The Jubbokko boss is an easter egg that you can find in Call of Duty Mobile Zombies mode. He is considerably harder than the other bosses and can be a pain to kill if you do not know what you are doing. We have made this Call of Duty Mobile Zombies Shi No Numa Jubokko Boss guide so you can find Jubokko and get rid of him as effectively as possible.

Call of Duty Mobile Zombies Shi No Numa Jubokko Boss

In the raid mode of Call of Duty Mobile, you can discover a secret boss. When you are in Shi No Numa you are going to want to unlock the bottom portion of the map. Once that is done and dusted you will have to search the floor for gears that are spawned randomly throughout the floor.

Search around for a bit, and you should be able to find them pretty easily. Once you’ve picked up the two gears, go to this elevator through a hole in the wall, and up the stairs.

Repair this elevator with the parts you just found, and you can then take this elevator to a secret place.

When in this secret area, you can head to a laboratory where you will find a journal giving you a little insight into what is going on around in this place.

Once your OCD self is done looking into the lore of the game, you will find these seed type things in the chambers within this place.

Clear all eight of them out, and then head to the other side of the map where you will find a room with a computer. Interact with its panel and this will activate the secret battle with Jubokko.

Fighting Jubokko

Jubokko is a nature-loving tree who is extremely hard to kill. As soon as the fight starts, unleash your ray gun on mother nature’s monstrous creation.

Make sure you do NOT let the zombies increase too much in number. Every once in a while, you can lead Jubokko into the fire to hurt him a little.

No matter what you do, make sure you ALWAYS maintain your distance from Jubokko and keep good crowd control.

Watch out for when he casts the blue skulls towards you. You can outmaneuver them if you want, but you can also shoot them out of the air with enough damage.

Every once in a while you will be entangled by roots from the ground which you can tear down by shooting at them for yourself or for your friend.

Play it patiently and safely and you will be able to kill Jubokko with no problem.

If you are playing with a squad, it is recommended that one person tanks up all the attention from the boss and the zombies while the other deals as much damage as possible, and you can keep changing roles when the situation needs you to.

Using all of these tips you will be able to take out this abomination, which by the way is probably the hardest boss in the game.

Just note that if you get caught between the zombies, Jubokko will eventually catch up and destroy you. With everything said and done, good luck chopping this tree down