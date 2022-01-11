Call Of Duty: Warzone Cheaters Are Bypassing Ricochet Anti-Cheat

Call of Duty: Warzone now runs on a brand new Ricochet anti-cheat system which was specifically designed to identify most if not all of the popular cheats being sold online. Unfortunately though, the anti-cheat has already met its match.

It is difficult to ascertain if the number of cheaters has dwindled since the new Ricochet anti-cheat went online. What can be ascertained is that major cheat makers have already been able to bypass Ricochet with updates in the past week, leading to cheaters going rampant in Call of Duty: Warzone like they have been doing in the past year.

Dr Disrespect absolutely going off on the state of Warzone and Ricochet being a complete lie 💀as he gets gunned down by yet another cheater pic.twitter.com/bJligYlbg3 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 10, 2022

Dear Members, we are happy to announce that EngineOwning for Call of Duty: Warzone is updated and ready to use again. Downtime is compensated and +7 bonus days have been added.

Have fun cheating!

Vanguard is following very soon. — EngineOwning.to (@engineowningto) January 3, 2022

Activision incidentally took the same cheat maker to court in the past week as well, which (as some believe) rallied cheaters to blast Warzone in the past few days, leading to a surge in the number of cheaters online. The lawsuit has seemingly also convinced the cheat maker to push more and more updates. As the situation stands, the Ricochet anti-cheat has a breach which Activision needs to plug as soon as possible.

Dear Customers,

our Vanguard Cheat has been updated and is fully working again. Lost subscription time has been compensated and an additional 8 bonus days have been added to all active subscriptions.

Updates to our HWID Spoofer will follow soon. — EngineOwning.to (@engineowningto) January 6, 2022

The Ricochet anti-cheat system was designed as “a multi-faceted approach to combat cheating” in the Call of Duty franchise. The anti-cheat uses a kernel-level approach, meaning that the anti-cheat runs on an operating system (Windows) level to check all software and drivers running in the background. Any running or injected cheats will hence be detected, leading to the player being banned.

What was supposed to be a foolproof solution to combat cheating in Warzone and the other Call of Duty games was also reportedly leaked ahead of its launch.