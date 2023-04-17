The Shoda Sah Shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild is one of the Faron Tower region’s shrines. The Zelda BOTW Shoda Sah shrine involves puzzles or tasks that test your timing abilities. Thus the trial in this Shrine also goes by the name Impeccable Timing.

In this Zelda Breath of the Wild Shoda Sah Shrine guide, we will walk you through the best way to get the treasure chests in this Shrine and obtain the final reward.

How to find Shoda Sah shrine

The Zelda Breath of the Wild Shoda Sah Shrine finds home on the North side of Lake Floria. The path leading to Riola Springs toward the north of Floria Falls is where you should expect to find Shoda Sah Shrine in Zelda BOTW.

You can visit it precisely behind the waterfall, and you can get there by walking through the narrow pathway slightly right to the waterfall. Get yourself ready to face the ultimate trial up ahead!

Zelda Breath of the Wild Shoda Sah shrine walkthrough

Upon entering the Zelda BOTW Shoda Sah Shrine, the “Impeccable Timing” trial starts, indicating you to demonstrate some timing skills for obtaining the spirit orb.

There will be some shining spheres right in front of the shrine entrance. There are two launchers and two lanterns, one on the right and one on the left of the orbs row. Although you only need two of the orbs to complete the task; however, five of them are given to you in case you miss some of them in your initial tries.

Pick one orb from the right and place it in the launcher on the same side. Now hit the lantern with your weapon to launch the orb in Zelda BOTW. You must do this a few seconds before the launcher is in front of the platform.

It is necessary that the ball falls on the surface of the platform and does not cross its boundary line. A successful landing will cause the orb to shift into a chest, throwing it at you and giving you ice arrows x5.

Next, it is time to lift and place the ball in the left launcher. This part is slightly different; you may need to use the Stasis rune ability in Zelda BOTW. Look at the upward-moving stone blocks, and use the stasis ability on the right block. Now, drop it on the platform below to get a chest with the Small key.

Now, walk through the path between the platforms and use the small key on the door ahead. This will take you to the Shoda Sah monk in Zelda BOTW. Interact with the monk and get the Spirit Orb in Zelda BOTW.