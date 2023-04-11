Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Tena Ko’sah Shrine Guide

In Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Tena Ko’sah Shrine is one of the shrines in the Tebantha region and is one of the hardest shrines to complete. This shrine is unsuitable for new players as it will test your skills. But still, even if you are a newbie, you can follow our Zelda: Breath of the Wild Tena Ko’sah Shrine walkthrough to complete this shrine quickly.

How to get to Tena Ko’sah shrine

Finding the Tena Ko’sah shrine in Zelda BOTW is not that difficult. All you have to do is head to the location shown on the map above. This location is inside the Tabantha Tower region. Get to the hillside and climb to the top of the hill, and the shrine will be there for you.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Tena Ko’sah shrine walkthrough

Head inside the shrine to start the combat trial called “A “Major Test of Strength.”

Head straight into the other hall. This is an arena where you will combat a very sturdy opponent. That is the Guardian Scout IV.

It is so dangerous that regular attacks, even with full stamina, won’t damage it. The only way to give him significant damage is through ice arrows. So, you must have a good stock of ice arrows with you.

You should be focused on the fight and be patient. Use the ice arrows on the Guardian to freeze and then attack him with a melee weapon. Thunderblade Spear in Zelda BOTW will be a good option for attacking him. Keep striking him while avoiding his attacks. His single attack from his blade can almost kill you.

Guardian Scout IV will shoot a laser beam by spinning when half of its health is depleted. This is the most dangerous of his attack. Once caught in the attack, you cannot dodge or escape it and will eventually die. So, when he starts to shoot a laser, hide behind a pillar and wait for him to finish its attack before you move out.

In its last phase, he will aim at you and strike the laser four times. You should run around him to dodge the laser attacks. Keep striking him with the ice arrows and melee weapons until its health is depleted.

You will receive the following rewards for defeating the Guardian Scout IV in Zelda BOTW:

Guardian Sword ++

Ancient Battle Axe ++

Guardian Shield ++

Go to the other hall and upstairs. Open the chest to acquire Knight’s Halberd and interact with the Altar to get the orb. This is how you can beat the Tena Ko’sah Shrine in Legend of BOTW.