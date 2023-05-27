Call of Duty: Black Ops Gun Game Guide – One in a Chamber, Sharpshooter, Sticks & Stones, Gun Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops Gun Game Wager is all about betting against other players, and randomly drawn into any of the below of mentioned game types.

But before you can bet, you will need to earn cash by playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Multiplayer which comes in the form of COD Points. The matches that you get randomly placed in are either One in a Chamber, Sharpshooter, Sticks n Stones, and Gun Game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Gun Game

One in a Chamber, you each start with one bullet, and a knife. For every kill, you get an extra bullet so you can hunt your next enemy. If you miss, you are only left with a knife, now it’s all adrenaline.

The first player to stock bullets has the advantage, so make sure you start strong.

You have to get the maximum number of kills. It doesn’t matter if you take a headshot or shoot anywhere on your opponent one hit will get a confirmed kill whether it’s on the head or the foot.

The best way to win this match is to not camp because if you do you won’t be able to get as much kills as the ones moving around the map. But camping is a good option when you only have two or lesser opponents left.

Another thing to note is that you shouldn’t shoot if you do not have a clear shot especially if you are a distance because now you cannot even use your knife to kill your opponent.

Do not try to take the perfect shot if your opponent charges towards you, just shoot after aiming a little because even a shot at the foot would get you the kill and if you shot and missed try to draw a shot from your opponent and then charge towards them to knife them down. That would be your best bet.

Sharpshooter

Each player gets a weapon at random which would be the same for all the players and every 45 seconds the weapon changes for everyone. It can be any weapon from the list below, overpowered, underpowered, it’s your luck.

This time your score counts instead of your kills and you have to score as much as you can under the clock. At the end comes the sharpshooter round in which every player gets 2x score. Kills streaks can provide you with perks such as:

Sleight of Hand Pro at 1 Kill

Lightweight Pro at 2 Kills

Steady Aim Pro at 3 Kills

2x Score Multiplier at 4 Kills

All of your opponents have the same weapons so that means all of you have the same range of view. Keep that in mind and don’t panic if you think your opponent has spotted you and you can’t aim, because neither can they.

Don’t try risky actions if you have a high killstreak because if you die you lose all the perks. Camp when you have sniper rifles or when it is necessary.

Sticks and Stones

You start with a crossbow containing explosive tip darts, a ballistic knife, and a tomahawk. You have to get the highest score to win the same as in sharpshooter.

Killing someone with a crossbow or a ballistic knife will get you 100 points but if you knife someone it will only get you 25 points and if you hit someone with the tomahawk it will get you 10 points only.

You have to save yourself from “Humiliation” which means that if you get hit by a tomahawk you lose all your points, the same is the case if you kill yourself.

It is suggested to not camp in this mode to get more kills and avoid getting shot by a crossbow.

Try getting as many kills as you can by shooting at your opponents with bolts because it will get you a guaranteed kill unless someone else steals it, you can also cleverly use the explosion of the darts to get kills.

Keep the laws of Newton in mind because at large distances the bolts and the Ballistic Knife will fall downwards. So aim a little higher.

Also, if your opponent is moving hit where they are going to be. You have a much better chance of hitting them. Run towards the enemy who shot you with a blow dart, this will humiliate your opponent.

Gun Game

In COD: Black Ops Gun Game Mode, you have every gun at your disposal to finish off your opponent as you level up. If you are cunning enough to kill your opponent with a knife, it goes down one level.

You start with the pistol and go on progressing with each kill. This means that after every kill you will get a different weapon and you have to get a kill with each one of 20 weapons mentioned:

Python with Multiple Attachments

Makarov Dual Wield

Spas

Ithica

MP5K

Skorpion Dual Wield

AK74u

M14

M16

FAMAS

AUG

Hk21

M60

L96A1

WA2000

Grim Reaper

M72 Law

China Lake

Crossbow Explosive Tip

Ballistic Knife

Killing with a knife will not get you a new weapon but it “humiliates” your opponent and they have to start again. Even a Multi kill will advance you only one tier and in you kill yourself you go back a weapon.

You can camp with sniper rifles. You may get killed if you encounter two people at once because it takes a second to switch to the next weapon. Try sprinting or knifing to skip the readying animation of certain weapons.

Other than that, don’t lose hope and keep struggling there is always hope till the end.

For more on each of these, you can refer to our Call of Duty: Black Ops Weapons Guide.