty WW2 is perfect for all sorts of combat.

It is stable, reliable and is great for wall banging. Hustle or Forage are good Training to have with it and the Quickdraw with the Extended Mag is perfect for the attachments. Optionally, you can also use the 4x Optic or the Reflex Sight.

STG 44

Attachments : Lens Sight, Quickdraw, Grip, Reflex Sight, High Caliber, Stead Aim, Full Metal Jacket, 4x Optic, Rapid Fire, Extended Mag, Advanced Rifling.

Due to its high rate of fire, it is good for close quarter combat. Use grip and Extended Mag with it for maximum effect.

M1A1 Carbine

Attachments : Quickdraw, Grip, Reflex Sight, High Caliber, Stead Aim, Full Metal Jacket, 4x Optic, Rapid Fire, Extended Mag, Advanced Rifling.

This Call of Duty WW2 weapon has low damage and you need to hit 3 bullets to kill an enemy. The weapon is accurate but the low damage makes it so that you need to be extremely efficient with it.

Rapid Fire is good for compensating for the low damage and Advanced Rifling will make this weapon along with its attachments viable at longer ranges.

FG 42

Attachments : Lens Sight, Quickdraw, Grip, Reflex Sight, High Caliber, Stead Aim, Full Metal Jacket, 4x Optic, Rapid Fire, Extended Mag, Advanced Rifling.

This is good for firing from the hip. Use it in close quarter maps for maximum effect. Attach steady aim for more control and a reflex sight if you are looking to use it at mid-range.

BAR

Attachments : Lens Sight, Quickdraw, Grip, Reflex Sight, High Caliber, Stead Aim, Full Metal Jacket, 4x Optic, Rapid Fire, Extended Mag, Advanced Rifling.

Ah, the classic, it is a good all-around weapon. Use a Reflex Sight or Grip for mid-ranged play or Rapid Fire for close quarter combat with it. This is a very versatile weapon which can be sued for almost all styles of play.

SVT-40

Attachments : Lens Sight, Quickdraw, Grip, Reflex Sight, High Caliber, Stead Aim, Full Metal Jacket, 4x Optic, Rapid Fire, Extended Mag, Advanced Rifling.

It is a slower rifle but has a lot of damage. Use a Reflex Sight a Grip to get the most out of it.

SMGs

Grease Gun

Attachments : Lens Sight, Quickdraw, Reflex Sight, Grip, Steady Aim, Full Metal Jacket, Advanced Rifling, Extended Mag, Rapid Fire.

This is a difficult weapon to master. Try attaching Advanced Rifling and Extended Mags so you can fight enemies at mid-range.

PPSh-41

Attachments : Lens Sight, Quickdraw, Reflex Sight, Grip, Steady Aim, and Full Metal Jacket, Advanced Rifling, Extended Mag, And Rapid Fire.

This has a large magazine so you can use hip fire at close quarters without any worries. Try to use it for run and gun as it fits that style of play very well. The best attachment is Steady Aim with Extended Mag.

LMGs



Lewis

Attachments : Lens Sight, Quickdraw, Reflex Sight, Grip, Steady Aim, Full Metal Jacket, 4x Optic, Extended Mag, Rapid Fire.

This is a good well-rounded weapon. Use the bipod to counter the recoil and the 4x Optic to pin down enemies at long range.

MG 15

Attachments : Lens Sight, Quickdraw, Reflex Sight, Grip, Steady Aim, Full Metal Jacket, 4x Optic, Extended Mag, Rapid Fire.

It has a fast rate of fire so you should use it at close range. The best attachments are Grip, Extended Mag, and Steady Aim.

Bren

Attachments : Lens Sight, Quickdraw, Reflex Sight, Grip, Steady Aim, Full Metal Jacket, 4x Optic, Extended Mag, Rapid Fire.

This is a tad slower than the other LMGS, however, it has increased damage and range. Use it with Grip and Rapid Fire for maximum effect.

Sniper Rifles

Karabin

Attachments : 4x Optic, Ballistic Calibration, Full Metal Jacket, Extended Mag, Rapid Fire.

This does not pack a massive punch but is semi-automatic and good for medium range sniping. Use the 4x Scope for effective combat.

Lee Enfield

Attachments : 4x Optic, Ballistic Calibration, Full Metal Jacket, Extended Mag, Rapid Fire.

Not only is this very powerful, but it has a decent magazine as well. 4x Scope is good for this as it enables mid-range combat.

M1903

Attachments : 4x Optic, Ballistic Calibration, Full Metal Jacket, Extended Mag, Rapid Fire.

This is a good one shot one kill weapon but has a very slow rate of fire. Rapid Fire and Ballistic Calibration are good choices for this weapon.

Kar98k

Attachments : 4x Optic, Ballistic Calibration, Full Metal Jacket, Extended Mag, Rapid Fire.

The staple of many a World War 2 game, this is an extremely well-rounded rifle. Full Metal Jacket or Extended Mag works well with this gun.

Shotguns

Combat Shotgun

Attachments : Reflex Sight, Quickdraw, Steady Aim, Extended Mag, Advanced Rifling, Rapid Fire.

Perhaps the best shotgun in the game. Perfect for hip firing at close range with the Steady Aim and Rapid Fire to wreak havoc.

M30 Luftwaffe Drilling

Attachments : Reflex Sight, Quickdraw, Steady Aim, Extended Mag, Advanced Rifling, Rapid Fire.

A decent weapon with massive damage. Although only effective at very close ranges. Use the Riffle Bullet and Advanced Rifling to compensate for the aforementioned fact.

Toggle Action

Attachments : Reflex Sight, Quickdraw, Steady Aim, Extended Mag, Advanced Rifling, Rapid Fire.

A semi-automatic shotgun which has a decent rate of fire but no damage. Avoid using this as there are better options available.

Model 21

Attachments : Reflex Sight, Quickdraw, Steady Aim, Extended Mag, Advanced Rifling, Rapid Fire.

This has a decent bullet spread but low damage. Advanced Rifling and Rapid Fire are good attachments but I would avoid using this due to the fact that it has no real advantage.

Secondary Weapons

P-08

A pistol with good accuracy but not much damage.

1911

Perhaps the best pistol has decent damage and accuracy. Perfect for players with good aim.

Machine Pistol

Good rate of fire but not a lot of ammo. Might be good for one kill but do not expect killing sprees.

M1 Bazooka

Good for taking down aircrafts but can also be used to take down enemies on the ground.

Panzershreck

This is designed for taking down enemy personnel. Does not require a good accuracy so it is good for players who are looking for easy kills.