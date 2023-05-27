

Killing the Kraken is the ultimate objective in Call of Duty: Ghosts Extinction Episode #2 Mayday. And while you’re on it, you must have a decent communication and teamwork.

Call of Duty: Ghosts Extinction Mayday – How To Kill Kraken

Killing the Kraken on Regular and Hardcore difficulty will net you Survived Mayday Achievement/Trophy and if you kill the Kraken while using a Relic, you will also unlock Upping the Ante Achievement/Trophy.

In this guide, I’ll be sharing a few tips and strategies that can be used in order to defeat the Kraken effectively!

Killing the Kraken

Like I have mentioned above, your best bet lies in better communication and teamwork. Whenever it is possible, try to share ammo, health boosters, and armor.

The best time to do this is after you’ve destroyed a hive. Communicate with your teammates and see if they want anything.

When it comes to Skill Points, it is advised that you complete as many challenges as possible. During the first area, you need to pay heed to unique abilities of each player in your team.

During the second area, you need to invest those Skill Points in your Kill streaks. At the beginning of the last area, upgrade anything that you’ve left and you should be all buffed up.

Each member should have a Riot Shield at the back which will provide you with a huge advantage.

Searchable Items not only provide you with Classified Intel Items, but they will also provide you with Weapon Attachments and other things. And like I have mentioned above, you should consider sharing armor, health boosters, and ammo after destroying a hive.

You should also consider keeping Flares and Hypno-Knife with you for tougher situations. Hypno-Knife can be used to turn a tougher enemy into an ally.

As for Flares, they will keep enemies at bay, which comes in really handy when you’re reviving a teammate.

Killing Kraken While Using a Relic

When it comes to using a Relic, I would highly recommend that you play with someone who has already completed the Mayday at least once. It is good idea that two players run with ‘Take More Damage’ relic if they can pull it.

One player can also run with ‘Smaller Wallet’; preferably an Engineer. As for your medic, you can use No Class Selection. With ‘Smaller Wallet’, you will still be able to have $5,000, which is not bad.

The relics which should not be used in any case include ‘Pistol only’ and ‘Do Less Damage’ relic. Mayday is far more difficult than the previous episode so you should not consider using these relics.

Share your own tips and strategies with us in the comments section below!