Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Wahgo Katta Shrine Guide

In Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the Wahgo Katta shrine is one of the easiest shrines to complete as it has no tough challenge for you. This shrine only tests your ability to use Magnesis in Zelda BOTW. You can find the Wahgo Katta shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild quite easily in the Central Hyrule region.

This guide will cover all the details about finding and completing the Wahgo Katta shrine in Zelda BOTW.

Wahgo Katta Shrine location

To find this shrine, you need to head southeast from Whistling Hill towards Batrea Lake, to get to the shrine.

The shrine is located just along the river between Whistling Hill and Batrea Lake.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Wahgo Katta Shrine walkthrough

The Wahgo Katta Shrine in Zelda BOTW, also called the Metal Connections Shrine, is the easiest shrine yet. As soon as you enter the shrine, look to your right, and you will see metal mesh crates stacked on each other. Climb them, and you will get a chest for yourself.

Jump down, and use Magnesis on the bottommost metal block to move them all. Drag the metal block to the platform in the top right corner of the Wahgo Katta shrine hall in Zelda BOTW. Climb the blocks again; you can get the metal platform from here. Use Magnesis and drop the metal platform down.

Jump down again and drag the blocks to the top left corner of the room. Keep an eye up to see where the block tower is regarding the last platform above you.

You want to ideally keep the tower a bit far from the last platform, the platform is much higher than the block tower, and you need to use the metal platform you got to create a path from the block tower to the platform.

Use Magnesis to place the platform above the tower. Once it is placed, you can climb the tower for the last time and get to the main Shrine Altar. Get your spirit orb to finish the Wahgo Katta shrine in Zelda BOTW.