Call Of Duty: Warzone Cheaters Are Bypassing Ricochet Anti-Cheat

By Saqib Mansoor

Call of Duty: Warzone now runs on a brand new Ricochet anti-cheat system which was specifically designed to identify most if not all of the popular cheats being sold online. Unfortunately though, the anti-cheat has already met its match.

It is difficult to ascertain if the number of cheaters has dwindled since the new Ricochet anti-cheat went online. What can be ascertained is that major cheat makers have already been able to bypass Ricochet with updates in the past week, leading to cheaters going rampant in Call of Duty: Warzone like they have been doing in the past year.

Activision incidentally took the same cheat maker to court in the past week as well, which (as some believe) rallied cheaters to blast Warzone in the past few days, leading to a surge in the number of cheaters online. The lawsuit has seemingly also convinced the cheat maker to push more and more updates. As the situation stands, the Ricochet anti-cheat has a breach which Activision needs to plug as soon as possible.

The Ricochet anti-cheat system was designed as “a multi-faceted approach to combat cheating” in the Call of Duty franchise. The anti-cheat uses a kernel-level approach, meaning that the anti-cheat runs on an operating system (Windows) level to check all software and drivers running in the background. Any running or injected cheats will hence be detected, leading to the player being banned.

What was supposed to be a foolproof solution to combat cheating in Warzone and the other Call of Duty games was also reportedly leaked ahead of its launch.

