Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Ya Naga Shrine Guide

Zelda Breath of the Wild Ya Naga Shrine is one of those shrines that find their home in the Lake Region of Hyrule. The path to completing this shrine is quite simple yet tricky simultaneously due to the different remote bombs it involves for its exploration. However, our guide below will elaborate on every aspect of Zelda Breath of the Wild Ya Naga Shrine and make it easy to get the final reward.

Ya Naga Shrine location

When you head to Hylia Island, in the far south of central Hyrule, you will find this shrine in the middle part of Lake Hylia. Just look to the left side of Hylia Bridge in Zelda BOTW during your journey through Lake Tower, and you will see this shrine there.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Ya Naga shrine walkthrough

Once inside the Ya Naga shrine in Zelda BOTW, the Shatter the Heavens trial starts, and you are good to explore the shrine. Take a moment to see through the shrine environment before starting your exploration.

There will be stairs at the starting phase of the shrine’s entrance—head upstairs to reach the platform with a solid stone block. Once you see the spherical funnel (small circular hole), select a circular Remote Bomb in Zelda Breath of the Wild from your inventory and drop it into the funnel.

Head upstairs from either side of the platform and drop the square Remote Bomb on the surface of the block. Switch back to the circular bomb.

Come down to the floor for a better angle to see the above ceiling. Now detonate the circular bomb, and it will cause the block to move upwards. When it is just near to touching the ceiling, switch and detonate the square Remote bomb immediately. This will result in destroying the ceiling and making a large hole.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Wait for the stone block to come down in the original position. After that, put the circular bomb again in the spherical funnel, and head upstairs to stand on top of the block.

Detonate the circular Remote Bomb while standing on the block, causing you to sail in the air. Face the right side and deploy your glider to fly towards the small platform on the right with a chest at the top.

Finally, after getting the Eightfold Blade from the chest, speak with the monk in Zelda Breath of the Wild Ya Naga shrine and receive your sweet reward, i.e., a Spirit Orb.