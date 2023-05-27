Call of Duty Mobile Zombies Perks Locations, Best Perks

The mobile version of Call Of Duty Zombies currently has one map; Shi No Numa. It offers you unlimited perks, so you should go ahead and utilize them to boost your chances of survival. These will be extremely important and will determine your fate in the later rounds of the game.

Out of the ones they have confirmed so far, a few of them are familiar while others still lay shrouded in mystery. Here is a full list of the Call of Duty Mobile Zombies Perks Locations and the best perks among them so you can quickly try to get them for yourself or your party.

Call of Duty Mobile Zombies Perks Locations

Deadshot

This perk makes your crosshairs narrower by 35% and focuses the aim-assist lock-on upon the heads of the zombies. Using a knife will cause the blade to target the Zombie’s skull and face. You get it by spending points on the Deadshot Daiquiri Perk-a-Cola machine.

Double Tap

This Root Beer is a Perk-a-Cola. It increases your rate of fire with all weapons, even slow ones like bolt-action rifles and pump-action shotguns. This is particularly useful when you’re finding yourself overwhelmed by a horde of Zombies and need to finish them off quickly.

Double Tap 2.0

This perk is basically an extension of the previous. Not only is your rate of fire increased, but your bullet damage gets a boost too so you can finish off Zombies much quicker.

Electric Cherry

This perk creates an electric shockwave around you when you start reloading so that any Zombies that are about to attack you get stunned. It basically covers your back when you’re at your most vulnerable.

How far this shockwave reaches is determined by how many rounds you currently have in your magazine so a full mag will result in a maximum shockwave radius.

Quick Revive

This is the first Perk you get and it is in the starting room. It allows you to revive teammates quicker, and even yourself if you’re playing solo. However, it is pretty much pointless since you get 4 revive tokens anyway. So we wouldn’t worry about it.

Juggernog

This perk changes your max health from 100 to 250, so that you don’t go down after two hits from a regular zombie. This perk is a must-have since it allows you a lot of breathing room to reload, collect other perks and even make mistakes.

However, be careful when zombies are on your tail before you’ve purchased this. If you buy it now, it will take a little time for the effects to kick in and you might get mauled before that can happen.

There are also a few more perks that have been announced which we don’t know much about yet: