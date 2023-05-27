Call of Duty: Ghosts Extinction Mayday Egg-stra Devastation Guide

Egg-stra Devastation Achievement/Trophy requires you to shoot down four hives featured in four multiplayer maps of Call of Duty: Ghosts Devastation.

For more help on Extinction Mayday, read our Schematic Locations, Intel Locations and How To Kill Kraken Guide.

Call of Duty: Ghosts Extinction Mayday Egg-stra Devastation

Once you have shot down all the hives, you need to play Extinction Episode #2 Mayday and destroy a hive using drill to unlock this Achievement/Trophy. Furthermore, note that you need to destroy these hives in public matches as it cannot be done in private lobbies.

Shooting down a hive automatically saves your progress, and you can leave the game if you want. Since some of the hives, locations are pretty hard to explain, I have linked down Maka91’s video guide which will show you exact location of the hives.

Ruins

The hive in this map is located at the rooftop of a cupola-like structure located near the middle of the map.

Collision

The hive in this map is located at the base of a large white pillar (near the destructed bridge) situated at far side from the ship.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Unearthed

Get inside the dome (the central structure) and look down in the hole to find the hive in this map.

Behemoth

The final hive is located under the one side of the ship. Refer to the video provided for more information!