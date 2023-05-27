Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Prestige Guide – Prestige Emblems, How to Prestige Quickly

It’s been a couple of days since the launch of Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare with a lot of players entering the Prestige Mode.

There are new set of challenges to complete, new Emblems and Calling Cards to earn, and a new race to hit the Max Prestige before everyone else. But the question we need to ask is: is it really worth entering the Prestige Mode in this latest installment?

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Prestige Tips

This guide will cover everything you need to know about the Prestige Mode in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, what you retain; what you lose, and tips on entering the Prestige Mode faster.

There are total 50 Levels and 15 Prestige in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. Once you have hit Level 50, go to Operator Menu and select Prestige. At this point, you will be given a couple of warnings about the process of entering the Prestige Mode being irreversible.

If you have made up your mind, ignore these warning messages and jump in. But if you have any doubts, check the next section of the guide in which I have explained what you keep and what you lose after entering the Prestige Mode.

What You Earn and Lose After Entering the Prestige Mode

After entering the Prestige Mode, you will lose your rank and your challenges progress.

For example, if you needed 500 longshots to earn Gold Camo and you had 499 longshots before entering the Prestige Mode, your progress will get reset and you will be forced to start from scratch.

However, all your earned camos will stay there, even after entering the Prestige Mode. Furthermore, you will also unlock a new rank icon (depending on your Prestige Level), an Emblem, a Calling Card, Player Gear, and a permanent unlock token.

Permanent unlock token allows you to unlock any one thing from your Scorestreaks, Perks, Weapons, Wildcards, Exo-Ability or Weapon Attachment. The thing you unlock will never get locked again, even after hitting 15th Prestige.

Note: You will receive one permanent unlock token every time you enter the Prestige Mode.

How to Enter the Prestige Mode Faster?

In this section, I will share a couple of tips to help you earn more XP to rank up and consequently enter the Prestige Mode faster:

Redeeming Armory Enlisted/Pro/Elite Items

Not many people know this, but you can redeem your Armory Weapons and Pieces of Gear for some extra XP. You will receive different amounts of XP depending upon whether an item is Enlisted, Professional or Elite.

Although you will not receive tons of XP using this method, it is pretty useful for a couple of thousands bonus XP. Check your Armory and I’m sure you will find some useless Pieces of Equipment or Weapons.

Redeeming them for XP will also clear out your Armory Slots to make room for better items.

Completing Operations/Challenges for Extra XP

Almost everything you do in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Multi-Player has some sort of Challenges/Operations tied to it.

Whether it is getting x number of kills with a particular weapon, getting x headshots, getting x number of kills with a Scorestreak; there is a Challenge/Operation for almost everything in the game.

Upon completion, these Challenges/Operations provide tons of extra XP (say 10,000 XP) which is absolutely crazy. Do make sure to check out Operator Menu to see different Challenges/Operations and follow them to earn bonus XP.

Playing Hardpoint and Avoiding SnD/SnR

I don’t mean to ruin your fun or something, but if you want to Power Level in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, there is nothing better than playing Hardpoint. Most people already know this since the good old days of Call of Duty: Black Ops II so I will keep it to the point.

The reason everyone says that Hardpoint is the best game mode to rank up fast is because all the action takes place in a confined space with constant flow of enemies near you.

Furthermore, the amount of XP you get per kill while standing in the Hardpoint is also ridiculous. Here is a quick rundown: for a normal kill, you receive 50 XP; for attacking and defending a Hardpoint, you receive 120 XP; and lastly, for capturing a new Hardpoint for the first time, you will receive 150 XP.

Search n Destroy and Search n Rescue used to amazing game modes for ranking up in Call of Duty: Ghosts, but now that Sledgehammer Games have reduced points per kill to only 50; it is basically useless to try out these game modes for ranking up.