How To Get The True Ending In Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

Unlike previous installments in the Legend of Zelda series, Breath of the Wild offers players two different endings: basic and true. The first ending is the one you get without doing anything. For the Zelda Breath of the Wild true ending, you must take some special steps. This guide will help you get the true ending in Zelda BOTW.

Complete all the missions directly, without indulging in side quests or collecting any of the Link’s memories or other collectibles. This leads you to a boss fight with Ganon and the basic ending of Zelda BOTW. Unlocking the true ending however isn’t as simple.

Unlocking Zelda Breath of the Wild true ending

You must collect Link’s Memories to get the true ending in Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. These memories show what happened before Hyrule’s fall and provide a backstory on Zelda and the Champions of Hyrule.

Unfortunately, none of the memories offer extra upgrades and rewards, so it’s only for those who want the true ending or are interested in the Zelda BOTW lore. After you have collected all the memories of Link, you will complete the side quest Captured Memories, and once you get the completion message, you can continue playing the story as normal.

Fighting Ganon

You can then focus on completing the Divine Beast dungeons in the game. These Divine beasts allow you to attack Ganon during the boss fight and deplete large chunks of his health; although this is not a requirement for the true ending, it’s a neat addition.

You fight Ganon typically and defeat him in all his three forms. After you have defeated Dark Beast Ganon and Zelda has locked him away, you can access the true ending of Zelda BOTW.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You get a cutscene where Zelda and Link stand looking over Hyrule after you have gathered all the memories. They both agree that even though Ganon is away, his influence over the land still exists, and they need to do many things to return Hyrule to its previous glory.

This cutscene is the only additional content that you get to mark the true ending of Zelda Breath of the Wild.