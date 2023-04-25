Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Ze Kasho Shrine Guide

Zelda: Breath of the Wild keeps its players engaged with many puzzles that can be completed using innovative methods. Ze Kasho Shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild and its trial are examples where you use a particular technology specific to Nintendo Switch and Wii U gamepad. You cannot complete this shrine without Gyro-Sensor. So you will need a Wii U pro controller or third-party Nintendo Switch controllers.

Zelda BOTW Ze Kasho Shrine location

Ze Kasho Shrine is in the Akkala region, Northwest of Akkala Tower. The exact location of Ze Kasho Shrine is East of Broca Island and West of Torin Wasteland.

Climb the Akkala tower and look Northward. Ze Kasho shrine can be seen directly from Akkala Tower, and you can easily glide to its entrance from the Akkala Tower.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Ze Kasho Shrine walkthrough

The “Ze Kasho Apparatus” trial will start on entering the shrine. The objective of this puzzle is to use the motion controls (gyro-sensor) of your Nintendo Switch and Wii-U gamepad to reach the end of the shrine.

First Puzzle

The first puzzle is right in front of the elevator. Go to the orange pedestal and interact with it to control a platform with spiked blocks. Rotating your switch will move the platform and the spiked blocks on it.

Rearrange those blocks to make a path for Link to move forward. Go through the door to reach the next puzzle.

Second Puzzle

The next room of Ze Kasho shrine in Zelda BOTW has lasers blocking your path. There is an orange switch you can hit with your sword. Hitting the switch will make the blocks rotate in front of the lasers. Move to the area between the lasers using the moving blocks as a cover from the lasers.

Turn back and hit the switch again with an arrow to move to the end of the room using the next rotating block. Before going any further, a ledge in the room’s Northeast corner contains a treasure chest in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Hit the switch multiple times to rearrange the final moving block. Climb the block and reach the platform with the treasure chest to obtain Silverscale Spear with 12 base damage.

Third Puzzle

The last puzzle in the next room of Zelda BOTW Ze Kasho Shrine is straightforward. Interact with the pedestal to start a puzzle where you must move a platform with three glowing orbs to place them in their proper positions.

Rotate your switch or Wii U gamepad until all three orbs rest on the switches simultaneously. This puzzle needs trial and error but can be completed quickly. Doing this will open the door to the last room of Ze Kasho Shrine.

Go inside the door and interact with Monk Ze Kasho to complete this shrine and receive a Spirit Orb in Zelda Breath of the Wild as a reward.